Independence referendum in Catalonia, latest live news

All eyes are on Catalonia today, as the regional government tries to hold its planned independence referendum in the northeastern Spanish region, despite the poll having been declared illegal by the Spanish courts. In the run-up to the vote, tensions have been running high throughout Spain, with pro-secessionists camping out in school buildings to be used as polling stations, in a bid to stop the authorities from sealing them off, and thousands of protestors – both for and against the independence movement – taking to the streets throughout Spain.

On the ground in Catalonia, the Civil Guard has taken control of the regional Telecommunications Center in order to avoid electronic voting to take place. Right now, hundreds of people are still camped out in schools all around the region, and as heavy rain starts to fall, the deadline for the emptying of schools set by the Catalan regional High Court has passed.

Click here to see all of our coverage so far of the Catalan bid for independence, and stay on this page to see updates throughout the day of all of the events as they unfold.