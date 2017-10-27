Live | Catalan parliament approves resolution to declare independence

Scroll down for latest updates

This morning saw the Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, defend in the Senate the reasons for the invocation of Article 155 of the Constitution in Catalonia, which will see the region’s powers of self-government curtailed.

During a 45-minute speech, Rajoy warned that Spain was faced with an “exceptional situation,” and stated that “Article 155 is not against Catalonia but to avoid thae abuse of Catalonia.”

At the same time, a session in the Catalan regional parliament is due to get underway, ahead of which Junts pel Sí has tabled a motion to open a process that “ends with the drafting and approval of the constitution of the Republic.”