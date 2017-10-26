As it happened | Catalan premier rejects regional elections and paves way for Article 155

Simon Hunter
26/10/2017 19:33
The far-left anti-capitalist CUP party, which is propping up Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont's Junts pel Sí coalition in the regional government, has laid out its position today, saying it will not support "any agreement" that does not involve independence for Catalonia.
The party went on to say that it had a "mandate" to comply with after the illegal referendum of October 1: to proclaim the republic.
26/10/2017 19:32
Pro-independence group ANC has called a demonstration outside the Catalan parliament for 12pm tomorrow, Friday, under the slogan "Let's make the Republic". The invitation is being sent via its Telegram account, Santi Sánchez reports.
26/10/2017 19:23
Lluís Rabell from the Catalunya si que es Pot party adresses Carles Puigdemont in the Catalan parliament: "We must do everything that is in our hands to avoid Article 155. You, the premier, have a huge responsibility. We know that a lot of pressure has been put upon you. It is not a good thing that you didn't take advantage of the opportunity to go to the Senate."
26/10/2017 19:18
26/10/2017 19:16
The former French prime minister, Manuel Valls, praises the speech made by Inés Arrimadas (see below).
"The destination of Spain and Catalonia is being decided in the Spanish Senate and the Catalan parliament. A great speech from Inés Arrimadas, from Ciudadanos," he writes
26/10/2017 19:05
Miquel Iceta of the Catalan Socialist Party in the regional parliament, addressing regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "You want us to talk about the consequenses of Article 155, but the first thing to do is to talk about the causes. You should not be here today; this session should not be taking place. You should be in the Senate, and we even would have accompanied you there."
26/10/2017 19:03
Miquel Iceta of the Catalan Socialist Party is talking in the regional parliament: "It will be better for this government to leave than the companies"
26/10/2017 19:01
26/10/2017 18:59
26/10/2017 18:57
26/10/2017 18:53
Inés Arrimadas García with the center-right party Ciudadanos has railed against the Catalan government leadership circle, noting the damage to the social fabric of the region.
“The confrontations among families, friends and work colleagues are going to take years to repair. Many public servants are already looking at being transferred to other parts of Spain, especially [those working for the] central government. You are causing sleepless nights and taking away the peace of many Catalans,” she said in the Senate.
26/10/2017 18:32
The leader of Spain’s United Left (IU) party, Alberto Garzón, has tweeted:
“It is irresponsible of [Catalan premier] Puigdemont not to call elections and of [Spanish PM Mariano] Rajoy not to facilitate his calling of them.”
26/10/2017 18:25
The pro-Catalan independence organizations Òmnium and the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) sent an upbeat message to their members after the declaration of Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont.
The organizations – the leaders of which are currently in custody over alleged sedition – said: “We celebrate the fact that Puigdemont has made a move forward in terms of responding to the democratic mandate of October 1 [when the independence referendum was held in the region].”
“In the face of the repression of the state and the possible application of Article 155, we join in the message of peace, dialogue and freedom on our road to self-determination," the statement continued.
26/10/2017 18:20
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the leader of the center-right Ciudadanos party spoke several times today in the lead-up to Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont’s statement.
26/10/2017 18:13
Carles Puigdemont said he has no guarantees that would warrant calling elections in Catalonia right now. Is it the end of home rule in the region? Read the story here.
26/10/2017 18:01
Senator Ander Gil, spokesman for the Socialist Party inside the upper house: “Everything is still open to getting back on track.”
26/10/2017 17:52
26/10/2017 17:39
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “Puigdemont has obstinately refused to appear inside Spanish parliament.”
26/10/2017 17:33
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “By refusing to comply with the law, they have sown mistrust. The damage to social harmony is overwhelming; the damage to trust is very deep. They have taken institutional problems down into the streets of Catalonia and into the homes of Catalans.”
26/10/2017 17:32
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “We have met with representatives of the Catalan government more often than with those of any other territory, and the heads of this government have traveled to Catalonia more often than to any other territory.”
26/10/2017 17:30
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “There has always been a lack of responsibility within the government of Catalonia. This did not begin as a pro-independence cause, but out of pure irresponsibility, while we witnessed a rise in intolerance for the rules, for people who think differently, and for the truth.”
26/10/2017 17:28
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “Secessionism’s trip to nowhere must reach its point of return, a return to lawfulness.”
26/10/2017 17:25
Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría at the Senate: “No government can accept for an advanced democracy not to be fully operational throughout the country, yet that is what is happening in Catalonia through the actions of its government and parliamentary allies.”
26/10/2017 17:22
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría speaks inside the Spanish Senate, at a meeting of the committee in charge of Article 155: “We have to guarantee self-government in Catalonia and protect the general interests of all Spaniards.”
26/10/2017 17:20
The sentence used by Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont to rule out the option of an early election: “I have no guarantee to justify, today, the calling of legislative elections.”
26/10/2017 17:17
Carles Puigdemont: “The 155 article that the Senate will approve today is an abusive application that is outside the law.”
26/10/2017 17:15
Carles Puigdemont: “It is up to the Catalan parliament to determine what to do with the application of Article 155”
26/10/2017 17:13
Carles Puigdemont: “We need to remain committed to peace and a civic attitude. Only in this way can we ultimately prevail.”
26/10/2017 17:13
Carles Puigdemont: “Catalan society has taken us here. I have tried to maintain serenity and explore all the options in my power.”
26/10/2017 17:11
Carles Puigdemont: “ We are disappointed to see that the demands and pressure for responsibility is there for some, while the others are allowed to be completely irresponsible.”
26/10/2017 17:09
Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont: “I have considered the possibility of calling elections.” But he is ruling out this option because “there are not enough guarantees”
26/10/2017 17:07
26/10/2017 17:02
Official sources are now saying that Catalan Regional Premier Carles Puigdemont will make an annoucement at 5pm.
A press conference involving party spokespeople has been scheduled for 16.45.
The speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Carme Forcadell, has said Puigdemont will appear before the parliamentary session set to begin at 5pm.
26/10/2017 16:29
Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont is currently deep in talks with his deputy, Catalan Republican Left (ERC) party leader Oriol Junqueras, Spanish news agency Europa Press reports. Also present is ERC Secretary General Marta Rovira.
The three have reportedly been in a meeting since 4pm.
The ERC will quit the government of Catalonia if regional elections are called by Puigdemont, sources said on Thursday.
26/10/2017 16:22
The pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC) party will quit the government of Catalonia if regional elections are called, sources said on Thursday.
The party leadership has unanimously called on Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont to reconsider the calling of regional elections and still hopes he may do so, but has stressed the ERC will walk out of government if he fails to change course.
The move by the ERC would be purely symbolic as, after any such announcement, the Catalan government would be in caretaker mode.
26/10/2017 16:11
Basque regional premier Iñigo Urkullu has reportedly spent a very busy 72 hours trying to persuade his Catalan counterpart, Carles Puigdemont, to opt for regional elections over a unilateral declaration of independence.
Although the reports have neither been confirmed nor denied by Basque authorities, parliamentary sources say Urkullu has met with the Catalan business community and even – with the endorsement of the Catalan premier's office – with members of the central government in Madrid to try and find a solution to the Catalan crisis.
26/10/2017 15:53
Did you know you can access all of our recent coverage of the crisis in Catalonia in one place?
26/10/2017 15:44
26/10/2017 15:25
Catalonia's fiercely pro-independence CUP party, a partner in the government headed by regional premier Carles Puigdemont, has criticized his "disloyalty" over the announcement of the calling of regional elections that he was expected to make earlier this afternoon.
The CUP has called on people to protest in front of the seat of the Catalan executive in Barcelona.
26/10/2017 15:21
The session of the Catalan parliament set to start at 5pm today will, in theory, still go ahead.
Catalan deputies have not received any formatl notification that the session has been called off, Angels Piñol reports.
26/10/2017 15:14
26/10/2017 14:38
Xavier Sala-i-Martin, professor at Columbia University and pro-independence activist, tweets to Puigdemont that he is making a "big mistake" if he calls elections and that the "sacrifice and blood spilt were to achieve freedom," and not to stop Article 155 from being invoked.
26/10/2017 14:31
"I respect the decision that the premier [Puigdemont] has taken but I don't agree with it," tweets Neus Lloveras, the mayor of Vilanova i la Geltrú and the president of the Association of Municipalities for Independence. "I need to digest the situation and take my personal decisions."
26/10/2017 14:29
PUIGDEMONT CANCELS STATEMENT HE WAS DUE TO MAKE AT 2.30PM
26/10/2017 14:24
26/10/2017 14:16
Nerves among the most active campaigners for Catalan independence. In this tweet, Liz Castro, who stood for the presidency of pro-secession group ANC, is asking where it and the Òmnium group are, and calls on them to encourage people to "take action."
26/10/2017 14:13
26/10/2017 14:10
The Constitutional Court has rejected an appeal for legal protection filed yesterday by the Catalan regional goverment against the invocation of Article 155.
26/10/2017 14:09
26/10/2017 14:02
26/10/2017 14:01
26/10/2017 13:55
Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont has delayed his statement until 2.30pm.
26/10/2017 13:54
26/10/2017 13:53
26/10/2017 13:47
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont's statement is 15 minutes late so far.
26/10/2017 13:46
26/10/2017 13:43
26/10/2017 13:42
26/10/2017 13:37
Socialist Party spokesperson in Congress, Margarita Robles, has said today that if elections were to be called in Catalonia, then the invocation of Article 155 of the Constitution would not "legally nor politically" go ahead. Speaking in the hallways of Congress, Robles said it was "magnificent news" and a "triumph of democracy" that the regional premier, Carles Puigdemont, may call elections.
26/10/2017 13:36
Catalan students are protesting today in Catalonia against the invocation of Article 155. They are striking and demonstrating in the cities of Barcelona, Tarragona, Girona and Lleida. Photo gallery here: http://cort.as/--lnA
26/10/2017 13:34
Welcome to this live blog, where we will be following events in Catalonia and the rest of Spain as the day progresses.
Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont is due to make a statement at 1.30pm today, at which he may call regional elections. The move may be enough to stop the central government in Madrid from invoking Article 155, which would see the region’s powers of self-government curtailed.
26/10/2017 13:23