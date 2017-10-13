As it happened: Catalonia independence declaration, latest news

Scroll down for latest updates
The Catalan premier, Carles Puigdemont, has failed to clarify whether or not he declared independence at a plenary session of the regional parliament last Tuesday.
Following a deliberately ambiguous statement that declared secession, then immediately placed it on hold, the central government had formally asked the Catalan leader to clarify his position within the space of five days, or face a partial suspension of home rule through the use of an obscure constitutional provision known as Article 155.
Puigdemont insists that he is offering Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy “a sincere dialogue”
The deadline ended Monday morning. But in a letter to Madrid whose contents have been revealed by the Catalan radio stations Catalunya Ràdio and RAC1, Puigdemont fails to answer the question clearly.
The radical far-left CUP party that is supporting Puigdemont’s minority government made a formal request late last week
demanding “the proclamation of the republic.” Their letter stated that this is the only way for Catalonia to be seriously recognized in the event of an international mediation.
Meanwhile, High Court Judge Carmen Lamela had to decide whether or not to grant the request of the public prosecutor to hold the chief of the Catalan police force, Josep Lluís Trapero, in prison without bail. Trapero appeared in Spain's High Court in Madrid today for the second time, on charges of sedition.
At around 6.20pm, news broke that Trapero would not have to be held in custody, and was released under precautionary measures.
Simon Hunter
That concludes our live coverage for today of events in Catalonia and the rest of Spain, we will be back on Tuesday morning with an update of the latest news.
16/10/2017 18:25
Simon Hunter
High Court judge in Madrid has decided not to jail the chief of the Catalan police force, Josep Lluís Trapero, who is being investigated on sedition charges.
16/10/2017 18:22
Simon Hunter
16/10/2017 18:01
Simon Hunter
Car manufacturer Seat, which has a factory in Martorell (Barcelona), has decided today to postpone the date that it will announce the name of its new SUV, which will be launched in 2018.
The brand is famous for choosing Spanish place names for its models, and as such has decided that now is not the best time to make the new model name public given the political tensions in Catalonia, company sources say.
Reporting by Lluís Pellicer.
The four names being considered are: Alborán, Aranda, Ávila y Tarraco.
16/10/2017 17:16
Simon Hunter
The Civil Guard claims that Trapero gave instructions to his subordinates so that officers would not close down polling stations on the day of the referendum, despite orders from a judge to do so.
Reporting by Fernando J. Pérez and Óscar López-Fonseca
16/10/2017 17:13
Simon Hunter
Mossos chief Trapero, superintendent Teresa Laplana, and the leaders of the major organizers of the pro-independence movement, Jordi Sànchez of the ANC, and Jordi Cuixart of Òmnium, all appeared in the High Court today on sedition charges, 10 days after first being questioned by the judge.
Documentation supplied by the Civil Guard to the judge states that Trapero is "completely involved in the separatist process."
16/10/2017 17:12
Simon Hunter
From 6pm, High Court Judge Carmen Lamela will be deciding whether or not to grant the request of the public prosecutor to hold the chief of the Catalan police force, Josep Lluís Trapero, in prison without bail. Trapero appeared in Spain's High Court in Madrid today for the second time, on charges of sedition.
The charges relate to his actions on September 20, when National Police staged a number of raids in a bit to seize material destined for the October 1 illegal referendum in the region.
16/10/2017 17:09
Susana Urra
The governing pro-independence coalition in Catalonia
Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) and its far-left ally CUP cannot agree on a shared position regarding the declaration of independence. The parties have postponed a session of parliament originally meant to be held this week. The anti-capitalists believe that the Catalan house should convene no later than Friday of next week, Àngels Piñol reports.
16/10/2017 16:48
Susana Urra
16/10/2017 16:35
Susana Urra
The head of the
Basque Country’s High Court, Juan Luis Ibarra, lamented the effects on the justice system of the “sustained unconstitutional actions” by the Catalan government and its goal of achieving “a territorial judicial power far removed from the concept of judicial independence.” Ibarra said the breakaway process “undermines the golden rule in any democracy based on the rule of law, which is that political order is founded on a government of laws, not on the will of those who are governing,” Europa Press reports.
16/10/2017 16:30
Simon Hunter
The Spanish Constitution cannot be torn up by the illegal and seditious acts of a tiny minority, Dublin-based lawyer Isabel Foley argues in this op-ed for EL PAÍS
http://cort.as/--TBx
16/10/2017 16:07
Simon Hunter
Public prosecutor calling for Mossos chief Trapero to be held in custody without bail. High Court judge will have the final word, Fernando J. Pérez reports.
Trapero is facing charges of sedition for his role in the events of September, when the Civil Guard and National Police staged a series of raids aimed at seizing material to be used in the October 1 illegal referendum.
More info here:
http://cort.as/--T9p
16/10/2017 15:39
Simon Hunter
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido has refused to confirm whether or not his department will take control of the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, should the central government activate Article 155 of the Constitution and take control of Catalonia.
"Whatever we have to do, we will do," he said, according to the EFE news agency
16/10/2017 15:35
Simon Hunter
The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, has called a meeting on Tuesday of business figures and social agents in the city to transmit a message of "confidence" in the face of the political crisis in the Catalonia region and the tension being generated by the conflict between the Spanish and Catalan governments, Clara Blanchar reports.
So far 540 companies have moved their legal headquarters out of Catalonia.
16/10/2017 15:33
Simon Hunter
Anti-austerity party Podemos has accused the Popular Party and the main opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) of having previously agreed to implement Article 155 of the Constitution to suspend the self-government powers of Catalonia "whatever happened" and "whatever [regional premier Carles Puigdemont] said."
That's according to the party's organization secretary Pablo Echenique, speaking today at a press conference and when asked why Puigdemont had not given a clear response to Rajoy on whether he had declared independence
16/10/2017 15:20
Simon Hunter
Ciudadanos chief Albert Rivera has spoken to Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy today after Puigdemont's response to the government.
Rivera called for the Constitution to be observed, as it is "not optional, but rather an obligation because the blackmail of the regional government must be stopped." (EFE)
16/10/2017 15:04
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS Brussels bureau chief, Claudi Pérez, tweets about the news Cava producer Codorníu Raventós is moving its legal HQ from Catalonia to La Rioja:
"Codorníu, to La Rioja. This is a second referendum. Business leaders have kept quiet all these years but they are voting with their feet and doing a disappearing act."
https://twitter.com/claudiperez/status/919907634672750592
16/10/2017 14:57
Simon Hunter
Another household name in Spain is moving its legal headquarters out of Catalonia. This time it's the holding company Unideco, from the Codorníu Raventós group, a major producer of Cava sparkling wine.
The company released a statement Monday saying the decision had been taken "given the situation of political and juridical uncertainty in Catalonia, and with the aim of guaranteeing the interests of its workers and customers," Lluís Pellicer reports.
16/10/2017 14:55
Simon Hunter
Former Catalan regional premier Artur Mas (pictured right) has posted a €2.2 million bond as part of the investigation into his role for organizing an unofficial independence referendum back in 2014. Mas has called on Spain's Court of Audit to extend the deadline to post the rest of the bond, which has been set at €5.2 million.
Here's a story from March this year explaining his ban from office:
http://cort.as/--T4M
16/10/2017 14:21
Simon Hunter
16/10/2017 14:18
Simon Hunter
The head of the
Mossos d’Esquadra Catalan regional police, Josep Lluís Trapero (in photo, center), has just been called in to appear before a High Court judge, according to legal sources. Trapero is facing possible charges of sedition over events in September, when a number of raids were carried out in Catalonia by the National Police and Civil Guard in a bid to seize material destined to be used at the illegal October 1 referendum.
16/10/2017 14:12
Simon Hunter
Popular Party national coordinator, Fernando Martínez-Maillo: "Thursday is Puigdemont's last chance"
The politician is referring to the second deadline the regional premier has been given to clarify whether or not he declared independence in the northeastern Spanish region.
16/10/2017 13:55
Simon Hunter
Popular Party national coordinator, Fernando Martínez-Maillo: "What the PP most wants is for there to be a return to the law in Catalonia. It will be the guarantee of social calm. It would end the suffering of many families, of many citizens, with whom we empathize. We are close to them because those that are breaking the law are breaking up Catalonia."
16/10/2017 13:53
Simon Hunter
Popular Party national coordinator, Fernando Martínez-Maillo, on Article 155: "This is not about suspending autonomy in Catalonia, but rather returning to legality."
16/10/2017 13:46
Simon Hunter
Popular Party national coordinator, Fernando Martínez-Maillo is speaking to the press. "It is clear that Mr Puigdemont has not replied in the terms that the government had suggested. It was a yes or no answer as to whether there had been a unilateral declaration of independence. Mr Puigdemont has opted for deliberate confusion."
16/10/2017 13:46
Simon Hunter
The president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, José Luis Bonet, said today that the response of regional premier Carles Puigdemont to the government's request for clarification on a declaration of independence is "a way of not answering." He also called on Catalan leaders to return to the "route of the Constitution" and to not "disturb the positive cycle of the economy." (EP)
16/10/2017 13:43
Simon Hunter
(cont...) CUP councilor Maria Rovira said that conditions "had changed" from the last time the proposal was made, adding that the monarchy had a Francoist heritage and a "culture of imposition" in its historical relationship with Catalonia. (EP)
16/10/2017 13:34
Simon Hunter
CUP calls for King Felipe VI to be declared persona non grata
Far-left party CUP will propose this week that the Spanish king be declared persona non grata, and that his medals and official acknowledgments be withdrawn given the current political context.
The proposal - which was already made by the group last year, but didn't prosper - will be tabled in a commission of the regional presidency this week. (cont...)
16/10/2017 13:33
Simon Hunter
CUP calls for independence declaration
Benet Salella, a deputy for the far-left anti-capitalist party in the Catalan parliament, and which is supporting the regional premier's minority government, said on Monday that independence should be declared as a "self-defense mechanism" befor the central government resorts to Article 155.
16/10/2017 13:24
Simon Hunter
16/10/2017 13:03
Simon Hunter
Here is our updated full story on Puigdemont's letter, including the full text of the missive in English:
http://cort.as/--Snr
16/10/2017 13:02
Susana Urra
Óscar Puente: “There is a lot of uncertainty over the application of Article 155 because it’s never been done before. It’s a blank page. Catalonia’s autonomy would endure, in any case there would be a suspension or replacement of its bodies of representation.”
16/10/2017 13:00
Susana Urra
Oscar Puente: “For a long time now, Catalonia hasn’t had a government that deals with people’s problems.”
16/10/2017 12:58
Susana Urra
Oscar Puente: “Mr Puigdemont has to provide a clear answer to the notification by the government of Spain. As for the application of Article 155 (of the Constitution), this is not a desirable option for anybody, with very few exceptions.”
16/10/2017 12:56
Susana Urra
Socialist Party (PSOE) spokesman
Oscar Puente gives a news conference on the Catalan premier’s letter to Madrid: “Mr Puigdemont’s non-reply is completely unacceptable. The Socialist Party has long been defending dialogue as a solution to the problem in Catalonia. It has done so for a long time, and we now tell Mr Puigdemont that this is easy and very accessible: all he needs to do is return to the path of legality.”
16/10/2017 12:53
Susana Urra
So far, around 540 businesses have changed their registered corporate address and tax address to locations outside Catalonia.
16/10/2017 12:50
Susana Urra
The
Spanish Association of Real Estate Consulting Businesses (ACI) on Monday warned that the “serious situation” that Catalonia finds itself in is “seriously” affecting investment and the real estate market in the region. In a release, ACI said it adds its voice to the “large number” of companies, institutions and entities urging the Catalan government to comply with Spanish laws and respect the Constitution. (EP)
16/10/2017 12:35
Susana Urra
Manuel Valls on Antena 3: “There is no possibility of European mediation” because that would entail “putting the Spanish government at the same level as the Catalan government, which does not respect the Constitution.”
16/10/2017 12:31
Susana Urra
Former French prime minister
Manuel Valls – who was himself born in Barcelona – said on Monday that “independence in Catalonia is a dead-end street” that lacks “international support.” He said that the region has “a lot to lose in this story,” such as “self-government, businesses and social harmony.” “The very idea of independence for Catalonia runs counter to Catalan identity; Catalan identity is about being Catalan, Spanish and European, and if you take away one of those parts, there is no Catalonia left.”
16/10/2017 12:30
Simon Hunter
16/10/2017 11:45
Simon Hunter
Rajoy has a warning for Puigdemont: he will be the "only person responsible for applying" Article 155.
In his reply letter to the Catalan premier, Rajoy "deeply" regrets that the former did not respond to the government's request for clarification and explains that the request was the previous step to the procedure set out in the article of the Constitution. (EFE)
16/10/2017 11:39
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría points out that Puigdemont did not want to appear in Spain's lower house, Congress. "Any democrat knows that democracy is represented to the highest degree in the Congress of Deputies."
16/10/2017 11:25
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "It is noteworthy that [Puigdemont's] letter is written more to convince someone from the outside than to provide a response for Catalan citizens"
16/10/2017 11:24
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría refusing to lay out concrete dates for possible application of Article 155, which would see autonomy in Catalonia suspended. "We believe that there is a key date, which is this Thursday at 10am." That is the second deadline the central government has given Puigdemont to confirm whether he declared independence.
16/10/2017 11:23
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "The question we asked him is not a difficult one. It is not difficult to return to common sense"
16/10/2017 11:15
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "I would like to remind Mr Puigdemont of one thing. Article 155 is so that self-government is carried out in accordance with the law."
She is making reference to the article of the Spanish Constitution that allows for the central government to suspend a region's autonomy.
16/10/2017 11:14
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría is now taking questions from journalists, explaining that given Puigdemont's refusal to clarify whether he had declared independence before the stipulated deadline of today, a new deadline will now be set. "He has the opportunity to say that he doesn't have to revoke [independence] because he didn't declare it"
16/10/2017 11:13
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "Puigdemont still has the solution in his hand. He needs to answer yes or no"
16/10/2017 11:12
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "No one is denying him the chancec for dialogue, but dialogue has to be carried out within the law."
16/10/2017 11:11
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "We believe that Mr Puigdemont has an opportunity to change course"
16/10/2017 11:10
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "[Puigdemont] has decided not to answer. I don't think it was difficult to say yes or no"
16/10/2017 11:08
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "The prime minister has answered [Carles Puigdemont] by letter this morning"
16/10/2017 11:07
Simon Hunter
16/10/2017 11:01
Simon Hunter
As well as the drama over regional premier Carles Puigdemont's letter to Mariano Rajoy, today there are more sessions in the Spanish High Court (Audiencia Nacional) in Madrid over the police and Civil Guard raids on September 20 in a bid to stop the illegal referendum from going ahead.
16/10/2017 11:00
Simon Hunter
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría due to make a statement shortly in response to Carles Puigdemont's letter.
16/10/2017 10:52
Simon Hunter
16/10/2017 10:48
Simon Hunter
The radical far-left CUP party, which is the partner of Carles Puigdemont's minority government in the Catalan parliament, has criticized the regional premier's letter and is calling on him again to "proclaim the republic"
16/10/2017 10:44
Simon Hunter
Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said today that the response sent by regional premier Carles Puigdemont "does not constitute a response" to the government's request to clarify whether or not independence has been declared in Catalonia unilaterally. "The letter that we have seen does not, I believe, constitute a response to the request. The government, once the deadline of 10am has expired, will reply." (EP)
16/10/2017 10:43
Simon Hunter
Welcome to today's live blog covering events in Spanish politics. To bring you up to speed here's our story about Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont's letter to the Spanish prime minister.
http://cort.as/--Snr
16/10/2017 10:37