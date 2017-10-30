Live | Former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont is in Brussels

Simon Hunter
30/10/2017 15:10
Simon Hunter
The Popular Party tweets from its official account that the possibility of the party running in coalition with the Socialist Party (PSOE) and Ciudadanos at the December 21 regional elections in Catalonia has been ruled out.
https://twitter.com/PPopular/status/924986297923571717
30/10/2017 14:30
Simon Hunter
30/10/2017 14:27
Simon Hunter
The Interior Ministry is working towards a return to normality. Its minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, has conveyed to Ferran López his gratitude for having taken over the role of chief of the Catalan regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra. The minister also expressed his desire and the police chief’s obligation to see that the situation returns to normality in Catalonia, so that the December 21 polls can go ahead in a climate of calm and with total respect for the rule of law.
30/10/2017 14:13
Simon Hunter
30/10/2017 14:08
Simon Hunter
RECAP: Former Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont is in Brussels, on the day that the state prosecutor announced that he will be facing charges of rebellion, sedition and misappropriation of funds.
On Sunday, the Belgian secretary of state for asylum and migration, Theo Francken, sparked controversy after opening the door to granting Puigdemont asylum. This offer was later denied by the Belgian prime minister, Charles Michel.
30/10/2017 14:03
Simon Hunter
Another confirmation for the December 21 regional elections: the PdeCAT party will be running. PdeCAT is the party of former Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont, who was removed from his role on Friday by the central government. The party made up the Junts pel Sí coalition along with the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), which also said today it would be running in the upcoming polls. "Mr Rajoy, we'll see you at the polls," said Marta Pascal, the PdeCAT general coordinator at a press conference, Camilo S. Baquero reports.
30/10/2017 13:57
Simon Hunter
Earlier this morning, former Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont posted a photo on his instagram account with the message "Good morning." The image appeared to have been taken inside the Palau seat of government.
However, it has since emerged that Puigdemont is in Brussels, suggesting that the photo was posted in a bid to sow confusion.
30/10/2017 13:51
Simon Hunter
Former Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont is in Brussels today, according to sources close to the central government.
30/10/2017 13:45
Simon Hunter
Catalan Republican Left (ERC), which forms part of the Junts pel Sí coalition, has stated today that it will be running in the December 21 regional elections.
30/10/2017 13:44
George Mills
The crime of rebellion is considered the more serious form of sedition and carries with it a prison term of 15 to 25 years, Fernando J. Pérez reports.
It is reserved for those who rise up “violently and publicly” to “repeal, suspend or modify, partly or in full, the Constitution” or who “declare independence of part of the national terrority.”
This was, for example, the crime applied to the Civil Guard and military personnel who participated in the failed coup of 1981.
30/10/2017 13:32
George Mills
Here’s a recap on the crime of sedition, which carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence in Spain:
http://cort.as/--EpK
30/10/2017 13:23
George Mills
The full list of names in the state prosecutor’s formal accusation is as follows:
1) Members of Catalan government:
Former premier Carles Puigdemont, Ex-deputy premier Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turul, Raül Romeva, Antoni Comín, Josep Rull, Dolors Bassa, Meritxell Borràs, Clara Ponsatí i Obiols, Joaquim Forn, Lluís Puig i Gordi, Carles Mundó, Santiago Vila and Meritxell Serret.
2) Members of the speaker’s committee:
Carme Forcadel (speaker), Lluís María Corominas, Lluis Guinó, Anna Simó, Ramona Barrufet and Joan Josep Nuet i Pujals.
30/10/2017 13:21
George Mills
A total of 20 people are named in the state prosecutor's official accusation.
This includes the 14 members of the Catalan government headed by former regional premier Carles Puigdemont, and six members of the speaker’s committee including the speaker, Carme Forcadell.
Former economy minister Santi Vila is also named despite the fact that he resigned from the regional parliament when Puigdemont failed to call regional elections last week.
30/10/2017 13:15
George Mills
The state prosecutor's office has not made any statement on whether any of the Catalan politicians named in the legal action will be subject to precautionary measures, including being remanded in custody.
The office said this issue would be looked at when these people appeared in court and any decision would be based on “the serious of the deeds” being investigated.
30/10/2017 13:04
George Mills
Spanish State prosecutor José Manuel Maza has explained that former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont and his deputy, as well as the ministers sacked via the application of Article 155 in the Catalonia will be the subject of High Court action as they no longer benefit from the legal protection afforded serving politicians.
Other politicians who remain in office and who facilitated the declaration of independence of last week will face action in the Supreme Court.
30/10/2017 12:59
George Mills
Former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont and his deputy, Oriol Junqueras, are the first two names to appear in the prosecutor’s document outlining the formal accusations of rebellion, sedition, misappropriate of funds against pro-independence leaders in Catalonia.
The full document (in Spanish) is available here: http://cort.as/--qm4
30/10/2017 12:52
George Mills
Spanish State Prosecutor José Manuel Maza has announced the bringing of legal action against the politicians responsible for the declaration of independence in Catalonia last Friday.
They will be investigated for rebellion, sedition, misappropriate of funds and other related crimes by the Supreme Court and the High Court.
30/10/2017 12:43
George Mills
30/10/2017 12:31
George Mills
The government of Japan has also come out in support of Madrid’s application of Article 155 in Catalonia, expressing confidence that the crisis can be solved in a “peaceful way” in line with Spanish law.
30/10/2017 12:15
George Mills
30/10/2017 12:10
George Mills
Key members of Spain’s ruling Popular Party have expressed their concern over the fact that sacked Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont will, in theory, be able to stand for office in upcoming Catalan elections.
“I don’t know of a political who has committed so many illegal acts. I would be surprised if he could stand [in the elections of December 21],” said Galician Premier Alberto Núñez Feijóo.
“I would like to see Puigdemont barred from office,” said Madrid Regional Premier Cristina Cifuentes.
Both were speaking before a meeting of the national executive committee of Spain’s ruling Popular Party being held today.
https://twitter.com/JuanJoseMateo/status/924947010238722049
30/10/2017 12:02
George Mills
Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido has affirmed that normality is “the order of the day, luckily” in Catalonia today after the application of Article 155, Spanish news agency Europa Press reports.
Speaking during his arrival at a meeting of the national executive committee of Spain’s ruling Popular Party, he expressed his confidence that things will continue in this way until “total institutional normality” is restored in the region.
30/10/2017 11:55
George Mills
A reminder: Using Article 155, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called for regional elections to be held in Catalonia on December 21. This will make for a busy Christmas period in the region, particularly if results are not conclusive.
30/10/2017 11:50
George Mills
The State Prosecutor is set to make a public appearance at 12.30, reports Fernando J. Pérez.
The public ministry is today expected to bring action against former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont for “rebellion” in the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s High Court.
Meanwhile, the speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell is expected to be the subject of proceedings in the Supreme Court for her role in facilitating the vote calling for the calling of an independent Catalan republic.
30/10/2017 11:45
George Mills
“Inevitable and undesirable.” That is how Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena has described the situation in Catalonia, criticizing the “failed politics” of Madrid and Catalonia.
Asked in council where she stood on the issue, the left-wing mayor said she backed Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over the application of Article 155. She said the move was “inevitable” after the Catalan parliament committed the “totally illegal” move of declaring independence. Photo credit: Kike Para.
30/10/2017 11:32
George Mills
Bankia managing director José Sevilla has admitted that there were “various moments” in October when clients expressed a “certain level of concern” over the situation in Catalonia. He said some clients had asked for accounts to be opened outside of the region, but did not specify how many, Europa Press reports.
He said things had calmed down in the last two weeks and rejected claims the bank had engaged in unfair competition by taking advantage of the difficulties faced by banks in the region with a higher profile.
The banks La Caixa and Banco Sabadell both changed their registered addresses in October over concerns about ongoing uncertainty in the region.
30/10/2017 11:25
George Mills
The executive committee of the pro-independence Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT) – the party of sacked regional premier Carles Puigdemont – is meeting today. Former premier Artur Mas, instrumental in the non-binding Independence referendum of 2014 in the region, and former business minister Santi Vila have already arrived at party HQ.
Vila resigned from office last week after Puigdemont announced he would not be calling regional elections, a decision that paved the way for the regional parliament to unilaterally declare independence on Friday.
30/10/2017 11:12
George Mills
The Spanish economy grew 0.8% from July to September, according to preliminary figures from the national statistics institute, the INE.
That is just down from 0.9% GDP growth registered in the previous quarter, and means year-on-year growth is at 3.1%, and in line with government and Bank of Spain forecasts for the end of the year.
It is now unlikely that the Spanish economy will grow less than 3% in 2017, even if the Catalan crisis affects investment and consumption in the last three months of the year, Antonio Maqueda reports (photo by Albert García).
30/10/2017 10:45
George Mills
30/10/2017 10:28
George Mills
None of the former Catalan ministers sacked because of the application of Article 155 in the Spanish region has an official act in their diaries today, Camilo S. Baquero reports.
30/10/2017 10:24
George Mills
ANALYSIS: The crisis in Catalonia has demonstrated that Iberian stereotypes persist in foreign media outlets.
Read the full story here: http://cort.as/--qb6
30/10/2017 10:12
Susana Urra
The scene at the Catalan department of internal affairs: former chief Joaquin Forn nowhere to be seen here on Monday morning. At 9.40am, the former secretary general, Cèsar Puig, showed up, said goodbye to a janitor and walked out again without carrying any personal belongings. He said that he does not consider himself sacked, because he was not removed by the government that appointed him, Clara Blanchar reports.
30/10/2017 10:12
George Mills
The decision of Josep Rull i Andreu to leave his office came after the Spanish government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy warned former Catalan ministers they would be committing a crime if they entered their office with the aim of working after the application of Article 155.
30/10/2017 10:10
George Mills
The former Catalan chief of territorial affairs, Josep Rull i Andreu, has now left his office. He departed at 10am, just 45 minutes after he tweeted a picture of himself at his desk with the message: “At my desk, carrying out the duties that I was tasked with by the people of Catalonia.”
30/10/2017 10:07
Susana Urra
Catalan department chiefs who were removed from their posts as part of the measures included in Article 155 may go to the office on Monday to pick up their personal effects. “They will do so in the company of a Mosso (member of the Catalan police force), and if they refuse to leave, officers have been instructed to file a report with the judge and prosecutor,” according to sources at the Spanish Interior Ministry, Óscar López-Fonseca reports.
30/10/2017 10:02
Susana Urra
30/10/2017 09:56
Susana Urra
30/10/2017 09:52
Susana Urra
The day begins with some good news: the blue-chip Ibex 35 index opened with gains of 1.5%, after losing 1.4% on Friday. Shares in CaixaBank added 4%.
30/10/2017 09:44
Susana Urra
Good morning and welcome to this live blog covering the Catalan crisis.
30/10/2017 09:43
Simon Hunter
That concludes our live blog of another extraordinary day in Spanish politics. We will be back tomorrow morning with the latest news.
Thanks for reading
27/10/2017 20:37
Simon Hunter
SUMMARY: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called elections in the Catalan region for December 21, after having removed the regional premier and his government from their roles. The Catalan parliament has been dissolved.
All of these measures have been taken under Article 155 of the Constitution, the invocation of which was approved today by the Spanish Senate.
27/10/2017 20:34
Simon Hunter
Rajoy: "We never wanted to reach this situation"
27/10/2017 20:30
Simon Hunter
Rajoy: "This is not about suspending self-government, but returning it to normality as soon as possible, a normality that starts with the law and returning the law to the Catalans."
27/10/2017 20:30
Simon Hunter
Rajoy: "Puigdemont had the chance to call elections and now the government is calling elections in Catalonia to give Catalans back their voice."
27/10/2017 20:29
Simon Hunter
Spanish PM Rajoy announces the dissolution of the Catalan parliament, announces Dec 21 date for new elections
27/10/2017 20:27
Simon Hunter
Another measure announced by Rajoy: The closure of the Catalan embassies that had been opened abroad
27/10/2017 20:26
Simon Hunter
Rajoy: "This has been an unacceptable sequestration. Now, prudence and calm."
27/10/2017 20:26
Simon Hunter
As expected, Rajoy announces that regional premier Carles Puigdemont and all of his government will be removed from their roles.
27/10/2017 20:25
Simon Hunter
Mariano Rajoy explains how Article 155 will be applied. He is reading a prepared statement. "The Spanish are living through a sad day in which foolishness has prevailed over the law"
27/10/2017 20:24
Simon Hunter
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy begins address.
27/10/2017 20:22
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 20:18
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 20:17
Simon Hunter
Spanish PM Rajoy due to make a statement at 8.15pm to explain measures adopted by the Cabinet on Article 155 of the Constitution
27/10/2017 19:56
Simon Hunter
European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, reacts to events in Catalonia today saying that Europe "does not need more fractures."
27/10/2017 19:48
Simon Hunter
German government also comes out in support of Rajoy government, and rejects unilateral independence declaration, Ana Carbajosa reports.
27/10/2017 19:48
Simon Hunter
Barcelona municipal police say there are around 17,000 people around the Plaza de Sant Jaume and nearby streets.
27/10/2017 19:47
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 19:46
Simon Hunter
Spain's King Felipe VI has suspended his trip to Valencia scheduled for Monday given the extraordinary situation sparked by the declaration of independence in Catalonia.
27/10/2017 19:26
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 19:25
Simon Hunter
The business community rejects the "illegal" decision made today by the Catalan parliament
Spain's main business association, the CEOE, has "roundly" rejected the "illegal" decision of the Catalan parliament to unilaterally proclaim independence in the region, given that it "is a serious breaking of the law."
27/10/2017 18:57
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 18:54
Simon Hunter
Statement from Scotland on Catalonia:
http://cort.as/--nlP
Culture Secretary comments.
Speaking following events in Catalonia today, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop said:
"We understand and respect the position of the Catalan Government. While Spain has the right to oppose independence, the people of Catalonia must have the ability to determine their own future. Today’s Declaration of Independence came about only after repeated calls for dialogue were refused.
"Now, more than ever, the priority of all those who consider themselves friends and allies of Spain should be to encourage a process of dialogue to find a way forward that respects democracy and the rule of law. The imposition of direct rule cannot be the solution and should be of concern to democrats everywhere.
"The European Union has a political and moral responsibility to support dialogue to identify how the situation can be resolved peacefully and democratically.”
27/10/2017 18:51
Simon Hunter
Is Catalonia independent? asks EL PAÍS Managing Editor David Alandete in this analysis piece for the English Edition
http://cort.as/--nm_
27/10/2017 18:49
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 18:48
Simon Hunter
London "does not, nor will it," recognize the independence of Catalonia, according to a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May.
27/10/2017 18:45
Simon Hunter
The EU has made it clear that it doesn't recognize Catalonia's independence declaration. Donald Tusk: "For the Union nothing changes, Spain is still the interlocutor."
27/10/2017 18:36
Simon Hunter
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his "complete support" this Friday for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to "defend" the rule of law in Spain
27/10/2017 18:31
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 18:30
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 18:29
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 18:24
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 18:23
Simon Hunter
Mariano Rajoy presides this evening's Cabinet meeting. Photo: Diego Crespo
27/10/2017 18:22
Simon Hunter
After Sabadell City Hall took down its Spanish flag, the regional government HQ in Girona has followed suit, after calls from hundreds of locals to do so. "Out, out, out the Spanish flag!" were the chants of the public. Girona City Hall has done the same, Marta Rodríguez reports.
27/10/2017 18:14
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 17:56
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 17:50
Susana Urra
Separatists have broken ties with Spain alleging a popular mandate to do so, yet they only got 48% of the vote at the last regional election, and hold 51.8% of seats inside the regional assembly, Carlos E. Cué notes.
27/10/2017 17:47
Susana Urra
Wikipedia is going crazy with the Catalan crisis. The article on “Catalonia” is being constantly updated to state that it is an independent nation one minute, and a region of Spain the next.
27/10/2017 17:43
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 17:40
Susana Urra
NATO says that the Catalan issue is a domestic matter that must be resolved internally by Spain, according to sources in the organization, Reuters reports.
27/10/2017 17:34
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 17:29
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 17:22
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 17:21
Simon Hunter
Socialist Party chief Pedro Sánchez continues his statement, saying that the first victims of the flight of companies from Catalonia will be the workers.
27/10/2017 17:13
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 17:12
Simon Hunter
Pedro Sánchez: "Puigdemont and Junqueras today more than ever have become those ultimately responsible for the breakup and rupture of Catalan society. And all for nothing."
27/10/2017 17:08
Simon Hunter
Socialist Party chief Pedro Sánchez is making a public statement, in which he has expressed his "complete rejection" of the independence declaration that was approved today in the Catalan parliament.
27/10/2017 17:07
Simon Hunter
US State Department says that Catalonia is an integral part of Spain and expresses its support for the government measures to keep "Spain united"
27/10/2017 17:04
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 17:02
Simon Hunter
Jubilation in the streets outside the Catalan parliament after today's vote. Photo: CRISTÓBAL CASTRO.
27/10/2017 16:58
Simon Hunter
Former regional premier Artur Mas and current premier Carles Puigdemont pass each other in parliament after today's vote to approve the motion to declare independence. PHOTO: Lluís Gene (AFP).
27/10/2017 16:56
Simon Hunter
Two meetings will now take place to apply Article 155. First today, the government will hold a Cabinet meeting to respond to the pro-independence challenge, La Moncloa sources say.
At this meeting a Constitutional Court appeal against the independence declaration will be approved.
The second meeting will adopt the intervention measures that have been authorized by the Senate under Article 155. Before midnight on Friday, the intervention of the regional government and the removal of its leaders will be carried out.
27/10/2017 16:53
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 16:47
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 16:42
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 16:41
Susana Urra
In a long Facebook post, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau showed her opposition to both the independence declaration in the Catalan parliament and Article 155 in the Senate: “Not in my name. No to 155 and DUI”
27/10/2017 16:37
Susana Urra
Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont: “We have taken a step for which we have fought a lot in order to validate the mandate from the ballot boxes. Citizens of Catalonia, a time is approaching when we will have to maintain the pulse of this country, from an attitude of peace.”
27/10/2017 16:29
Susana Urra
Catalan Deputy Premier Oriol Junqueras: “We address the people of the world and of Spanish territories, with Spaniards, with whom we Catalans share many things, because we speak Spanish and share the culture, to reiterate our commitment to build a common future on a foundation of respect and freedom. That is why we want to configure this new republic.”
27/10/2017 16:25
George Mills
The Spanish Senate has signed off on the application of Article 155 in Catalonia with 262 votes cast. There were '214' yes votes, 47 'no' votes, and just one abstention.
27/10/2017 16:16
George Mills
The Spanish Senate has just approved the application of Article 155 in Catalonia. The move will lead to regional elections within the next six months.
Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy has previously stated he wants those elections to be held as soon as possible
27/10/2017 16:13
George Mills
Meanwhile, in Madrid, a lenghty Senate debate on the application of Article 155 in Catalonia has ended.
The Senate are now set to vote on the application of the measure which will see Madrid enforce emergency powers in the region.
27/10/2017 16:07
George Mills
27/10/2017 15:57
George Mills
In market news: Spain's blue chip Ibex 35 stock market index was down 1.7% shortly after 3.30pm today.
27/10/2017 15:53
George Mills
The Spanish government has called an emergency Cabinet meeting for this evening in the wake of the vote in the Catalan parliament.
27/10/2017 15:50
George Mills
27/10/2017 15:48
George Mills
27/10/2017 15:46
George Mills
27/10/2017 15:43
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 15:40
Susana Urra
Many deputies in the 135-seat chamber had walked out in protest. The assembly's legal team had warned that the vote would be illegal, and the speaker reminded lawmakers of the fact ahead of the vote, which was secret.
27/10/2017 15:38
Susana Urra
Results of the vote: 72 in favor, 10 against, two abstentions.
27/10/2017 15:35
George Mills
The recount of votes is now underway.
27/10/2017 15:26
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 15:12
Simon Hunter
UPDATE: Half of the Catalan parliament is empty. Some anti-independence parties have left the chamber. Parliamentary lawyers have warned of the illegality of the vote on the Junts pel Sí motion, which declares independence in the form of a republic. Deputies are being called by the speaker one by one to vote. Many are showing their ballot paper as they vote, despite agreeing for the vote to be secret.
27/10/2017 15:11
Simon Hunter
As the manual vote begins, the remaining PP deputies left in the chamber leave.
27/10/2017 15:08
Simon Hunter
Ahead of the secret vote on the Junts pel Sí and CUP motion in favor of independence, parliament speaker Carme Forcadell reads the part of the motion that declares independence in the form of a republic.
The ballot box is now on the table of the speaker.
27/10/2017 15:07
Simon Hunter
A vote is held on whether to vote on the independence motion in secret. It passes with 73 votes in favor and eight against.
27/10/2017 15:04
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Popular Party politicians leave Spanish flags in parliament and some stay in there seats so they can't be removed.
27/10/2017 15:03
Simon Hunter
Debate in the Catalan parliament right now over whether the vote on the motion on independence should be secret
27/10/2017 14:59
Simon Hunter
Ciudadanos, Catalan Socialist Party and Popular Party deputies have all left the Catalan parliament ahead of the vote on the Junts pel Sí and CUP motion on independence. A warning has been raised by the chief counsel that the next vote may be illegal.
27/10/2017 14:56
Simon Hunter
Deputies from anti-independence parties in Catalan parliament have all left the chamber
27/10/2017 14:54
Simon Hunter
Motions proposed by Socialists, PP, Cataluña sí que es Pot, all voted down
27/10/2017 14:53
Simon Hunter
Debate now over in the Catalan parliament, votes are being cast on the motions presented by the different parties.
27/10/2017 14:50
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos): "We are not going to allow this to be completed. We don't know if anyone actually holds the hope that Catalonia will be an independent state. No, I know that you know. No one supports you Mr Puigdemont. We are going to get out of this. Get out and vote en masse at the next elections."
27/10/2017 14:47
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos): "They have called us fascists, doomsayers, and anti-Catalan for saying for a long time that what is happening today was going to happen. [...] What you are doing is an insult to the blood, sweat and tears of the repressed during the times of Franco."
27/10/2017 14:46
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Marta Rovira (Junts pel Sí): "I suffer political persecution for what I think. Always remember that we are here to comply with the mandate of October 1 and to protect the basic rights of a democracy. Sovereignty lies with the people, as it always had to be."
27/10/2017 14:38
Simon Hunter
A vote on Article 155 in the Senate is due at 3.30pm today.
The PP has a majority in Spain's upper house, meaning that the vote is likely to pass without problem.
The debate continues, with spokespersons from Unidos Podemos, the Socialists and the PP still left to come, Íñigo Domínguez reports
27/10/2017 14:35
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Marta Rovira (Together for Yes): "Each social progress made by this Chamber is blocked by a social majority that does not represent this country!
27/10/2017 14:32
Simon Hunter
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been missing from the Senate debate on Article 155 in Catalonia, Íñigo Domínguez reports. In the photo (Susana Vera, Reuters), the moment he left his seat.
27/10/2017 14:29
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carles Riera (CUP): "We are beginning the destitution of the regime of 1978 and the Borbon monarchy in Catalonia. Today is a happy day."
27/10/2017 14:27
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carles Riera (CUP): "This is the best path for social transformation, in the construction of a free, feminist and socialist society. Thanks to all of those who have joined us on this stuggle, here and in all of the world. We will be a refuge, for all of those who want a better world."
27/10/2017 14:26
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 14:21
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 14:19
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carles Riera (CUP): "Today, in this parliament, and based on the legitimacy of the referendum, and with the majority of votes so that Catalonia be an independent state in the form of a republic, we have no option but to proclaim this decision."
27/10/2017 14:18
Simon Hunter
Senate | Bernat Picornell (Catalan Republican Left): "You will understand that it is a day filled with nerves for those of us who have been pro-independence for many years. Of nerves but also of great hope."
27/10/2017 14:14
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Alejandro Fernández (PP): "Your whole project is textbook populism, full of magical thoughts, that reality has destoryed. You are willing to sacrifice it all out of pure fanatism."
27/10/2017 14:12
Simon Hunter
As on previous key days of this Catalan crisis, the tractors are once again out in favor of independence. Here they are parked outside the Catalan parliament today.
Photo: Cristóbal Castro
27/10/2017 14:10
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Marta Ribas (Catalunya sí que es Pot): "What you are proposing is a unilateral rollout of independence, but for us, who always respect democracy, what we want is for all citizens to be able to decide via a real referendum, and that is an outstanding issue."
Catalunya sí que es Pot is formed by Podemos, among other groups.
27/10/2017 14:09
Simon Hunter
So by means of an update, we are currently following a debate in the Senate, Spain's upper chamber, in Madrid, and a session in the regional parliament in Catalonia.
In the former, the application of Article 155 is being debated. In the latter, the reaction to said article, with a unilateral declaration of independence possible...
27/10/2017 14:05
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (PSC): The politician makes clear that the Socialist deputies in the Catalan parliament will leave the chamber if an independence declaration is put to a vote.
27/10/2017 14:04
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 14:03
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (Catalan Socialist Party): "During these serious hours for Catalonia, the Socialists will always be here for democracy".
27/10/2017 14:01
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (Catalan Socialist Party): "We will continue working for dialogue and for the institutions of Catalonia. We are going to continue to build bridges for dialogue. [...] With the Unilateral Declaration of Independence you will destroy everything."
27/10/2017 14:01
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (Catalan Socialist Party): "You want to replace the flag of our country with the ‘estellada,’ the flag of a few. We will defend the common sense that you want to rid us of with a strategy paid for with Publicarthe money of us all to hate the rest of Spain. How irresponsible."
27/10/2017 13:58
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:56
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Elections have to stop the Brexit that Mr Puigdemont is driving us toward"
27/10/2017 13:55
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Politics is not about promoting impossible dreams. that divides us, and only promises an uncertain future."
27/10/2017 13:52
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "You have driven us to social confrontation, you have divided Catalan society, you have ruined it, and that is why you are going to pass into history, Mr Puigdemont."
27/10/2017 13:51
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): Oriol Junqueras, the leader of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), leaves the chamber. “He doesn’t want to hear about how he’s ruined Catalonia.”
27/10/2017 13:47
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Among your ranks you have people who call the opposition carrion and European leaders who don’t agree with you pigs. When Ciudadanos restores democracy you will be able to go to all municipalities in Catalonia without anyone declaring you personas non grata. You are handing out Catalan ID cards.”
27/10/2017 13:46
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Now, to justify your totalitarian behavior, you are going to say that you are doing this because the Constitution is being enforced in Catalonia, you have the lack of shame to say that"
27/10/2017 13:43
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:41
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:39
Simon Hunter
Parlament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "You say that Article 155 has caused this: that's a lie. You have destroyed our institutions and say that this will stop with dialogue. You, premier [Puigdemont], have been pro-independence your whole life. This whole plan was already laid out."
27/10/2017 13:38
Simon Hunter
Catalan parliament: | Daniel Fernández (Catalan Socialist Party): "You have allowed 700 people to enter in here and we have not been allowed to invite a single person. They have continued to shout. Do you not have the ability to throw them out? Is this the storming of the Bastille? We ask for a minimum amount of parliamentary decorum.”
27/10/2017 13:32
Simon Hunter
Catalan parliament: Ciudadanos deputy Carlos Carrizosa protests against the shouts in favor of independence within the parliament building by invitees present on part of the pro-independence deputies. “We do not like this. We have filed a written request to guarantee our rights without feeling bullied by those who are trying today to illegally declare independence.”
27/10/2017 13:30
Simon Hunter
SESSION IN THE CATALAN PARLIAMENT BEGINS
27/10/2017 13:25
Simon Hunter
After a delay of nearly an hour and a half, the Catalan premier finally arrives in parliament.
27/10/2017 13:24
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:20
Simon Hunter
Session in Catalan parliament scheduled for 12pm still yet to start...
27/10/2017 13:13
Simon Hunter
Catalan mayors, who are present in the auditorium of Parliament, have broken out into cheers of "Independence, Independence," when the live feed from the parliament channel appeared on the big screens, Àngels Piñol reports
27/10/2017 13:12
Simon Hunter
Serious faces and all glued to their cellphones in the Catalan parliament, in particular among pro-independence parties.
27/10/2017 13:07
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:01
Simon Hunter
"The motion filed by Junts pel Sí is a slap in the face for the Socialist Party," reports Elsa García de Blas. "It called it the 'umpteenth slamming of the door on common sense' before withdrawing its amendment [in the Senate]."
https://twitter.com/ElsaGarciad/status/923860963257978880
27/10/2017 12:48
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 12:46
Simon Hunter
The Catalan regional government delegate in Madrid, Ferran Mascarell, has announced that "an embassy in Spain will have to be prepared." Speaking on regional public broadcaster TV-3, she says that whoever follows her in her position "will have to be an ambassador."
27/10/2017 12:37
Simon Hunter
The main opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) has just withdrawn its proposal in the Senate to halt the invocation of Article 155 if elections are called, in response to the tabling of a motion by Junts pel Sí and the CUP to declare an independent republic of Catalonia.
27/10/2017 12:30
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 12:17
Simon Hunter
Moments of tension in the Senate over the approval of Article 155 of the Constitution. Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) spokesperson Jokin Bildarratz states that "the Basque nation exists." PP senators respond with cries of, "It doesn't exist!" "Yes is does!" he replies. Applause and shouts ensue, Íñigo Domínguez reports
27/10/2017 12:15
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 12:12
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:53
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:52
Simon Hunter
The Catalan political parties Junts pel Sí and the far-left CUP have presented a motion in the Catalan parliament to open a process that “ends with the drafting and approval of the constitution of the Republic.”
27/10/2017 11:51
Simon Hunter
Mireia Cortés from the pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC) speaking in the Senate: “It is very sad that they are keeping thousands of police in Catalonia to maintain the terror. We will stand firm in the defense of the Catalan republic.”
27/10/2017 11:46
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:44
Simon Hunter
After 24 hours of silence on Twitter, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau has tweeted the following message, in which she fails to comment on events yesterday in the Catalan parliament, but instead on the Senate: "What is the PP applauding with such enthusiasm? The suspension of Catalan self-rule? It's inability to come up with solutions? Its failure in Catalonia?"
https://twitter.com/AdaColau/status/923840991521538048
27/10/2017 11:41
Simon Hunter
The governing party in the Catalan parliament, Junts pel Sí, has proposed the following resolution: "We shall constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent, and sovereign, democratic and social state of law."
27/10/2017 11:25
Simon Hunter
Summary of Rajoy's speech
The Spanish prime minister called for Article 155 to be invoked given the "continuous process of anti-democratic decisions." Rajoy called on the Senate this morning to authorize the invocation of the article during an intense speech, lasting around half an hour, and which was constantly interrupted by applause from PP senators.
He argued that "the law, the rule of law and respect for minorities" had all been trampled on.
"In Catalonia, there has been an attempt to ignore the laws, disregard them, repeal them, violate them, any term is valid."
"A new legality with no competencies whatsoever has been approved to do so."
27/10/2017 11:23
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:19
Susana Urra
Senator Ander Gil (PSOE) takes the floor: “Today is a day for state addresses, not for political rallies. The PSOE will always stand by the Constitution, which has guaranteed a framework for peaceful coexistence in this country for 40 years.”
27/10/2017 11:14
Susana Urra
Spain’s United Left (IU), a coalition that includes the Spanish Communist Party, warns that a declaration of independence in Catalonia would be “a failure” and “a serious political mistake.” The left-wing federation also notes that such a declaration would ignore “half of the Catalan population, further worsening the lack of social content and democratic renewal contained in the roadmap shared by Junts pel Sí and CUP,” according to a draft internal resolution that EL PAÍS has seen, José Marcos reports.
27/10/2017 11:09
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 11:02
Simon Hunter
The state attorney will prosecute the Catalan speaker's committee should there be a declaration of independence in the regional parliament. They will be facing charges of rebellion.
27/10/2017 10:56
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 10:54
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy ends his address and gets a standing ovation from PP senators.
27/10/2017 10:51
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “Article 155 is not meant against Catalonia, it is meant to prevent Catalonia from being abused”
27/10/2017 10:48
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “Catalans must be protected from an intolerant minority that is awarding itself ownership of Catalonia, and is trying to subject all Catalans to the yoke of its own doctrine.”
27/10/2017 10:45
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “The only dialogue I have ever been invited to join, as prime minister, is a dialogue to discuss the terms and timeframes of Catalan independence.”
27/10/2017 10:40
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “The word dialogue is a lovely word. It creates good feelings. Dialogue is widely practiced in Spain. Our Constitution and our laws are the product of dialogue. But dialogue has two enemies: those who abuse, ignore and forget the laws, and those who only want to listen to themselves, who do not want to understand the other party.”
27/10/2017 10:39
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy says that after Puigdemont made a declaration of independence on October 10, then placed it on hold, “sociological studies show that half the population believed that independence had been declared, while the other half thought it had not. No government, in any country, can stand by and passively watch something like this unfold.”
27/10/2017 10:36
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “Exceptional measures should only be adopted when there is no other choice. We could have done this when a lot of people were demanding it, when the (Catalan parliament) approved the referendum law, the transitional law...We did not, because we thought there was still time for things to go back to normal.”
27/10/2017 10:33
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “What should the government’s response be? What would the response of any government be in a similar situation, in any part of Europe? In France or in Germany? In my opinion, there is no alternative: we must turn to the law to ensure that the law is obeyed, and that is why we have launched Article 155, a legal and democratic mechanism that is similar to tools that exist in democratic countries around us.”
27/10/2017 10:30
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “An autonomous community that does not recognize the laws we have all given ourselves, that has replaced one legal framework with another, that ignores court decisions: this is what has happened in Catalonia.”
27/10/2017 10:27
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “They have made antidemocratic decisions that violate the law and normal behavior in any democratic country, and contrary to Spanish and European values in that they are crushing minorities and violating the rule of law.”
27/10/2017 10:24
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “In Catalonia, there was an attempt to ignore, repeal and violate the laws...and this much has been admitted. A new legality has been approved, we’ve been told.”
27/10/2017 10:20
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy speaks at the Senate: “This is the first time since 1978 that Article 155 is adopted, because this situation is exceptional”
27/10/2017 10:18
Susana Urra
After a month, nothing has improved inside the Moby Dada, a ship better known as “Piolín,” the Spanish name for Tweety, the Looney Tunes character that decorates the hull of the vessel. The nearly 800 Civil Guards and several members of the National Police who eat and sleep there call it “a floating prison,” Patricia Ortega Dolz reports.
27/10/2017 10:12
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 10:04
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 10:01
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 09:58