Puigdemont declares independence for Catalonia but suspends it in search of dialogue

That concludes our live coverage from today, which has been another extraordinary day in Spanish politics. We'll be back tomorrow morning with the latest news. Thanks for reading.
10/10/2017 20:07
The parliamentary session continues, with responses from other parties.
10/10/2017 20:03
Central government sources say they consider Puigdemont's speech to be a declaration of independence. The Rajoy government will take measures, and is expected to apply Article 155 of the Constitution.
10/10/2017 19:56
10/10/2017 19:55
SUMMARY: Puigdemont declares indpendence for Catalonia but proposes to suspend it. The premier has called for it to be puton hold "to start dialogue, to arrive at an agreed solution to advance with the demands of the people of Catalonia."
"With the results of October 1, Catalonia has won the right to be an independent state," he said. "If everyone acts responsibly, the conflict can be resolved with calm."
10/10/2017 19:55
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "That is what we are doing here in all solemnity and with the same solemnity we propose that Parliament suspends the declaration of independence to start dialogue to reach an agreed solution"
10/10/2017 19:45
Carles Puigdemont, "The referendum law says that once the yes vote wins, the parliament will meet to declare independence."
10/10/2017 19:44
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "I assume the mandate of the people for Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic."
The regional premier has proclaimed independence, but calls for its effects to be suspended to try for mediation.
10/10/2017 19:43
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "The yes to independence has won a referendum under the raining down of baton blows"
10/10/2017 19:42
Carles Puigdemont, : "As a result of the referendum, Catalonia has won the right to be an independent state and for them to listen to us"
10/10/2017 19:41
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "We have nothing against Spain and the Spanish, on the contrary, we want to understand each other better"
10/10/2017 19:40
Puigdemont laments the arrests and legal action against members of the parliament
10/10/2017 19:39
10/10/2017 19:38
Puigdemont continues, "Why couldn't there also be one in Spain?" in reference to the Scottish referendum. "The response has been an outright no, and a total police and judicial persecution."
10/10/2017 19:37
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "Dialogue has been called for in all formats to hold a referendum, like the one in Scotland"
10/10/2017 19:36
Puigdemont says "there is consensus" that Catalonia should decide on its future via referendum, citing survey in a Madrid daily that put the figure in favor at 82%
10/10/2017 19:36
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "During this period, millions of citizens have arrived at the conclusion that the only form of maintaining self-governance is that Catalonia constitutes a state. The last parliamentary elections are proof of that"
10/10/2017 19:35
Puigdemont is running through the history of the Catalan Estatut, which sets out the self-governance of the region.
"The combined action of Congress and above all the Constitutional Court turned the Catalan proposal into an unrecognizable text. It's the current law."
10/10/2017 19:34
10/10/2017 19:32
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "Since the death of Franco, Catalonia has contributed as much as anyone to the consolidation of Spanish democracy. Catalonia believed that the Spanish Constitution could be a good starting point."
10/10/2017 19:31
Puigdemont: "As premier, I'm very conscious that many people are anxious, worried, people of all ideas. Gratuitous violence and the exit of companies are facts that have rarified the atmosphere."
10/10/2017 19:30
Puigdemont sends message of solidarity to those injured in police violence on October 1. "We will never forget it"
10/10/2017 19:26
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "I want to recognize all the people who made that logistic and political success possible."
10/10/2017 19:25
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "Police operations and searches from previous weeks did not stop the referendum. Nor did the arrests of high-ranking members of the government"
10/10/2017 19:25
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont denounces the "violent attacks" on October 1 on people who voted. "The aim was not just to confiscate ballot boxes and voting slips put to cause panic, so that people renounced their right to vote."
10/10/2017 19:22
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont:
"What I am presenting here is not a personal decision, but rather the result of October 1, of the will of the government over which I preside. Today is the day to talk about the results of October 1 in parliament"
10/10/2017 19:21
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "Do not expect threats nor insults from my speech. I want to address the whole population. We will never agree with everything but we do understand that the way to progress cannot by any other than democracy and peace."
10/10/2017 19:19
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont:
"I am appearing on my own request to analyze the political situation and to explain the political consquences of October 1."
"We are living through an exceptional moment and its effects go further than just our country. Far from being an internal issue, Catalonia is a European issue"
10/10/2017 19:17
Puigdemont starts his speech.
10/10/2017 19:14
The CUP have taken their seats, they were the last to arrive.
10/10/2017 19:12
Puigdemont speech due to last an hour, with responses from other parties after.
10/10/2017 19:07
Puigdemont is in his seat in the parliament, checking papers in a black binder.
10/10/2017 19:06
Sources from the CUP confirm they only received the text of Puigdemont's speech an hour before the session was due to start
10/10/2017 19:05
Members of Catalan parliament begin to return to their seats. It is now past 7pm, past the due start time for Puigdemont's speech.
10/10/2017 19:03
10/10/2017 18:59
French president, Emmanuel Macron, rejects mediation in the face of a Catalan "coup" and trusts in a peaceful solution, Marc Bassets reports from Paris.
10/10/2017 18:57
10/10/2017 18:55
Sources from Together for Yes (Junts pel Sí) admit that the delay of Puigdemont's is down to two reasons: firstly, the disagreement between Puigdemont and his CUP partners in parliament. The latter wants a vote on a declaration of indpendence, whereas the premier does not. Secondly, the government believes it has a possible European mediator.
10/10/2017 18:50
Barcelona. There are three helicopters flying over the city right now, one from the Mossos d'Esquadra, another from the Civil Guard and another from the National Police, Rebeca Carranco reports
10/10/2017 18:43
Summary of the latest in Catalonia: the PP and Ciudadanos have called on the speaker's committee to stop the session, Camilo Baquero reports.
Meanwhile, regional premier Carles Puigdemont has called for an hour's delay and is meeting with his Junts pel Sí (Together for Yes) group and two CUP deputies, Carles Riera and Benet Salellas.
10/10/2017 18:41
Barcelona. Deputies wait in Parliament for Puigdemont to appear. In the photo (left), Xavier García Albiol, head of Catalan PP Photo: ALBERT GARCIA
10/10/2017 18:39
The parliament website shows that a meeting of the speaker's committee and the parliamentary session were scheduled for the same time
10/10/2017 18:35
The CUP deputy, Benet Salellas, has just entered the room where Carles Puigdemont is holding his meeting, Camilo Baquero reports.
10/10/2017 18:32
Carles Puigdemont is meeting with members of the Junts pel Sí group right now, according to sources from his PDeCAT party: Camilo Baquero reports.
10/10/2017 18:30
Central government sources say the delay is because the text of the regional premier's speech took for granted his unilateral declaration of independence, without specifically citing it, based on the application of the referendum law passed by parliament in September. But this formula was not accepted by the radical CUP party, which is supporting Puigdemont's minority government with its votes. This version has not been confirmed yet by Catalan parliamentary sources.
10/10/2017 18:28
Just as a reminder: parliament session for Monday was suspended by the Constitutional Court due to Puigdemont's planned declaration of independence. The session was tabled for today, for the premier to discuss "the political situation" in Catalonia. The 6pm session has been suspended now on the premier's own request, for a meeting with the committee of the speaker of the parliament.
10/10/2017 18:25
The meeting of the speaker's committee in the Catalan regional parliament has been requested by regional premier Carles Puigdemont himself. He was due to start speaking about the "political situation in Catalonia" at 6pm, but was expected to unilaterally declare independence for the region.
10/10/2017 18:14
Parliament session in Catalonia delayed an hour, after meeting called by speaker's committee
10/10/2017 18:10
6.07pm and still no sign of Puigdemont in parliament.
10/10/2017 18:08
Half of parliament still empty awaiting arrival of regional premier Puigdemont.
10/10/2017 18:05
10/10/2017 17:58
The International Monetary Fund calls for a negotiated solution in Spain and warns about the effects of the Catalan crisis in the rest of Europe. At the opening of the Annual Meetings of October 10-15, the Washington-based organization expressed concern about the serious political crisis in Spain, Amanda Mars reports.
10/10/2017 17:52
Interior Minister Zoido: “They [the police] were scrupulous and used proportional force. (...) Law enforcement will not leave [Catalonia] until public order and the rights of all Catalans are guaranteed, not just the rights of a minority that has bypassed everything.”
10/10/2017 17:45
10/10/2017 17:40
10/10/2017 17:31
Ahead of today's possible declaration of independence, here is today's editorial from EL PAÍS
10/10/2017 17:27
10/10/2017 17:22
10/10/2017 17:18
10/10/2017 17:14
Podemos calls for dialogue:
"At Podemos we are still working and calling for the way of a pacted referendum as the only guarantee of the unity of Spain."
"As democrats and for the responsibility of the State, let's talk. We still have time"
10/10/2017 17:10
10/10/2017 16:50
10/10/2017 16:36
Independence declaration in Catalonia – now what?
An explainer from EL PAÍS managing editor David Alandete
10/10/2017 16:35
Here's a rundown of the companies that have so far said they are leaving Catalonia over the uncertainty in the region:
10/10/2017 16:34
The pro-unity organization Sociedad Civil Catalana has stated today that regional premier Carles Puigdemont will be responisble "for any incidents that could be sparked by the declaration of independence in Catalonia," and called on citizens to "maintain their calm and not to express in the streets either their joy nor their disappointment over the pro-independence provocation." The group, which called the march in Barcelona on Sunday in favor of the unity of Spain, called for the premier to "turn his fanatic actions around," and not "make the mistake of declaring independence in Cataloñia."
10/10/2017 16:15
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his confidence that the Catalan crisis can be resolved "peacefully," France Presse reports
10/10/2017 16:05
Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, has called on regional premier Carles Puigdemont to "not take a decision that would make dialogue impossible," Reuters reports
10/10/2017 16:04
10/10/2017 16:03
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont prepares the speech he will give today at his desk in the Palau de la Generalitat. Photo from Emilio Morenatti for AP.
10/10/2017 16:00
The online travel company eDreams Odigeo, which is listed on the stock exchange, on Monday agreed to change the registered corporate address of its Spanish subsidiaries from Barcelona to Madrid. “The decision aims to protect the interests of clients, shareholders and employees in light of the current juridical insecurity in Catalonia,” said the company in a statement. The eDreams Odigeo Group has its main HQ in Luxembourg.
10/10/2017 15:41
10/10/2017 15:26
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raises the outlook for the Spanish economy. The IMF maintains a growth prospect of 3.1% for this year and raises it to 2.5% for 2018, one tenth of a point above its July forecast and four tenths of a point above its April forecast. But the new outlook does not take into account the effects of the Catalan crisis on the euro zone’s fourth largest economy, Amanda Mars reports. Photo credit: François Lenoir (Reuters)
10/10/2017 15:20
Insurance company Catalana Occidente, which is leaving Catalonia, had already warned last week that it might decide to change its registered corporate address “to preserve the interests of its clients, workers, mediators and shareholders.” The insurer also mentioned the need to operate within a framework of legality, stability and legal and economic security, Lluís Pellicer reports.
10/10/2017 15:10
Catch up on some news from last night: Members of far-right groups caused violent scenes last night in Valencia, during a traditional march on October 9 by left-wing and Valencian nationalist groups. The march, which defends the use of the Valencian language, had to take a different route given the verbal and physical attacks of dozens of people. The police are now trying to identify the people involved.
10/10/2017 14:37
The Catalan regional government sees "pressure" from the Spanish state behind the exit of companies from Catalonia. Spokesperson Jordi Turull says he is convinced that companies "will come back soon"
10/10/2017 14:33
In photos: The scene in Barcelona today ahead of a possible declaration of independence
10/10/2017 14:32
10/10/2017 14:30
No specific threat at Catalan parliament, says Mossos spokesperson. The high security measures are due to the likely mass mobilization of members of the public, Rebeca Carranco reports.
10/10/2017 14:29
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido has made one “last call” to the regional premier, Carles Puigdemont, to halt the independence process and return to prudence and common sense. During his speech in the Senate, on the occasion of the National Police force’s official day, the minister called for Puigdemont to “stop dividing and pitting Catalan society against one another,” Europa Press reports.
A tweet from Zoido celebrating National Police day
10/10/2017 14:22
Antonio Gómez, 72, is one of the first to arrive at the Arc del Triomf, where a demonstration is planned for midday today. "Catalonia has a history that deserves to be respected. The government of Spain is a factory of pro-independence. If they hadn't thrown out the Estatut, we wouldn't have got this far." Jessica Mouzó reports.
10/10/2017 14:13
Barcelona City Council admitted yesterday that the political crisis is affecting tourism. The councilor for the area, Agustí Colom, explained that "there have not been cancellations, but reservations for the coming months have fallen or are not following the levels of other years," Josep Catà and Clara Blanchar report.
10/10/2017 14:11
10/10/2017 14:02
Catalan regional government spokesperson Jordi Turull: "The regional premier is a responsible person.... We are responsible people like the 99% of Catalan citizens, whatever opinion you might have."
10/10/2017 13:39
Catalan regional government spokesperson Jordi Turull: "This afternoon all the questions that you are asking will be answered. The [regional] government is absolutely cohesive."
10/10/2017 13:15
Catalan regional government spokesperson Jordi Turull is asked what his attitude is today. "I feel very good on a day like today, with a bit of a cold."
10/10/2017 13:14
Jordi Turull begins regional government press conference saying he will not be giving any clue as to what the premier will say at today's 6pm session in the Catalan parliament
10/10/2017 13:12
10/10/2017 13:11
10/10/2017 13:03
Tweet from Sanantur, a hair-transplant firm, which is moving its legal HQ from Tarragona to Málaga.
"We have decided to move our legal HQ from Tarragona to Málaga. We do not support independence and we are above all Spanish"
10/10/2017 12:50
10/10/2017 12:43
10/10/2017 12:42
Regional Mossos police officers are stationed today to protect the Catalan parliament building. The aim is to ensure deputies can enter and leave without members of the public and protesters blocking their path. During the 15-M protests in 2011, the security cordon could not be maintained, and several deputies from the parliament - including then-premier Artur Mas - had to leave by helicopter. Here is the Guardian's report on the incident:
10/10/2017 12:33
The head of the Spanish Federation of the Food and Drink Industry, Mané Calvo, has said today that the sector is "very concerned" about the flight of companies from Catalonia ahead of the possibility of a unilateral declaration of independence, and has called for "reason" to resolve the situation.
10/10/2017 12:29
10/10/2017 12:00
10/10/2017 11:53
10/10/2017 11:51
10/10/2017 11:48
“We are suffering the most serious attack on our democracy and our system of rights and freedoms. We call for the unilateral declaration of independence to be renounced.”
Tweet from the Popular Party president in the Basque Country, Alfonso Alonso
10/10/2017 11:46
Two officers from the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force in Ciutadella park today. Photo: Albert García
10/10/2017 11:44
10/10/2017 11:42
Former Catalan premier José Montilla, of the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), says: “Today, major strategic companies are moving their registered headquarters out of Catalonia. And though it may not make the news, so are many small and medium enterprises, and the savings of many citizens. Tomorrow, if this keeps up, we could find ourselves with complete corporate relocations. Businesses need political stability. They know that an independent Catalonia outside the EU endangers their own survival,” Ana Pantaleoni reports.
10/10/2017 11:34
Josep Antoni Duran i Lleida, a historic leader in the now defunct CiU coalition that governed Catalonia uninterruptedly from 1980 to 2003, and a longtime “Catalanist” who always defended greater powers for Catalonia, said that he has “the feeling that independence is going to be unilaterally declared” but that Catalan leaders will “seek some kind of formula that breaks it down into instalments.” In statements to TV program Espejo Público, he also said that the steps taken by regional premier Carles Puigdemont “make it very hard to go back” but that the intelligent thing to do would be to halt a declaration of independence that “not only violates the Spanish Constitution, but also the Catalan legal framework.”
10/10/2017 11:27
10/10/2017 11:12
“Today, October 10, the history of the Republic of Catalonia will begin to be written,” said Roger Torrent, a deputy in the Catalan parliament for the Catalan Republican Left (ERC) – one of the partners in the governing coalition Junts pel Si – in statements to the Basque radio station Radio Euskadi. Torrent said he does not know exactly what Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont will say this evening, but that it will deal with the contents of the breakaway laws passed in this chamber last month, and that a door will still be left open “for negotiation.”
10/10/2017 11:04
Prime Minister Rajoy will appear tomorrow afternoon in Congress to speak about the crisis in Catalonia. The session will start at 4pm, Europa Press reports.
10/10/2017 10:51
The Socialist Party (PSOE) says it is hoping for "common sense" in Catalonia, and that regional premier Puigdemont does not take things "to the limit" with independence. PSOE spokesperson in Congress, Margarita Robles, said today that the party "trusts and hopes" that "common sense" will prevail in Catalonia, Europa Press reports.
10/10/2017 10:24
Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau will not be making a public appearance today. On Monday she warned the regional premier, Carles Puigdemont, that the referendum results are not sufficient to back a unilateral declaration of independence, Ana Pantaleoni reports.
10/10/2017 10:21
10/10/2017 10:18
To bring you up to date with stories from yesterday:
Spanish PM ready to use all legal means to stop Catalan independence
http://cort.as/--KV3
Catalan universities reject a unilateral declaration of independence
http://cort.as/--Jeg
Pressure rises on Catalan regional premier ahead of parliament session
http://cort.as/--KV4
10/10/2017 10:17
Good morning, and welcome to this live blog, where will be keeping you up to date with events from Catalonia and around the rest of Spain as they happen.
10/10/2017 10:14