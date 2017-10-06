Live: Catalan police chief appears in High Court over sedition accusations

Scroll down for live updates

The secessionist challenge in Catalonia sees at least three fronts open today, Friday: judicial, economic and political. At 8.30am, the chief of the Mossos regional police, Josep Lluís Trapero, arrived at the High Court in Madrid to respond to accusations of sedition, relating to the officers he deployed at the regional economy department several weeks ago while the Civil Guard was carrying out searches of the building with the aim of impeding the illegal referendum on independence from going ahead. At midday, the central government is due to approve a decree that will allow for companies to quickly exit Catalonia, should they wish to follow the example of lender Sabadell, which on Thursday agreed to move its legal HQ from the region due to the ongoing uncertainty. Savings bank Caixabank is likely to follow suit today. And finally, after the Constitutional Court suspended a session of the Catalan regional parliament scheduled for Monday – and at which a unilateral declaration of independence is likely to be made – regional premier Carles Puigdemont may still appear in the parliament should a request for him to do so by Catalunya Sí que es Pot (the group made up of Podemos, among other parties) prosper.