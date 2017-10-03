General strike in Catalonia: Latest live news after Sunday referendum

SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST LIVE UPDATES
Two days after Catalonia held a banned independence referendum, the region is operating at half speed on Tuesday due to a general strike called by small unions. The two large Spanish general workers’ unions, UGT and CC OO, have encouraged people to demonstrate in a “
paro de país” (country stoppage) to protest the police violence on Sunday, but underscored that they are not participating in the call for a general strike.
For weeks, the separatist movement has been trying to attract Catalonia’s majority unions to their cause. But the latter’s position is to demand a legal, negotiated referendum for the region, not a unilateral secession.
The strike has been called to protest National Police and Civil Guard action on Sunday after almost 850 people ended up needing medical attention as ugly scenes played out – scenes that were beamed around the world – between the authorities and members of the public.
Minimum services have been established during rush hour (from 6.30am to 9.30am, and from 5pm to 8pm) for subway, bus and train services. The strike has been backed by the Catalan executive, known as the Generalitat.
Meanwhile, members of the National Police and Civil Guard are coming under pressure from the hotels where they are staying to leave, and in some cases have already been ejected.
Thousands of people have gathered today in Barcelona and Reus to protest in front of police stations.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is set to make an appearance in Congress next week, and has held talks with other political leaders in a bid to deal with the Catalan crisis.
Data from the poll shows around 90% of voters cast their ballots in favor of independence. However, participation was just 2,262,424 of a total voter pool of 5,343,358, for a turnout rate of 42%, according to the Catalan government’s own figures. The abstention rate was 58%.
Activity suspended at
port in Barcelona. Massive support of strike among port workers, but no incidents or vandalism reported. Minimum services - mostly in place to deal with dangerous or perishable cargo - have been respected, Clara Blanchar reports.
Harassment of journalists. Reporter from La Sexta, Guimoar Roglán, claims to have been chased through the streets by hundreds of people for 25 minutes after leaving the Catalan parliament. She eventually had to seek refuge in a municipal police car, which was being escorted by the Mossos. https://twitter.com/guio_roglan/status/915220927411081218
Tensions continue to run high in
Pineda (Barcelona). In this video, from EL PAÍS reporter Tatiana López, defenders of the unity of Spain (on the street, with flags) argue with pro-secessionists. The scene is playing out outside a hotel where police officers are staying. https://twitter.com/tatianalopeznyc/status/915217450773467136
Prosecutor to investigate if the harassment of the security forces could constitute a hate crime
The chiefs of the Mossos d’Esquadra have thanked their officers for the role they played during the referendum. In an internal message they express appreciation for “the work carried out in a silent but efficient manner” in recent days, “especially since Friday and during the tough day we went through [on Sunday]. No one can argue that it will go down in the history of our country as a sad day,” the statement continues, because it “saw at least 893 injured.” Reporting by Rebeca Carranco. Photo: Mossos chief Josep Lluís Trapero. (JOAN SÁNCHEZ)
The
public prosecutor in Barcelona has opened a probe into members of the city council in Calella and Pineda for coercion, making threats and hate crimes after members of the police were ejected from hotels in the municipalities.
"Minor" adherence to strike in main infrastructure, says Public Works Ministry
In statement, ministry says that at airports, long-distance trains, toll roads and ports 8.85% of staff have stopped work. "Acts of vandalism" in numerous locations have stopped normal activity
The Council of Pineda de Mar denies that hotels in the municipality have been put under pressure to eject National Police and Civil Guard officers staying there, claiming that it was suggested that they leave for reasons of safety and coexistence, Júlia Gamissans reports
OPINION: What is really happening in Catalonia?
"The independence leaders left the referendum in the hands of the general population, who had to face the police response alone," writes David Alandete, the managing editor of EL PAÍS
http://cort.as/--824
Tension in hotels in Pineda, where police officers are staying
Around 400 people are outside the doors of the hotels in Pineda de Mar (Barcelona), where members of the National Police riot units are staing. The crowds are shouting slogans and insults aimed at the officers, especially when one of them looks out from the balconies (EFE).
Two of four people hospitalized after injuries sustained on Sunday have been discharged.
According to the regional health department, the two remaining patients are a man, 70, who suffered a heart attack, and a person who was struck in the eye by an object, most likely a rubber bullet.
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido has accused regional premier Carles Puigdemont of encouraging harassment and hatred toward National Police and Civil Guard officers deployed in Catalonia. Zoido said that the incidents are "the direct consequence of the words of Mr Puigdemont, when he called for Civil Guards and police officers to leave Catalonia." (EFE)
Editorials in the Financial Times and Le Monde have harsh criticism for the actions of Catalan regional premier Carles Puigdemont and his government, arguing there is not basis for a declaration of independence. The FT also states that it sees no room for EU mediation in the crisis, something it considers "inappropriate".
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido announced on Tuesday that members of the National Police and Civil Guard staying at Catalan hotels will not leave any establishments where contracts have been signed, EFE reports. The statement comes after allegations that hotel owners are being pressured by some local authorities into kicking out Spanish law enforcement officers, or face closure.
Demonstration in Pineda de Mar is very calm. The Mossos estimate around 250 people there, who have been singing at Civil Guard: "The streets will always be ours," and "We are peaceful people and we want to vote," Júlia Gamissans reports
Mercadal de Reus square, which is packed with people for a demonstration scheduled for 12pm. Shouts of "Independence" and "the streets will always be ours," by Marc Rovira
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido has held an emergency meeting today with the heads of the National Police and Civil Guard to study measures "within the rule of law" that can be taken in the face of the "intolerable harassment" of officers on the part of pro-independence groups in Catalonia.
Road completely blocked in Pla de l'Estany (Girona). Residents in the area are headed to Esponellà, where the Civil Guard took action at a voting station on Sunday. The protestors have abandoned their cars and are heading there on foot.
One of the entry roads into Tarragona today during the general strike in Catalonia.
In photos: Today's general strike in Catalonia (Spanish captions).
In this image, firefighters outside the Popular Party HQ in Barcelona. (Manu Fernández AP)
http://cort.as/--7rv
UGT union: "Under no circumstance do we endorse the unilateral declaration of independence"
Pepe Álvarez, the general secretary of UGT, one of Spain's main labor unions, said today that his union would not endorse a unilateral declaration of independence that the regional premier, Carles Puigdemont, is planning to make after the October 1 refrendum.
Speaking to Antena 3, he described the stoppage as a "political strike".
Supermarket chain Mercadona reached an agreement with its works committee yesterday for a two-hour stoppage in Catalonia today, as part of the general strike. Employees will not have any pay docked
The head of political party
Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, has today called on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to activate Article 155 of the Constitution, which would suspend the autonomy of the Catalonia region, and call regional elections. Rajoy needs, he said, "to stop being held hostage by this coup against democracy."
Rivera held a 90-minute meeting with Rajoy at the Moncloa prime ministerial palace today.
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: The government "will not allow mafia-style behavior in Catalonia."
Speaking after attending a tourism congress in Madrid, the deputy PM was responding to the decision by hotels in Catalonia to eject National Police and Civil Guard officers staying in their establishments. "The rights of Catalans are being trampled on. Freedom in Catalonia is being trampled on."
Photo: EFE
The regional government and Barcelona City Hall are allowing their employees to strike today without docking them the corresponding day's pay, as would usually be the case for a stoppage.
In the photo from reporter Clara Blanchar, the regional Labor department, closed.
https://twitter.com/clarablanchar/status/915142220696735744
A group of
hackers linked the the Anonymous group have attacked a Madrid regional government website in protest against the police violence in Catalonia. Government sources say they are evaluating the scope of the attack, which took place on Sunday, as well as further measures to protect the site.
Harassment of Civil Guard, National Police has been taking place in a number of areas of Catalonia.
According to police sources, a dog handler was attacked by a group of people when taking one of his animals to the vet in a marked vehicle.
The group tried to pull the officer out of his car at a traffic light. A struggle ensued but they were unable to get him out of the vehicle. He was later taken to hospital where he was treated for shock, high blood pressure and symptoms bordering on a heart attack, according to medical sources.
Right-wing British politician
Nigel Farage expressed support for the Catalan separatists’ cause inside the European Parliament, where he strongly criticized the Spanish government over the events of last Sunday. Esteban González Pons, leader of the Spanish delegation in the European People’s Party group, said that it is the far right that supports independence in Catalonia.
The Attorney General’s Office will investigate allegations that “threats or illegal pressure” have been used against hotel owners and workers to force them to evict members of the National Police and Civil Guard who were staying in their establishments, the news agency EFE reported.
In Pineda de Mar (Barcelona), Calella (Barcelona) and Figueres (Girona), members of the National Police and Civil Guard are being forced out of their hotels due to harassment by local residents who have been screaming, insulting and booing them through the night.
A group of protesters blocking Barcelona’s Gran Vía this morning. Photo credit: Vicent West (REUTERS)
All three production lines at the
Seat carmaking plant in Martorell (Barcelona) are working at full speed. The factory has not been affected by the general strike and only a reduced number of employees have decided to stay home, said the works council.
Good morning and welcome to this live blog covering the latest events in Catalonia. Today we will look at the effects of the strike that's been called by several unions to protest police violence on Sunday.
According to
Europa Press, the Interior Ministry puts the number of police officers injured in Sunday's violence at 431, including National Police and civil guards. They suffered scratches, kicks and even bites "from demonstrators who opposed the seizing of ballot boxes" on Sunday.
Spanish government tables request for session in Congress so that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy can set out his position on events in Catalonia, but given there are no sessions scheduled this week, he is not likely to appear until October 10. In the photo (EFE), PM Rajoy and PP general secretary María Dolores de Cospedal.
Barcelona. The Barcelona City Council has released an email address (victimasoct@barcelona.cat) to which citizens can send proof of assaults by the authorities on Sunday, Pilar Álvarez reports
Minimum services will be in place during tomorrow's general strike in Catalonia for all public services that depend on the regional government.
Main Spanish unions CCOO and UGT have distanced themselves from tomorrow's planned strike in Catalonia. "We will not back positions that give coverage to a unilateral declaration of independence," they say
Riot police operations were scaled back yesterday, police sources have stated, after images of violence began to circulate. Full story here:
http://cort.as/--62Y
In photos: Street demonstrations have been seen throughout Catalonia today after the violent incidents on Sunday in the region. In the photo (Susana Vera, Reuters) a protest in Plaza de Sant Jaume led by members of the regional government.
Full photo gallery here:
http://cort.as/--5sx (Spanish captions).
Tensions in Catalonia drag down the Spanish stock market.
The Ibex 35 lost 1.33% midway through the day on Monday, with Catalan banks Banco Sabadell and Caixabank leading the losses.
Other bourses in the rest of Europe saw gains: 0.49% in London, 0.31% in Frankfurt, 0.12% in Milan and 0.04% in Paris.
International reaction. Germany. The German foreign minister has stated that the events in Catalonia on Sunday are very worrying and that seperatism will not solve problems, Reuters reports.
Republican Left of Catalonia (Esquerra Republicana, ERC) have also called on the police and the Civil Guard deploed in Barcelona to leave the city. The pro-independence party says taht both forces "carried out political repression and violence instead of guaranteeing citizen safety," and as such should "leave our streets"
One of the biggest battles ahead of the referendum on Sunday was over ballot boxes. In this article the English Edition has just published, we explain how Catalan citizens managed to conceal them until the polling began.
http://cort.as/--5xL
Martínez Maíllo (PP): "There was no referendum, just a great farce," with "ballot boxes stuffed with papers, a rigged vote" whose results will not be considered by the government or the party
The SPC union for the regional Mossos d'Esquadra police force has condemned the "unacceptable assaults" on citizens as well as those suffered by the Mossos themselves on Sunday at the hands of the Civil Guard and the National Police. "Today not only were officers who were following orders assaulted, but you have also assaulted the meaning of the word 'colleague'."
European Commission: "Violence can never be a political instrument." The day after the referendum, the European authorities have abandoned the official line on Catalonia to condemn the violence seen on Sunday. In the photo (Reuters) a lone protestor oustide the EC building in Brussels.
All
Civil Guard associations have announced that their legal services are studying taking action against the "shameful" behavior of the chief of the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force, Josep Lluís Trapero, for "disobeying" judicial orders to stop the referendum from taking place.
"The general strike [planned for Tuesday] will help us to reinforce what we did on Sunday and we will do it in the next few days. It should serve to show our best civic side," regional premier Puigdemont continues
The United Nations has called on the Spanish government to investigate "all acts of violence" in Catalonia. The human rights high commissioner, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, today called for an independent and impartial probe into the events of Sunday.
Regional premier Puigdemont: "There are no contacts with the Spanish government. One of the basic errors is the failure to recognize the problem. If they don't recognize it's a political problem, what incentives do they have?"
Ana Pantaleoni reports: Regional premier Carles Puigdemont says there are agreements in place with CUP party - which props up his Junts pel Si in parliament - to take decisions from this point forward
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "Naturally the referendum is valid, despite all of those boats loaded with police"
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "The day of gratuitous violence seen yesterday can not be repeated nor go unpunished"
Regional premier Carles Puigdemont: "The government of Catalonia will create a special commission on the violations of fundamental rights that were seen in Catalonia."
European Commission spokesperson Margaritas Schinas answering questions about events in Catalonia yesterday. She insisted it was an "internal matter" but stated that " violence can never be a political instrument"
Protests are being held across Catalonia outside regional government buildings to reject Sunday's police violence.
The European Parliament will decide this afternoon whether to debate the situation in Catalonia after the violent incidents on Sunday during the independence referendum. Two parties already tried to table a debate last week, but met the opposition of the European Popular Party and the Socialists and Democrats.
British government states that Catalan referendum is an internal matter for Spain but calls for "restraint" in response to the incidents seen on Sunday. “It’s very important to maintain the rule of law everywhere, we would always urge restraint in the way that is done but it’s for the Spanish people and Spanish government to resolve these issues,” Reuters reported him as saying.
Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catalá says in interview with state broadcaster that the government will do "all that the law allows" so that regional premier Carles Puigdemont cannot declare independence. He went onto say that dialogue was needed between political groups with respect to possible application of Article 155, which would see the Spanish state take control of the Catalonia region.
Number of injuries from yesterday's violence in Catalonia now at 893. Health dept. reports four in hospital, two in a serious condition (the person who was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet and the man who suffered a heart attack), Jessica Mouzo reports.
Barcelona mayor Ada Colau today warned the regional government that a unilateral declaration of independence is "not the best way" to solve the situation in Catalonia, calling for an "inclusive response."
Rafa Nadal: “Seeing people so radicalized surprises me and discourages me.” Speaking from China, the player says that he followed events on Sunday with his "heart sinking" and called for dialogue on a deal.
Schools damaged in Barcelona. The education board in the Catalan capital reports today that there are 19 schools in the area with damage after Sunday's violence, although they are yet to get a clear picture of the extent, Clara Blanchar reports.
A day after the referendum, Joan Fuster High School, located in Barcelona’s La Sagrera neighborhood, had broken glass on two of its doors and a metal sheet covering one of them, Clara Blanchar reports.
“I lament the injuries on both sides. It is not pleasant to see those images, or to see injured people,” said
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido on RNE. Zoido defended the police’s actions in Catalonia on Sunday, and said that riot gear was only used in one spot, the Ramón Llull school in Barcelona, after officers found themselves “surrounded” and in a “very complicated situation.”
Catalan Deputy Premier
Oriol Junqueras tells the Catalan radio station RAC1: “I went to vote with my wife and kids, but they were unable to get out of the house, because we had the police deployed outside the door.”
Unions representing the Catalan police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, said that the Constitution is not defended by assaulting citizens. The Federation of Public Safety Professionals of Catalonia (Fepol), an umbrella group for several Mossos unions, denounced a “shameful politization” of the referendum and said the National Police and Civil Guard had “overstepped” their authority on Sunday.
Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull said he is not ruling out seeing the Spanish state invoke Section 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which would allow central authorities to suspend home rule in the region. He also said he did not rule out arrests of members of the Catalan executive.
The Spanish stock market opened on Monday with a 1.3% drop in its blue-chip Ibex 35 index.
Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez: “Rest assured that we will overcome this situation. I want to send Catalans and all other Spaniards a message of security.” Sánchez says that Socialists will guarantee this stability by “betting on peaceful coexistence, not confrontation” and by “opening a political negotiation channel that is more urgent than ever.”
Rajoy ended his statement at 8.36pm after insisting that law enforcement agencies on Sunday upheld the rule of law in Spain following an attempt by Catalan secessionists to violate the Constitution and impose their will on everyone else.
Rajoy says that beginning on Monday he hopes to keep counting on support from parties that defend the constitutional framework. “I propose to call together political groups. I will request to make an appearance in Congress.”
Rajoy: “I am not going to close any doors. I have always offered dialogue, but within the bounds of the law and of respect for democracy.”
Rajoy: “Today, we all had reason to trust in democracy. A process has failed that had only served to sow division, create confrontation among citizens, cause street unrest and provoke unwanted situations. It only served to seriously damage our social harmony.”
Rajoy: “We have done what we had to do. We are the government of Spain and I am the head of the Spanish government, and I have accepted my responsibility. We have fulfilled our obligation to defend the rule of law. We have acted within the law, and only within the law. And it’s been proven that our rule of law has the resources to defend itself from such a serious attack."
Rajoy: “I understand the frustration that [Catalans] may be feeling and I deeply lament it. Today, democracy has prevailed because the constitution has prevailed.”
Rajoy: “Throughout our shared history, Spaniards have been able to overcome the most painful differences and difficulties that seemed insurmountable. We have been an example to the world.”
Rajoy: "The vast majority of the people of Catalonia refused to participate in the secessionists’ challenge, this is undeniable. Most Catalans have proven that they are law-abiding people in the most noble sense of the word."
Rajoy: "I’ve always believed that my main obligation is to uphold the law, and to make sure that it is respected."
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is addressing the nation: "I can tell you what everyone already knows: there has been no self-determination referendum in Catalonia, and our rule of law still holds."
Pablo Iglesias of Podemos: “Democracy is not defended with sticks or from the sewers. Today, the Popular Party has done irreversible damage to Spain, not just to Catalonia. The majority of Spanish citizens want dialogue and peace.”
Catalan bishops said in a statement that “a peaceful, democratic way out of the current situation needs to be found.” Jaume Pujol, head of Conferencia Episcopal Tarraconense (CET), an association of bishops from Barcelona, Tarragona, Valencia and Andorra, said that “the situation of violence seen today in Catalonia is deplorable.”
In
Brussels, the Leader of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament, Gianni Pittella, said the Catalan referendum has no legitimacy. “This is a sad day for Spain and for the whole of Europe. There is no doubt that the non-referendum organised and supported by the Catalan authorities is to be considered illegal and invalid. However, the feelings of so many Catalans that took to the streets must also be heard,” said a statement on the group’s website.
Anna Gabriel, spokeswoman for CUP, a far-left party that partners with the Junts pel Si governing coalition on independence issues, called on Catalans to
join a general strike this coming Tuesday that’s been called by several unions. “The State has lost whatever little legitimacy it had left in this country. It has injured, hurt and humiliated even people who were not going to vote Yes,” she said.
3-0 in a deserted Camp Nou. The soccer game between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas is taking place inside an empty stadium after La Liga officials refused to postpone it, as Barça had requested over fears of a pitch invasion.
Residents of Òrrius, in Maresme (Barcelona), cut down pine trees and used them as road barricades to prevent Civil Guard vehicles from driving through.
The Spanish Association of Civil Guards (AEGC) will act as the private prosecution in any legal proceedings against the Mossos d’Esquadra – the Catalan police – for having “confronted and attacked Civil Guard officers.”
The National Police and the Civil Guard have shut down 92 polling stations, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry. Three people have been arrested, one of them a minor, for disobeying and assaulting law enforcement officers.
Latest injury report: The Catalan government’s medical emergency system says that 465 people have been injured and bruised. Two individuals are reported to be in more serious condition after a man was hit in the eye by a rubber bullet and another one had a heart attack when a polling station was evacuated by the police.
First resignation of the day: Carles Vilarrubí i Carrió, the vicepresident of Instutitonal Relations at F.C. Barcelona has quit, after the team was unable to get its game today against Las Palmas postponed. It will now be played behind closed doors
The Roca brothers take food to referendum volunteers in their neighborhood. Josep Roca, one of three siblings who run the world-famous Celler de Can Roca restaurant, which has three Michelin stars, personally took a pot of noodles to volunteers manning the polling station in Taialà, where the police had temporarily halted the voting. The meal included a second course and a fruit dessert displaying the colors of the Catalan flag, EFE reports.
The soccer game between Barcelona and Las Palmas at Camp Nou (pictured) was suspended over fears of a pitch invasion. Barça fans had circulated a message via WhatsApp calling for a peaceful sit-in on the pitch "in protest at the violence we are suffering." The game will now be played behind closed doors with no crowd in the stands
The Barça-Las Palmas soccer game due to be played today will take place behind closed doors with no crowd, after La Liga refused to postpone it. In a statement, Barcelona FC said it "condemned the actions" in Catalonia to stop the "exercising of democratic rights and free expression of its citizens."
https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona_es/status/914487451862945793
91 people have been confirmed as being injured in today's disturbances in Catalonia, the regional government has confirmed. Of the 337 seen in hospitals and health centers, there are 90 confirmed injuries and one seriously injured person, reportedly struck in the eye by a rubber bullet. There is no information as yet on other injuries, France Press reports.
Police unions have announced they will be taking legal action against the head of the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force. In a statement, the five unions representing the National Police said: "Not only have [the Mossos] avoided following the orders of the Catalan High Court, but they acted with shameful lightness, if not obstructionism, even manipulating data about polling centers." The Mossos had orders to clear polling stations of members of the public this morning at 6am, but in many cases left without taking action
Interior Ministry states that National Police, Civil Guard have closed 79 polling places, and have made three arrests, including one minor. Eleven officers have sustained light injuries during today's operations, Óscar López-Fonseca reports.
Barcelona. Civil Guard confirms the arrest of one person for an attack against authority in a cetner in Sant Andreu, Rebeca Carranco reports
Soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas has been suspended. The La Liga game between the teams should have taken place at 4.15pm in the Camp Nou stadium, but was put on hold shortly after 2.30pm. In the photo, the shirt that the Las Palmas team wanted to wear, with a flag of Spain.
War of words between regional government and Interior Ministry: Foreign chief Raül Romeva denies existence of an email shown this morning by central government minister and delegate in Catalonia in which the Mossos requested assistance from National Police and the Civil Guard. Romeva also said he would seek contact with the EU so that the European Council sanction Spain, Camilo S. Baquero reports
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "There is a clear culprit," in reference to regional premier Carles Puigdemont. "[He] is not up to the task when it comes to democracy," she adds. "A long time ago we were freed from a democracy where there was a man telling us what we had to do."
337 injured. Regional government spokesperson Jordi Turull has just announced that 337 people have been injured today in police operations. Via a tweet, he has called on victims to file a report with the Mossos regional police force https://twitter.com/govern/status/914464660937682944
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "Spain is a consolidated and strong democracy in which rights and obligations of citizens are above the desires of their leaders"
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "The total irresponsibility of the regional government has had to be replaced by the professionality of the security forces." She thanked the National Police and Civil Guard, and insisted that the regional Mossos police force requested assistance this morning, something the regional government has denied.
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría addresses the media. "As it was incompatible with our rule of law, the vote could not take place," she says, adding that the state acted "firmly and proportionately." The regional government had not elements for a process "with guaranteed neutrality," she continued, and used "children and old people with no limits"
