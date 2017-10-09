Ryanair cancels 212 flights due to French air traffic controllers strike

Ryanair today canceled a total of 212 flights scheduled for Wednesday October 10 due to an air traffic controllers’ strike in France. Of the flights, half either leave or arrive at a Spanish airport. The airline, which has already announced thousands of cancellations until March of next year due to poor planning of its pilot vacations, says that the strike could see additional cancellations or delays.

“We regret to advise customers that due to an air traffic control strike in France on Oct. 10, we have been forced to cancel the flights listed below,” the company announced via its website, followed by the full list of the 212 canceled flights.

In the same press release, Ryanair states that its customers will be informed of the situation of their flights by email or phone. It also adds that “unfortunately, further flight delays and cancellations are likely and customers are asked to please monitor this notice which will be updated throughout the day.”

Of the 212 cancelled flights, at least 106 have their origin or destination at a Spanish airport. The most affected is Alicante, with 24 cancellations, followed by Barcelona El Prat and Palma, with 16. Madrid’s Barajas airport sees 12 cancellations, with 10 in Málaga and Murcia, and six in Ibiza, Valencia and Reus.

For the third time in less than a month, the Irish airline has had to “sincerely apologize” for the inconvenience caused to its passengers, although in this case it states that the problem is “entirely outside of our control.”

English version by Simon Hunter.