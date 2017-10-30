Last week, Congress passed House Resolution 359 which calls on the European Union to recognize the fact that Hezbollah, all of Hezbollah, is a terrorist organization. One of us initiated that resolution, and the other agrees with him wholeheartedly. But both of us are bewildered that the resolution was even necessary. How can anyone in Europe not believe that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization when Hezbollah itself confirms it over and over again? Not only through words, but through actions: assassinations, bombings, and rocket attacks.

Over the past six years Hezbollah has been the most significant military force alongside President Assad as he destroys his country and kills his own people. With thousands of Hezbollah fighters and commanders on the ground, they hold direct responsibility for a war that has left half a million people dead and eleven million people forced from their homes.

How can anyone in Europe not believe that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization when Hezbollah itself confirms it over and over again?

Hezbollah doesn’t hide its next intended target – Israel. The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has made it quite clear that his aim is not Palestinian independence, nor the creation of two states. Rather, the total destruction of Israel. He tells a story about an Egyptian journalist who asked him if he’s working towards the destruction of Israel. Nasrallah answered him plainly, “That is the principal objective of Hezbollah.”

In a series of speeches, Nasrallah outlined to his followers that Allah created the State of Israel to bring all the Jews together, thereby making it easier to destroy them. Hezbollah has enslaved southern Lebanon and positioned over 100,000 rockets only a few kilometres from the Israeli border as it prepares its next terror war on Israel.

Like always, those who hate Israel also hate America (the reverse is also true). “Our motto is simple” Nasrallah said in front of a crowd of his supporters, “and we’re not afraid to repeat it year after year – Death to America!”

Shockingly, all of this widely available information has failed to convince the European Union to designate it a terrorist organization

Hezbollah doesn’t stop with Israel and the U.S. Hezbollah has a wing dedicated to international terrorism which is responsible for attacks in Argentina, Cyprus, and Bulgaria. Other planned terror attacks around the world were foiled as a result of joint intelligence operations.

Shockingly, all of this widely available information has failed to convince the European Union to designate all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization. Their argument is that the organization has a political wing, separate from the military wing, with which diplomatic relations can be maintained.

This is a false distinction. Hezbollah itself has made clear on multiple occasions that there is no way to separate the different wings. They are the first to admit they are the same organization with the same leadership, and that Nasrallah personally approves every act of terror.

The absurdity is heightened when you consider that even the Arab League designates Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization. Muslim countries in the region, which can hardly be accused of being overly sympathetic to Israel, know full well there is no such distinction between its ‘wings.’

Terrorism isn’t fought with words, it’s fought with actions

It is nothing more than a public relations ruse of the kind employed by multiple terrorist groups today. Under the guise of being a “resistance movement” or “freedom fighters,” these extremists seek sympathy as they simultaneously build their bombs and orchestrate their attacks on Jews, Christians, and even fellow Muslims. Feigning legitimacy, Hezbollah can raise money and recruit volunteers openly on European soil. Some European leaders believe – wrongly – that if they communicate politely and sympathetically with terrorists, then maybe they’ll blow up nightclubs and shopping centers elsewhere. It has never worked, and it will never work.

We urge the European Union to follow the lead of France and the Netherlands. Designate Hezbollah – all of Hezbollah – a terrorist organization. We need our partners to join the global coalition against Hezbollah and cut off its activities in Europe. Terrorism isn’t fought with words, it’s fought with actions.

Ted Deutch us a US congressman and Yair Lapid is an Israeli deputy.