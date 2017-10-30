Live | Former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont is in Brussels

The demonstration in defense of the unity of Spain held in Barcelona on Sunday.

A day after hundreds of thousands of people marched for Spanish unity in Barcelona, pro-independence parties are weighing up whether and how to run in the Catalan election that’s been announced for December 21 by Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Rajoy called an early election after the Spanish Senate green-lighted emergency measures allowing the central government to temporarily take direct charge of Catalonia from Madrid. This authorization came on the same day that separatist parties in the Catalan parliament voted what amounts to a declaration of independence, inside an assembly left half-empty after the opposition walked out.

The Spanish leader also sacked the entire Catalan government team, including former premier Carles Puigdemont, and put his own deputy Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría in charge of running the region’s internal affairs until a new government emerges out of the December vote. But so far, Puigdemont and his team refuse to acknowledge the move.

On Monday, Spanish State Prosecutor José Manuel Maza announced the start of legal action against the politicians responsible for the declaration of independence in Catalonia last Friday. They will be investigated for rebellion, sedition, misappropriate of funds and other related crimes by the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Secessionist parties – an unwieldy alliance of conservative and far-left groups with very different platforms – are now torn over this election. Participating in it would be tantamount to recognizing the Spanish Constitution, after having publicly rejected it.

The Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT) and Catalan Republican Left (ERC) now wonder whether they can run together again as they did in 2015 as the Junts pel Si coalition, which earned 62 seats in the 135-seat chamber, forcing them to seek support from the far-left, anti-capitalist CUP.

On Monday, leaders of separatist parties are scheduled to meet and analyze all possible combinations in which they could run for the December 21 election.