As it happened | Catalan premier rejects regional elections and paves way for Article 155

Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont on Thursday ruled out the calling of early elections in the region as a way of preventing Madrid from invoking Article 155 – a measure that will allow the central government to take control of the internal affairs of the region.

“I have no guarantee to justify, today, the calling of legislative elections,” said Puigdemont during his brief but highly anticipated appearance, during which he had been widely expected to call elections.

“The 155 article that the Senate will approve today is an abusive application that is outside the law,” he stated.

With his decision not to send Catalans to the polls, the regional premier has cleared the way for Madrid to apply Article 155, a move currently being discussed in the Spanish Senate. The Spanish government has stated it intends to sack Puidgemont, his deputy Oriol Junqueras and members of the Catalan Cabinet before going on to call elections in the region within six months.