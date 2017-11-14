3

Fraga del Eume (A Coruña)

This Atlantic forest, situated further west than any other in Europe, is hanging on by a thread as cement and tarmac encroach on its territory. It’s still a beautiful spot though, and standing among the trees, its not hard to conjure up an image of the bandit Fendetestas making good his escape down the paths and across the Eume River as he did in Wenceslao Fernández Flórez’s novel “The Enchanted Forest.”