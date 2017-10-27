Live | Catalan parliament approves resolution to declare independence

Susana Urra
Many deputies in the 135-seat chamber had walked out in protest. The assembly's legal team had warned that the vote would be illegal, and the speaker reminded lawmakers of the fact ahead of the vote, which was secret.
27/10/2017 15:38
Susana Urra
Results of the vote: 72 in favor, 10 against, two abstentions.
27/10/2017 15:35
George Mills
The recount of votes is now underway.
27/10/2017 15:26
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 15:12
Simon Hunter
UPDATE: Half of the Catalan parliament is empty. Some anti-independence parties have left the chamber. Parliamentary lawyers have warned of the illegality of the vote on the Junts pel Sí motion, which declares independence in the form of a republic. Deputies are being called by the speaker one by one to vote. Many are showing their ballot paper as they vote, despite agreeing for the vote to be secret.
27/10/2017 15:11
Simon Hunter
As the manual vote begins, the remaining PP deputies left in the chamber leave.
27/10/2017 15:08
Simon Hunter
Ahead of the secret vote on the Junts pel Sí and CUP motion in favor of independence, parliament speaker Carme Forcadell reads the part of the motion that declares independence in the form of a republic.
The ballot box is now on the table of the speaker.
27/10/2017 15:07
Simon Hunter
A vote is held on whether to vote on the independence motion in secret. It passes with 73 votes in favor and eight against.
27/10/2017 15:04
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Popular Party politicians leave Spanish flags in parliament and some stay in there seats so they can't be removed.
27/10/2017 15:03
Simon Hunter
Debate in the Catalan parliament right now over whether the vote on the motion on independence should be secret
27/10/2017 14:59
Simon Hunter
Ciudadanos, Catalan Socialist Party and Popular Party deputies have all left the Catalan parliament ahead of the vote on the Junts pel Sí and CUP motion on independence. A warning has been raised by the chief counsel that the next vote may be illegal.
27/10/2017 14:56
Simon Hunter
Deputies from anti-independence parties in Catalan parliament have all left the chamber
27/10/2017 14:54
Simon Hunter
Motions proposed by Socialists, PP, Cataluña sí que es Pot, all voted down
27/10/2017 14:53
Simon Hunter
Debate now over in the Catalan parliament, votes are being cast on the motions presented by the different parties.
27/10/2017 14:50
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos): "We are not going to allow this to be completed. We don't know if anyone actually holds the hope that Catalonia will be an independent state. No, I know that you know. No one supports you Mr Puigdemont. We are going to get out of this. Get out and vote en masse at the next elections."
27/10/2017 14:47
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos): "They have called us fascists, doomsayers, and anti-Catalan for saying for a long time that what is happening today was going to happen. [...] What you are doing is an insult to the blood, sweat and tears of the repressed during the times of Franco."
27/10/2017 14:46
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Marta Rovira (Junts pel Sí): "I suffer political persecution for what I think. Always remember that we are here to comply with the mandate of October 1 and to protect the basic rights of a democracy. Sovereignty lies with the people, as it always had to be."
27/10/2017 14:38
Simon Hunter
A vote on Article 155 in the Senate is due at 3.30pm today.
The PP has a majority in Spain's upper house, meaning that the vote is likely to pass without problem.
The debate continues, with spokespersons from Unidos Podemos, the Socialists and the PP still left to come, Íñigo Domínguez reports
27/10/2017 14:35
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Marta Rovira (Together for Yes): "Each social progress made by this Chamber is blocked by a social majority that does not represent this country!
27/10/2017 14:32
Simon Hunter
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been missing from the Senate debate on Article 155 in Catalonia, Íñigo Domínguez reports. In the photo (Susana Vera, Reuters), the moment he left his seat.
27/10/2017 14:29
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carles Riera (CUP): "We are beginning the destitution of the regime of 1978 and the Borbon monarchy in Catalonia. Today is a happy day."
27/10/2017 14:27
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carles Riera (CUP): "This is the best path for social transformation, in the construction of a free, feminist and socialist society. Thanks to all of those who have joined us on this stuggle, here and in all of the world. We will be a refuge, for all of those who want a better world."
27/10/2017 14:26
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 14:21
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 14:19
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carles Riera (CUP): "Today, in this parliament, and based on the legitimacy of the referendum, and with the majority of votes so that Catalonia be an independent state in the form of a republic, we have no option but to proclaim this decision."
27/10/2017 14:18
Simon Hunter
Senate | Bernat Picornell (Catalan Republican Left): "You will understand that it is a day filled with nerves for those of us who have been pro-independence for many years. Of nerves but also of great hope."
27/10/2017 14:14
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Alejandro Fernández (PP): "Your whole project is textbook populism, full of magical thoughts, that reality has destoryed. You are willing to sacrifice it all out of pure fanatism."
27/10/2017 14:12
Simon Hunter
As on previous key days of this Catalan crisis, the tractors are once again out in favor of independence. Here they are parked outside the Catalan parliament today.
Photo: Cristóbal Castro
27/10/2017 14:10
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Marta Ribas (Catalunya sí que es Pot): "What you are proposing is a unilateral rollout of independence, but for us, who always respect democracy, what we want is for all citizens to be able to decide via a real referendum, and that is an outstanding issue."
Catalunya sí que es Pot is formed by Podemos, among other groups.
27/10/2017 14:09
Simon Hunter
So by means of an update, we are currently following a debate in the Senate, Spain's upper chamber, in Madrid, and a session in the regional parliament in Catalonia.
In the former, the application of Article 155 is being debated. In the latter, the reaction to said article, with a unilateral declaration of independence possible...
27/10/2017 14:05
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (PSC): The politician makes clear that the Socialist deputies in the Catalan parliament will leave the chamber if an independence declaration is put to a vote.
27/10/2017 14:04
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 14:03
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (Catalan Socialist Party): "During these serious hours for Catalonia, the Socialists will always be here for democracy".
27/10/2017 14:01
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (Catalan Socialist Party): "We will continue working for dialogue and for the institutions of Catalonia. We are going to continue to build bridges for dialogue. [...] With the Unilateral Declaration of Independence you will destroy everything."
27/10/2017 14:01
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Eva Granados (Catalan Socialist Party): "You want to replace the flag of our country with the ‘estellada,’ the flag of a few. We will defend the common sense that you want to rid us of with a strategy paid for with Publicarthe money of us all to hate the rest of Spain. How irresponsible."
27/10/2017 13:58
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:56
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Elections have to stop the Brexit that Mr Puigdemont is driving us toward"
27/10/2017 13:55
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Politics is not about promoting impossible dreams. that divides us, and only promises an uncertain future."
27/10/2017 13:52
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "You have driven us to social confrontation, you have divided Catalan society, you have ruined it, and that is why you are going to pass into history, Mr Puigdemont."
27/10/2017 13:51
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): Oriol Junqueras, the leader of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), leaves the chamber. “He doesn’t want to hear about how he’s ruined Catalonia.”
27/10/2017 13:47
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Among your ranks you have people who call the opposition carrion and European leaders who don’t agree with you pigs. When Ciudadanos restores democracy you will be able to go to all municipalities in Catalonia without anyone declaring you personas non grata. You are handing out Catalan ID cards.”
27/10/2017 13:46
Simon Hunter
Parliament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "Now, to justify your totalitarian behavior, you are going to say that you are doing this because the Constitution is being enforced in Catalonia, you have the lack of shame to say that"
27/10/2017 13:43
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:41
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:39
Simon Hunter
Parlament | Carlos Carrizosa (Ciudadanos): "You say that Article 155 has caused this: that's a lie. You have destroyed our institutions and say that this will stop with dialogue. You, premier [Puigdemont], have been pro-independence your whole life. This whole plan was already laid out."
27/10/2017 13:38
Simon Hunter
Catalan parliament: | Daniel Fernández (Catalan Socialist Party): "You have allowed 700 people to enter in here and we have not been allowed to invite a single person. They have continued to shout. Do you not have the ability to throw them out? Is this the storming of the Bastille? We ask for a minimum amount of parliamentary decorum.”
27/10/2017 13:32
Simon Hunter
Catalan parliament: Ciudadanos deputy Carlos Carrizosa protests against the shouts in favor of independence within the parliament building by invitees present on part of the pro-independence deputies. “We do not like this. We have filed a written request to guarantee our rights without feeling bullied by those who are trying today to illegally declare independence.”
27/10/2017 13:30
Simon Hunter
SESSION IN THE CATALAN PARLIAMENT BEGINS
27/10/2017 13:25
Simon Hunter
After a delay of nearly an hour and a half, the Catalan premier finally arrives in parliament.
27/10/2017 13:24
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:20
Simon Hunter
Session in Catalan parliament scheduled for 12pm still yet to start...
27/10/2017 13:13
Simon Hunter
Catalan mayors, who are present in the auditorium of Parliament, have broken out into cheers of "Independence, Independence," when the live feed from the parliament channel appeared on the big screens, Àngels Piñol reports
27/10/2017 13:12
Simon Hunter
Serious faces and all glued to their cellphones in the Catalan parliament, in particular among pro-independence parties.
27/10/2017 13:07
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 13:01
Simon Hunter
"The motion filed by Junts pel Sí is a slap in the face for the Socialist Party," reports Elsa García de Blas. "It called it the 'umpteenth slamming of the door on common sense' before withdrawing its amendment [in the Senate]."
https://twitter.com/ElsaGarciad/status/923860963257978880
27/10/2017 12:48
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 12:46
Simon Hunter
The Catalan regional government delegate in Madrid, Ferran Mascarell, has announced that "an embassy in Spain will have to be prepared." Speaking on regional public broadcaster TV-3, she says that whoever follows her in her position "will have to be an ambassador."
27/10/2017 12:37
Simon Hunter
The main opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) has just withdrawn its proposal in the Senate to halt the invocation of Article 155 if elections are called, in response to the tabling of a motion by Junts pel Sí and the CUP to declare an independent republic of Catalonia.
27/10/2017 12:30
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 12:17
Simon Hunter
Moments of tension in the Senate over the approval of Article 155 of the Constitution. Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) spokesperson Jokin Bildarratz states that "the Basque nation exists." PP senators respond with cries of, "It doesn't exist!" "Yes is does!" he replies. Applause and shouts ensue, Íñigo Domínguez reports
27/10/2017 12:15
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 12:12
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:53
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:52
Simon Hunter
The Catalan political parties Junts pel Sí and the far-left CUP have presented a motion in the Catalan parliament to open a process that “ends with the drafting and approval of the constitution of the Republic.”
27/10/2017 11:51
Simon Hunter
Mireia Cortés from the pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC) speaking in the Senate: “It is very sad that they are keeping thousands of police in Catalonia to maintain the terror. We will stand firm in the defense of the Catalan republic.”
27/10/2017 11:46
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:44
Simon Hunter
After 24 hours of silence on Twitter, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau has tweeted the following message, in which she fails to comment on events yesterday in the Catalan parliament, but instead on the Senate: "What is the PP applauding with such enthusiasm? The suspension of Catalan self-rule? It's inability to come up with solutions? Its failure in Catalonia?"
https://twitter.com/AdaColau/status/923840991521538048
27/10/2017 11:41
Simon Hunter
The governing party in the Catalan parliament, Junts pel Sí, has proposed the following resolution: "We shall constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent, and sovereign, democratic and social state of law."
27/10/2017 11:25
Simon Hunter
Summary of Rajoy's speech
The Spanish prime minister called for Article 155 to be invoked given the "continuous process of anti-democratic decisions." Rajoy called on the Senate this morning to authorize the invocation of the article during an intense speech, lasting around half an hour, and which was constantly interrupted by applause from PP senators.
He argued that "the law, the rule of law and respect for minorities" had all been trampled on.
"In Catalonia, there has been an attempt to ignore the laws, disregard them, repeal them, violate them, any term is valid."
"A new legality with no competencies whatsoever has been approved to do so."
27/10/2017 11:23
Simon Hunter
27/10/2017 11:19
Susana Urra
Senator Ander Gil (PSOE) takes the floor: “Today is a day for state addresses, not for political rallies. The PSOE will always stand by the Constitution, which has guaranteed a framework for peaceful coexistence in this country for 40 years.”
27/10/2017 11:14
Susana Urra
Spain’s United Left (IU), a coalition that includes the Spanish Communist Party, warns that a declaration of independence in Catalonia would be “a failure” and “a serious political mistake.” The left-wing federation also notes that such a declaration would ignore “half of the Catalan population, further worsening the lack of social content and democratic renewal contained in the roadmap shared by Junts pel Sí and CUP,” according to a draft internal resolution that EL PAÍS has seen, José Marcos reports.
27/10/2017 11:09
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 11:02
Simon Hunter
The state attorney will prosecute the Catalan speaker's committee should there be a declaration of independence in the regional parliament. They will be facing charges of rebellion.
27/10/2017 10:56
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 10:54
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy ends his address and gets a standing ovation from PP senators.
27/10/2017 10:51
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “Article 155 is not meant against Catalonia, it is meant to prevent Catalonia from being abused”
27/10/2017 10:48
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “Catalans must be protected from an intolerant minority that is awarding itself ownership of Catalonia, and is trying to subject all Catalans to the yoke of its own doctrine.”
27/10/2017 10:45
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “The only dialogue I have ever been invited to join, as prime minister, is a dialogue to discuss the terms and timeframes of Catalan independence.”
27/10/2017 10:40
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “The word dialogue is a lovely word. It creates good feelings. Dialogue is widely practiced in Spain. Our Constitution and our laws are the product of dialogue. But dialogue has two enemies: those who abuse, ignore and forget the laws, and those who only want to listen to themselves, who do not want to understand the other party.”
27/10/2017 10:39
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy says that after Puigdemont made a declaration of independence on October 10, then placed it on hold, “sociological studies show that half the population believed that independence had been declared, while the other half thought it had not. No government, in any country, can stand by and passively watch something like this unfold.”
27/10/2017 10:36
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “Exceptional measures should only be adopted when there is no other choice. We could have done this when a lot of people were demanding it, when the (Catalan parliament) approved the referendum law, the transitional law...We did not, because we thought there was still time for things to go back to normal.”
27/10/2017 10:33
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “What should the government’s response be? What would the response of any government be in a similar situation, in any part of Europe? In France or in Germany? In my opinion, there is no alternative: we must turn to the law to ensure that the law is obeyed, and that is why we have launched Article 155, a legal and democratic mechanism that is similar to tools that exist in democratic countries around us.”
27/10/2017 10:30
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “An autonomous community that does not recognize the laws we have all given ourselves, that has replaced one legal framework with another, that ignores court decisions: this is what has happened in Catalonia.”
27/10/2017 10:27
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “They have made antidemocratic decisions that violate the law and normal behavior in any democratic country, and contrary to Spanish and European values in that they are crushing minorities and violating the rule of law.”
27/10/2017 10:24
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy: “In Catalonia, there was an attempt to ignore, repeal and violate the laws...and this much has been admitted. A new legality has been approved, we’ve been told.”
27/10/2017 10:20
Susana Urra
Mariano Rajoy speaks at the Senate: “This is the first time since 1978 that Article 155 is adopted, because this situation is exceptional”
27/10/2017 10:18
Susana Urra
After a month, nothing has improved inside the Moby Dada, a ship better known as “Piolín,” the Spanish name for Tweety, the Looney Tunes character that decorates the hull of the vessel. The nearly 800 Civil Guards and several members of the National Police who eat and sleep there call it “a floating prison,” Patricia Ortega Dolz reports.
27/10/2017 10:12
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 10:04
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 10:01
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 09:58
Susana Urra
27/10/2017 09:56
Susana Urra
Good morning and welcome to our live blog, where we will be covering events at the Spanish Senate and Catalan assembly on a day when independence could be proclaimed.
27/10/2017 09:53
Simon Hunter
That concludes our live blog for today. We will be back tomorrow morning with all the latest news as it happens.
Thanks for reading.
26/10/2017 19:33
Simon Hunter
The far-left anti-capitalist CUP party, which is propping up Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont's Junts pel Sí coalition in the regional government, has laid out its position today, saying it will not support "any agreement" that does not involve independence for Catalonia.
The party went on to say that it had a "mandate" to comply with after the illegal referendum of October 1: to proclaim the republic.
26/10/2017 19:32
Simon Hunter
Pro-independence group ANC has called a demonstration outside the Catalan parliament for 12pm tomorrow, Friday, under the slogan "Let's make the Republic". The invitation is being sent via its Telegram account, Santi Sánchez reports.
26/10/2017 19:23
Simon Hunter
Lluís Rabell from the Catalunya si que es Pot party adresses Carles Puigdemont in the Catalan parliament: "We must do everything that is in our hands to avoid Article 155. You, the premier, have a huge responsibility. We know that a lot of pressure has been put upon you. It is not a good thing that you didn't take advantage of the opportunity to go to the Senate."
26/10/2017 19:18
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 19:16
Simon Hunter
The former French prime minister, Manuel Valls, praises the speech made by Inés Arrimadas (see below).
"The destination of Spain and Catalonia is being decided in the Spanish Senate and the Catalan parliament. A great speech from Inés Arrimadas, from Ciudadanos," he writes
https://twitter.com/manuelvalls/status/923589765336838146
26/10/2017 19:05
Simon Hunter
Miquel Iceta of the Catalan Socialist Party in the regional parliament, addressing regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "You want us to talk about the consequenses of Article 155, but the first thing to do is to talk about the causes. You should not be here today; this session should not be taking place. You should be in the Senate, and we even would have accompanied you there."
26/10/2017 19:03
Simon Hunter
Miquel Iceta of the Catalan Socialist Party is talking in the regional parliament: "It will be better for this government to leave than the companies"
26/10/2017 19:01
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 18:59
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 18:57
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 18:53
George Mills
https://twitter.com/el_pais/status/923586143429435393
Inés Arrimadas García with the center-right party Ciudadanos has railed against the Catalan government leadership circle, noting the damage to the social fabric of the region.
“The confrontations among families, friends and work colleagues are going to take years to repair. Many public servants are already looking at being transferred to other parts of Spain, especially [those working for the] central government. You are causing sleepless nights and taking away the peace of many Catalans,” she said in the Senate.
26/10/2017 18:32
George Mills
The leader of Spain’s United Left (IU) party, Alberto Garzón, has tweeted:
“It is irresponsible of [Catalan premier] Puigdemont not to call elections and of [Spanish PM Mariano] Rajoy not to facilitate his calling of them.”
https://twitter.com/agarzon/status/923583420172816384
26/10/2017 18:25
George Mills
The pro-Catalan independence organizations Òmnium and the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) sent an upbeat message to their members after the declaration of Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont.
The organizations – the leaders of which are currently in custody over alleged sedition – said: “We celebrate the fact that Puigdemont has made a move forward in terms of responding to the democratic mandate of October 1 [when the independence referendum was held in the region].”
“In the face of the repression of the state and the possible application of Article 155, we join in the message of peace, dialogue and freedom on our road to self-determination," the statement continued.
26/10/2017 18:20
George Mills
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the leader of the center-right Ciudadanos party spoke several times today in the lead-up to Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont’s statement.
26/10/2017 18:13
Susana Urra
Carles Puigdemont said he has no guarantees that would warrant calling elections in Catalonia right now. Is it the end of home rule in the region? Read the story here.
26/10/2017 18:01
Susana Urra
Senator Ander Gil, spokesman for the Socialist Party inside the upper house: “Everything is still open to getting back on track.”
26/10/2017 17:52
Susana Urra
26/10/2017 17:39
Susana Urra
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “Puigdemont has obstinately refused to appear inside Spanish parliament.”
26/10/2017 17:33
Susana Urra
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “By refusing to comply with the law, they have sown mistrust. The damage to social harmony is overwhelming; the damage to trust is very deep. They have taken institutional problems down into the streets of Catalonia and into the homes of Catalans.”
26/10/2017 17:32
Susana Urra
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “We have met with representatives of the Catalan government more often than with those of any other territory, and the heads of this government have traveled to Catalonia more often than to any other territory.”
26/10/2017 17:30
Susana Urra
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “There has always been a lack of responsibility within the government of Catalonia. This did not begin as a pro-independence cause, but out of pure irresponsibility, while we witnessed a rise in intolerance for the rules, for people who think differently, and for the truth.”
26/10/2017 17:28
Susana Urra
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “Secessionism’s trip to nowhere must reach its point of return, a return to lawfulness.”
26/10/2017 17:25
Susana Urra
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “No government can accept for an advanced democracy not to be fully operational throughout the country, yet that is what is happening in Catalonia through the actions of its government and parliamentary allies.”
26/10/2017 17:22
Susana Urra
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría speaks inside the Spanish Senate, at a meeting of the committee in charge of Article 155: “We have to guarantee self-government in Catalonia and protect the general interests of all Spaniards.”
26/10/2017 17:20
Susana Urra
The sentence used by Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont to rule out the option of an early election: “I have no guarantee to justify, today, the calling of legislative elections.”
26/10/2017 17:17
Susana Urra
Carles Puigdemont: “The 155 article that the Senate will approve today is an abusive application that is outside the law.”
26/10/2017 17:15
Susana Urra
Carles Puigdemont: “It is up to the Catalan parliament to determine what to do with the application of Article 155”
26/10/2017 17:13
Susana Urra
Carles Puigdemont: “We need to remain committed to peace and a civic attitude. Only in this way can we ultimately prevail.”
26/10/2017 17:13
Susana Urra
Carles Puigdemont: “Catalan society has taken us here. I have tried to maintain serenity and explore all the options in my power.”
26/10/2017 17:11
Susana Urra
Carles Puigdemont: “ We are disappointed to see that the demands and pressure for responsibility is there for some, while the others are allowed to be completely irresponsible.”
26/10/2017 17:09
Susana Urra
Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont: “I have considered the possibility of calling elections.” But he is ruling out this option because “there are not enough guarantees”
26/10/2017 17:07
George Mills
26/10/2017 17:02
George Mills
https://twitter.com/catalangov/status/923556607337877507
Official sources are now saying that Catalan Regional Premier Carles Puigdemont will make an annoucement at 5pm.
A press conference involving party spokespeople has been scheduled for 16.45.
The speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Carme Forcadell, has said Puigdemont will appear before the parliamentary session set to begin at 5pm.
26/10/2017 16:29
George Mills
Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont is currently deep in talks with his deputy, Catalan Republican Left (ERC) party leader Oriol Junqueras, Spanish news agency Europa Press reports. Also present is ERC Secretary General Marta Rovira.
The three have reportedly been in a meeting since 4pm.
The ERC will quit the government of Catalonia if regional elections are called by Puigdemont, sources said on Thursday.
26/10/2017 16:22
George Mills
The pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC) party will quit the government of Catalonia if regional elections are called, sources said on Thursday.
The party leadership has unanimously called on Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont to reconsider the calling of regional elections and still hopes he may do so, but has stressed the ERC will walk out of government if he fails to change course.
The move by the ERC would be purely symbolic as, after any such announcement, the Catalan government would be in caretaker mode.
26/10/2017 16:11
George Mills
Basque regional premier Iñigo Urkullu has reportedly spent a very busy 72 hours trying to persuade his Catalan counterpart, Carles Puigdemont, to opt for regional elections over a unilateral declaration of independence.
Although the reports have neither been confirmed nor denied by Basque authorities, parliamentary sources say Urkullu has met with the Catalan business community and even – with the endorsement of the Catalan premier's office – with members of the central government in Madrid to try and find a solution to the Catalan crisis.
26/10/2017 15:53
George Mills
Did you know you can access all of our recent coverage of the crisis in Catalonia in one place?
http://cort.as/--EfL
26/10/2017 15:44
George Mills
26/10/2017 15:25
George Mills
Catalonia's fiercely pro-independence CUP party, a partner in the government headed by regional premier Carles Puigdemont, has criticized his "disloyalty" over the announcement of the calling of regional elections that he was expected to make earlier this afternoon.
The CUP has called on people to protest in front of the seat of the Catalan executive in Barcelona.
https://twitter.com/cupnacional/status/923531402079014912
26/10/2017 15:21
George Mills
The session of the Catalan parliament set to start at 5pm today will, in theory, still go ahead.
Catalan deputies have not received any formatl notification that the session has been called off, Angels Piñol reports.
26/10/2017 15:14
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 14:38
Simon Hunter
Xavier Sala-i-Martin, professor at Columbia University and pro-independence activist, tweets to Puigdemont that he is making a "big mistake" if he calls elections and that the "sacrifice and blood spilt were to achieve freedom," and not to stop Article 155 from being invoked.
26/10/2017 14:31
Simon Hunter
"I respect the decision that the premier [Puigdemont] has taken but I don't agree with it," tweets Neus Lloveras, the mayor of Vilanova i la Geltrú and the president of the Association of Municipalities for Independence. "I need to digest the situation and take my personal decisions."
https://twitter.com/neuslloveras/status/923521631812714497
26/10/2017 14:29
Simon Hunter
PUIGDEMONT CANCELS STATEMENT HE WAS DUE TO MAKE AT 2.30PM
26/10/2017 14:24
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 14:16
Simon Hunter
Nerves among the most active campaigners for Catalan independence. In this tweet, Liz Castro, who stood for the presidency of pro-secession group ANC, is asking where it and the Òmnium group are, and calls on them to encourage people to "take action."
https://twitter.com/lizcastro/status/923506450684694528
26/10/2017 14:13
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 14:10
Simon Hunter
The Constitutional Court has rejected an appeal for legal protection filed yesterday by the Catalan regional goverment against the invocation of Article 155.
26/10/2017 14:09
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 14:02
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 14:01
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 13:55
Simon Hunter
Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont has delayed his statement until 2.30pm.
26/10/2017 13:54
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 13:53
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 13:47
Simon Hunter
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont's statement is 15 minutes late so far.
26/10/2017 13:46
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 13:43
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 13:42
Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 13:37
Simon Hunter
Socialist Party spokesperson in Congress, Margarita Robles, has said today that if elections were to be called in Catalonia, then the invocation of Article 155 of the Constitution would not "legally nor politically" go ahead. Speaking in the hallways of Congress, Robles said it was "magnificent news" and a "triumph of democracy" that the regional premier, Carles Puigdemont, may call elections.
26/10/2017 13:36
Simon Hunter
Catalan students are protesting today in Catalonia against the invocation of Article 155. They are striking and demonstrating in the cities of Barcelona, Tarragona, Girona and Lleida. Photo gallery here: http://cort.as/--lnA
26/10/2017 13:34
Simon Hunter
Welcome to this live blog, where we will be following events in Catalonia and the rest of Spain as the day progresses.
Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont is due to make a statement at 1.30pm today, at which he may call regional elections. The move may be enough to stop the central government in Madrid from invoking Article 155, which would see the region’s powers of self-government curtailed.
26/10/2017 13:23