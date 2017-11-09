Catalan declaration of independence was “symbolic”: parliament speaker

The speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, has told Supreme Court Pablo Llarena judge she will comply fully with the emergency powers imposed in the region by Madrid under Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution.

Forcadell, one of six officials of the speakers' committee of the Catalan parliament facing possible charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds in relation to the independence push in Catalonia, also said the universal declaration of independence passed by the regional parliament on October 27 was of a symbolic nature only, according to court sources.

Responding to questions from prosecutors and from her lawyer, Forcadell argued she had always allowed parliamentary debate to go ahead without prejudicing results or controlling content. She told the judge that avoiding such parliamentary debate would have seen her breaking laws applying to the speaker’s committee and violating the principles of a democratic state.

The speaker also rejected the idea that the Catalan independence push had included violence and said she had always maintained that all protests should be peaceful.

Judge Llarena began questioning officials from the speakers committee of the Catalan parliament at 9.30am on Thursday morning, a week later than initially planned after lawyers for the defense called for proceedings to be delayed so they could work on strategy.

Forcadell was the first to appear with her testimony lasting just over two hours. Her lawyer provided a large amount of paperwork designed to show she had not broken the law. This included documents related to the budget and spending of the Catalan parliament, court sources said.

Hearings were still ongoing as of 6pm on Thursday evening. Due to give testimony throughout the day, in addition to Forcadell, were Lluís Maria Corominas, Anna Simó, Lluis Guinó, Ramona Barrufet and Joan Josep Nuet i Pujals.

Sources in the prosecutor’s office have said that judge Llarena will be asked to apply precautionary measures for Forcadell after all testimony has been heard. However, the exact nature of those measures is not yet known, and the fact that the speaker of the Catalan parliament has proved cooperative makes pre-trial custody unlikely.

Prosecutors are also calling for precautionary measures to be applied to the other five members of the speaker’s committee.

Meanwhile, eight former members of the Catalan government have now spent a week in pre-trial custody in the Madrid region after appearing in the Spanish High Court, and a judge in Belgium has provisionally released former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont and four ex-ministers of his government currently based in that country. However, they are set to appear before a Belgian judge on November 17, at a hearing to decide on their arrest and possible extradition to Spain.

In related news, Spain’s High Court has ruled against releasing Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, the leaders of National Catalan Assembly (ANC) and Òmnium, the main civic groups behind Catalonia’s pro-independence street mobilizations. The two men are accused of directing and spurring on crowds to stage street protests on September 20 and 21 in a bid – that ultimately failed – to stop Operation Anubis, a raid against the organizers of the illegal independence referendum of October 1.

The Supreme Court has not looked favorably on the imprisonment of the former members of the Catalan government but the destination of the members of the parliamentary speaker’s committee will depend on their testimony and on the petitions and arguments of prosecutors.

English version by George Mills.