Live | Latest news on Catalan declaration of independence

The premier of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has said that the “suspension [of the declaration of independence] remains in force.” But in a letter addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, he threatened a formal vote on independence inside the Catalan parliament, the radio station RAC1 revealed.

The letter was made public shortly before 10am today – the second deadline set by the central government for Puigdemont to clarify whether or not he unilaterally declared independence for the northeastern region.

On Wednesday it emerged that the Popular Party (PP) government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was prepared to halt plans to implement Article 155 of the Constitution – which would see elements of Catalonia’s autonomy suspended – if Puigdemont were to call early elections.

The regional premier sounded out his PDeCAT party yesterday on such a move, but it was rejected. The group is calling on Puigdemont to lift the suspension on the declaration of independence, should Article 155 be applied.

The Spanish prime minister has the support of the main opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) and center-right group Ciudadanos to apply Article 155 if Puigdemont does not respond by the deadline, but the process must first go through the Senate and could take several days to implement.