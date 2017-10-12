Spain’s National Day parade prompts show of unity against Catalan crisis

The Spanish king and queen on Thursday presided over a National Day parade held against the backdrop of Catalan separatism. The crisis opened up by the Catalan government's independence drive loomed over an event that was marked by a greater display of patriotic sentiment by the crowds, while politicians made a show of unity.

It was also marred by the death of a pilot whose Eurofighter combat jet plane crashed as it was returning back to base after the flyby.

The entire Spanish cabinet – save for the economy minister, who is on a trip to Washington –, high-ranking state officials and most of the country’s political leaders were on hand to watch nearly 4,000 servicemen and women as well as members of the Civil Guard and (for the first time) National Police parade down Paseo de la Castellana.

An elite parachuter touches down on Paseo de Castellana on Thursday morning. Zipi EFE

It was the first time in seven years that the October 12 parade route went down this ample thoroughfare, illustrating organizers’ desire to accommodate larger crowds than usual. The route was also longer than other years, around two kilometers.

Former Spanish prime minister Felipe González, the longest-serving head of government, attended the event for the first time in years. All the regional premiers were there, save for the heads of the Basque Country, Navarre and Catalonia.

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez and Ciudadanos chief Albert Rivera showed up, but Podemos secretary general Pablo Iglesias sent party representatives in his place, as in previous years.

Spanish flags were on prominent display at the October 12 parade in Madrid. Mariscal EFE

The slogan for this year was Orgullosos de ser españoles (Proud to be Spanish), reflecting a new and unprecedented surge in public demonstrations of patriotism in the wake of the Catalan independence crisis.

It was Felipe VI’s first public appearance since October 3, when he made a special televised address calling on Catalan authorities to desist from their breakaway plans and restore the constitutional order.

Thousands of people cheered the royal family as the Rolls Royce carrying Felipe VI, Letizia and their children Leonor and Sofía drove by.

The parade began at 11am and lasted around 90 minutes. It later emerged that one of the four pilots who had participated in the flyby had crashed at around 12.09pm near Los Llanos airbase in Albacete province. The pilot was unable to eject himself in time and died in the crash, military sources reported.

English version by Susana Urra.