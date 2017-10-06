Live: Catalan police chief appears in High Court over sedition accusations

Simon Hunter
06/10/2017 14:07
Simon Hunter
06/10/2017 14:07
Simon Hunter
06/10/2017 14:05
Simon Hunter
This Opinion piece from EL PAÍS Managing Editor David Alandete is the most-read article on our site this week
What is really happening in Catalonia?
http://cort.as/--824
06/10/2017 14:00
Simon Hunter
06/10/2017 13:51
Simon Hunter
Central government delegate in Catalonia, Enric Millo, has apologized to those injured in police charges on Sunday at the referendum. But he went onto blame the regional government for the situation, after it pressed ahead with the vote despite the Constitutional Court declaring it illegal.
06/10/2017 13:47
Simon Hunter
Popular Party spokesperson in Congress, Rafael Hernando, has today called on the Catalan regional premier and his deputy, Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras, respectively, to step down and make way for “genuine” ballot boxes. The PP politician, speaking in Almería, said that in 40 years of democracy “never have so few done so much damage to so many,” calling for unity among all parties in the defense of the rule of law and the Constitution.
06/10/2017 13:45
Simon Hunter
The front cover of this week's edition of The Economist
06/10/2017 13:38
Simon Hunter
Graffiti in Girona threatening Ciudadanos politicians Inés Arrimadas and Albert Rivera with death. The center-right party has suffered around a dozen attacks against its headquarters and public figures in the last two months, all of which have been reported to the authorities.
A tweet from Arrimadas denouncing the threats.
https://twitter.com/InesArrimadas/status/916256240405241856
06/10/2017 13:19
Simon Hunter
The Catalan foreign chief, Raül Romeva, told BBC Radio 4 today that “there would be a session in the Catalan parliament on Monday,” depite the Constitutional Court’s suspension of said act. “The parliament will hold a debate, it will meet, there will be a debate,” newspaper Ara reports him as saying. He also complained about the “preventive prohibition” of the session, adding: “This doesn’t happen anywhere else.”
06/10/2017 13:16
Simon Hunter
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont has submitted a request to speak in Catalan parliament on Tuesday.
The Constitutional Court has already suspended a planned session in the parliament for Monday, at which a unilateral declaration of independence was expected. Puigdemont has simply requested the appearance on Tuesday to “report on the political situation.”
The move could avoid a new suspension by Spain’s top court, given that the request makes no reference to the October 1 referendum.
06/10/2017 13:12
Susana Urra
The prosecution office at the Spanish High Court (Audiencia Nacional) has received a new affidavit extending the alleged crimes by the head of the Catalan police, Josep Lluis Trapero, to the force’s actions on October 1, when an illegal independence referendum was held. For now, Trapero is being investigated for the events of September 20-21, when a crowd hindered an operation to seize voting material.
06/10/2017 13:00
Susana Urra
06/10/2017 12:49
Susana Urra
The vice-president of the employer association CEOE is calling on Spaniards “not to abandon” the companies currently moving their HQ out of Catalonia. Antonio Garamendi specifically mentioned Sabadell Bank, which has already announced the move, and La Caixa, which might do so in the coming hours. Garamendi said these banks “are wonderful” and “they are going to do what they have to do,” the news agency EP reported. “Be careful about reactions and counter-reactions, which will not be good for Catalonia or for Spain.”
06/10/2017 12:46
Simon Hunter
Jordi Cuixart of Òmnium Cultural, on leaving court: "I exercised my right to not make a statement, given that I do not recognize the powers of the High Court"
06/10/2017 12:40
Simon Hunter
Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sànchez leave the High Court to applause. The heads of pro-independence associations Òmnium Cultural and Assemblea Nacional Catalana, respectively, appeared alongside Mossos chief Josep Lluís Trapero on sedition accusations.
06/10/2017 12:39
Simon Hunter
Former Socialist Party Defense Minister José Bono has described the Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont as a "second Tejero," in reference to the Civil Guard officer who led an attempted coup in Spanish Congress in the early 1980s.
Speaking to COPE radio network, Bono added that "it is always good to talk," but stated that Puigdemont should talk to the judge and the prosecutor to "give an account of the crimes he has committed and serve the sentence"
06/10/2017 12:33
Simon Hunter
Not all of the images circulated of police violence at Sunday's referendum were genuine. Here's a breakdown of the most-shared fake photos, and their genuine origin
http://cort.as/--Ev4
06/10/2017 12:22
Simon Hunter
The anti-independence organization Societat Civil Catalana is organizing a demonstration for Sunday. Spokesperson Alex Ramos says: "Enough seperation of Catalans. It's time to get back to common sense. We have been silent all of this time and now we need to get out on the streets.
The demonstration will start at 12pm on Sunday at Plaza Urquinona, following this route: Urquinaona, Via Laietana, Pla de Palau and Estación de Francia.
06/10/2017 11:46
Simon Hunter
The Institute for Spanish Quality Tourism (ICTE) has expressed its concerns over events in Catalonia, calling on instutitions to seek a solution "within the judicial framework" and with total respect for the law and the Constitution."
"It would be difficult to explain the tourist history of Spain without Catalonia, and that of Catalonia without Spain," the ICTE statement concludes. (Europa Press)
06/10/2017 11:37
Simon Hunter
Mossos chief Trapero leaves the High Court after appearing over accusations of sedition. He was greeted with applause and shouts of "traitor" from members of the public
06/10/2017 11:35
Simon Hunter
With the Mossos chief in court this morning in Madrid, here's an explainer on the offense of sedition under Spanish law
http://cort.as/--EpK
06/10/2017 11:31
Simon Hunter
Popular Party deputy for Álava in Congress, Javier Maroto, tweets this message today about news Catalana Occidente may move its legal HQ out of the region:
"The stark reality
Sad news
Irresponsible secessionists. They knew for some time what the consequences were for people and they didn't care."
https://twitter.com/JavierMaroto/status/916224471090024448
06/10/2017 11:19
Simon Hunter
06/10/2017 11:17
Simon Hunter
Photo gallery | Mossos d'Esquadra chief appears at High Court in Madrid (Spanish captions)
http://cort.as/--Elu
06/10/2017 11:03
Simon Hunter
How many companies have moved their legal headquarters out of Catalonia?
Since October 1, a number of companies have made the move given the tensions and uncertainty in the region. They are: Sabadell, Oryzon Genomics, Eurona Wireless Telecom, Naturhouse and Dogi. Spanish lender Caixabank is due to approve today a move to Palma.
06/10/2017 10:56
Simon Hunter
06/10/2017 10:54
Simon Hunter
Deputy premier of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras: "The international standards were not met at the referendum because they have persecuted us. It's clear, because what has happened here has not happened in any European democracy."
06/10/2017 10:53
Simon Hunter
Deputy premier of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras, during a radio interview this morning, refuses to confirm whether there will be a unilateral declaration of independence on Monday.
06/10/2017 10:52
Simon Hunter
Deputy premier of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras, of the Republican Left of Catalonia party: “The proof that the [central] government has pressured companies to leave Catalonia is the decree [due to be passed today] to facilitate these legal headquarters changes without approval from the shareholders”
06/10/2017 10:51
Simon Hunter
The chairman of Catalan cava manufacturer Freixenet has stated that he will make a request to the company's board to leave Catalonia should the region unilaterally declare independence from Spain. Bonet is also the president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.
Photo: Pablo Hojas.
06/10/2017 10:48
Simon Hunter
06/10/2017 10:26
Simon Hunter
Tourist sector on alert over political uncertainty
Hotels, businesses and experts are warning of a drop-off in Catalonia of reservations and spending, Josep Catá reports
06/10/2017 10:22
Simon Hunter
Textile group Dogi is also leaving Catalonia
Last night the Catalan textile group Dogi informed the CNMV Spanish market watchdog that it will be starting the process to move its legal HQ to Madrid.
06/10/2017 10:21
Simon Hunter
Spanish lender CaixaBank will hold a meeting today of its management board with the aim of moving its legal headquarters out of Catalonia. Palma de Mallorca is the chosen city, according to bank sources. The bank will use a decree that the government is expected to approve today allowing the change to happen based on the decision of the board, without the need of calling a shareholder meeting.
06/10/2017 10:19
Simon Hunter
The appearance of Trapero in court is unprecedented, not least because the crime of sedition has never been applied in Spain since the country returned to democracy at the end of the 1970s. Also appearing in court today on the same accusations are the president of the Assemblea Nacional Catalana (an organization that seeks the political independence of Catalonia from Spain), Jordi Sànchez, and the president of the association Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart.
06/10/2017 10:17
Simon Hunter
The chief of the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force, Josep Lluís Trapero, is appearing today in the High Court over events of Sept. 20, when the authorities raided a number of public buildings in Catalonia in a bid to stop the illegal referendum from going ahead. Protests against the raids and arrests descended into altercations that impeded the work of the Civil Guard. The public prosecutor has begun legal action against Trapero given the failure of the Mossos to act. In the photo (JAIME VILLANUEVA), Trapero arrives in court.
06/10/2017 10:12
Simon Hunter
Events have been extremely fast moving this week in Spain, if you want to catch up on our stories this week follow this link: http://cort.as/--EfL
06/10/2017 10:08
Simon Hunter
Welcome to this live blog, where we will be keeping you updated on events as they happen in Catalonia and the rest of Spain.
06/10/2017 10:02