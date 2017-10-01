The 15 most-shared photos of the Catalan independence referendum

Voters at a school in Girona clash with riot police who were trying to seize ballot boxes.

These are some of the most-shared images of the referendum day on social networks. The posts appear in order of most shares, but each photo has also been shared by many other accounts.

1. F.C. Barcelona player Gerard Piqué places his vote before the team’s match against Las Palmas. After the game, which was played behind closed doors, Piqué told the media that if there’s a problem, he can “leave the Spanish national team.”

Ja he votat. Junts som imparables defensant la democràcia. pic.twitter.com/mGXf7Qj1TM — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) 1 de octubre de 2017 I've already voted. Together we are unstoppable in defending democracy.

2. Gabriel Rufián, member of Spanish Congress from Barcelona, shared this photo of an older woman surrounded by police officers.

Si esto no te da vergüenza es que no la tienes. #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/zTZFnBqchU — Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 1 de octubre de 2017 If this doesn't make you ashamed, then nothing will. #CatalanReferendum

3. The scientist Eduard Punset – who was also once a Minister of European relations – posted a photo of him casting his vote in one of the plastic ballot boxes.

4. Various Twitter users shared this image of an injured woman. Dani Mateo, an actor and journalist, is one of them. The woman’s son also published a sequence of photos on Instagram, including the moment when his mother finally got to vote.

Si fuese político, al ver esto, me preguntaría seriamente para qué coño sirvo. pic.twitter.com/Gqm1DDxFuO — Dani Mateo (@DaniMateoAgain) 1 de octubre de 2017 If I were a politician, after seeing this I would seriously ask myself who I'm serving.

5. The Podemos politician, Alberto Garzón, shared an image of a wounded man on Facebook.

And this for wanting to vote. And what about the corrupt politicians?

The corrupt politicians are precisely those who gave orders to strike.

6. Although the flag is photoshopped into this image, it was one of the most widely shared yesterday. This is the original image.

Foto de Pulitzer. Ho sento, no se qui és l'autor... pic.twitter.com/RAFHGYiumH — Josep M. Mainat (@MainatJM) 1 de octubre de 2017 A Pulitzer photo. Sorry, I don't know who the photographer is...

7. The image of this woman, detained by several officers, was widely shared, particularly by international media. This tweet from the film director and actor Paco León was one of the most popular, but there were many others.

8. This next photo is of a firefighter protecting people from police officers.

Cuando os pregunten qué significa tener conciencia de clase enseñad esto pic.twitter.com/lzuhDJ1yJ6 — Doctor Rojo (@doctor_rojo) 1 de octubre de 2017 When they ask what it means to have class consciousness, teach this

9. A man is seen hugging a Catalan police officer. Boris Llona took the photo in Lleida, a city in western Catalonia.

A Catalan police officer crying today in the Cappont neighborhood of Lleida

10. Firefighters were deployed in various parts of Catalonia to help citizens who wanted to vote, as shown in this image.

Los bomberos protegiendo a la gente que quiere votar. Bravo 👏👏👏 #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/ELLzRw6cw2 — Luis. (@LuisMadriz_) 1 de octubre de 2017 Firefighters protecting people that want to vote. Bravo #CatalanReferendum

11. The woman who appeared in Rufián’s tweet also appeared all over social media, this time with various National Police officers in the background.

12. Several officers surround a woman during the clearing out of a polling center.

Estas imágenes van a dar la vuelta al mundo. Aquí estamos 1.500 periodistas de medios internacionales. pic.twitter.com/C6SyBtgZIB — Vicent Montagud (@vicentmontagud) 1 de octubre de 2017 These images will be shared around the around the world. There are 1,500 international media reporters here.



13. These firefighters stand between the demonstrators and the Civil Guard. Throughout the day there were several scenes of tension between agents from the two groups.

#CatalanReferendum Los bomberos defienden a los ciudadanos de la brutalidad policial. Bravo! Volem votar! pic.twitter.com/a6aWeRpdJB — MariaBlack (@MariaBlack__) 1 de octubre de 2017 #CatalanReferendum Firefighters are defending citizens against police brutality. Bravo! We want to vote!

14. Sandwiched between the rest of these tense images was a post from the National Police of four images on Twitter of their agents completing their job of stopping the illegal referendum.

Agentes intervienen urnas y papeletas en distintos colegios de #Barcelona. Cumplimos la legalidad #EstamosporTI pic.twitter.com/kqg3LyW7jc — Policía Nacional (@policia) 1 de octubre de 2017 Agents confiscate ballot boxes and ballot sheets at different schools in Barcelona. We comply with the law #WeareforYOU

15. Former Catalan Parliament member, Antonio Baños, shared a photo of the moment when a police officer confiscated a ballot box.

Esto os gusta? Era esto? Qué es lo que sigue? pic.twitter.com/FAtraks4Tl — Antonio Baños (@antoniobanos_) 1 de octubre de 2017 Do you like this? Is this what you wanted? What's next?

English version by Debora Almeida.