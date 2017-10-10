Seven art exhibitions to check out this fall

01 Barcelona

‘After the End of the World’ (October 25, 2017–April 29, 2018)

This summer the Center for Contemporary Culture in Barcelona hosted a cycle of seven conferences on climate change. Now that it’s fall, the center has come up with a unique proposal to analyze the future of the planet in the second half of the 21st century. After the end of the world brings together multiple disciplines of creation – the plastic arts, filmmakers, novelists, playwrights, architects, designers and scientists ­– to imagine scenes, stories, and ideas that can serve as a basis for decisions made on this issue in the coming years.

02 London

Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth’ (September 23–December 10)

'Target' (1961), by Jasper Johns. Jasper Johns (VAGA, Nueva York; DACS, Londres)

A selection of the works of Jasper Johns will be exhibited in the Royal Academy of London until mid-December. The show has special relevance because it is a collection of his recent work and includes pieces rarely shown in public. Something Resembling Truth comprises more than 150 paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints that map the trajectory of the American artist – born in 1930 – over the last six decades, with an emphasis on his works from this century. Johns’ works are already classics. Along with the opportunity to appreciate his use of iconography and symbols, this exhibition also gives visitors a chance to enjoy the painter’s productivity and vitality.

03 Paris

‘Paris Photo’ (November 9–12)

For three days, the Grand Palais in Paris will be home to one of the world's best photography exhibitions, Paris Photo, which this year features 180 exhibitors from 33 countries. The festival was born in 1997 in order to promote artistic photography and attracts more and more artists each year, with around 1,300 expected for this latest edition. Paris Photo is an experimental forum with interviews, round table discussions, and presentations to help develop a relationship between artists, galleries, collectors, professionals and visitors.

04 Berlin

‘Ed Atkins: Old Food’ (September 29, 2017-January 7, 2018)

ampliar foto A piece from 'Ed Atkins: Old Food'. Ed Atkins

The Berlin-based Martin-Gropius-Bau exhibition hall will display the magnificent work of the young British video artist Ed Atkins this fall. He is one of the most acclaimed contemporary artists of his generation, a pioneer of post-internet art who has a peculiar vision of reality. For this exhibition, the artist who lives in Berlin has created a series of works about desire, conflict, learning, and dumbing-down using computer-generated films and playing with ideas of artificiality.

05 Copenhagen

‘George Condo: The Way I Think’ (November 9, 2017–February 4, 2018)

Any visit to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, less than an hour north of Copenhagen, is a wonder in itself, because of its architecture, location, activities, sculpture garden, and sea views. This fall as a part of its Louisiana Papers Series, which is dedicated to graphic works and drawings, the museum will exhibit works by George Condo, one of the most influential living American artists.

In the 1980s, Condo was close to painters such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring and worked at Warhol’s factory. He coined a term for his own type of artistic expression: “artificial realism.” The Way I Think showcases drawings from four decades and shows how inventive, funny, and even macabre he can be in his work.

06 Madrid

Mariano Fortuny (November 21, 2017-March 18, 2018)

ampliar foto 'The Painter's Children in the Japanese Room' (1874), by Mariano Fortuny. Museo Nacional del Prado (Madrid)

This unmissable exhibition brings together Mariano Fortuny’s most significant works in the Spanish capital’s Prado Museum. The collection spans across the various stages of the artist’s career as a painter, watercolor artist, illustrator, and engraver. It also explores his intense relationship with the great Spanish painters – José Ribera, Goya and Velázquez – who influenced his work. There will also be a space dedicated to the painter’s collection of antiques.

07 Malaga

‘Modern Utopias’ (from December 4)

Malaga’s brand new Centre Pompidou museum offers an extensive tour of the history of the great utopias of the 20th and 21st centuries, with works from the Center Pompidou in Paris. It will feature works by artists such as Vasili Kandinsky, Pablo Ruiz Picasso and Joan Miró, among others. Its common theme is reflection and optimism, approached from various perspectives. The exhibition in this new branch of the Parisian museum is semi-permanent and represents a revamp for the Malaga center.

English version by Debora Almeida.