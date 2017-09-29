Independence referendum in Catalonia, latest live news

Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:59
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:56
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:54
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:50
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:46
Simon Hunter
Interior Ministry sources report that the Mossos have requested support from the National Police and Civil Guard and have sent a list of the points where assistance is required
01/10/2017 09:44
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:42
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:39
Simon Hunter
National Police officers enter Ramon Llull school in Barcelona to stop the vote from taking place
01/10/2017 09:37
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:36
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:33
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:32
Simon Hunter
Police presence in Ronda Ponent in Sabadell
01/10/2017 09:27
Simon Hunter
Civil Guard reportedly entering by force in the Sant Julià de Ramis (Girona) pavillion, breaking glass with a hammer. They are going in to seize the ballot boxes. Regional premier Carles Puigdemont due to vote there in 10 minutes
01/10/2017 09:26
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:22
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:21
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:15
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:13
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:12
Simon Hunter
Voting already taking place in a lot of polling places. In the photo, the Architecture School in Sant Cugat del Vallès
01/10/2017 09:08
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 09:00
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 08:59
Simon Hunter
The Mossos have closed around 15 polling places and have seized ballot boxes in a number of locations. At the Official Language School in Barcelona, officers were surrounded by pro-independence protestors
01/10/2017 08:58
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 08:48
Simon Hunter
The central government says that "any kind of democratic respectability" in the referendum has been wiped out, and describes events as an "electoral disgrace"
01/10/2017 08:46
Simon Hunter
Riot officers from the National Police are being deployed in Eixample (Barcelona) after regional officers from the Mossos have not closed the polling places occupied by pro-independence supporters
01/10/2017 08:38
Simon Hunter
Update continued: The regional government has announced that the census will be universal, meaning that anyone who wants to vote can do so in any polling place in their area. Voting without envelope will be allowed. The ballot boxes have been arriving by private vehicles. Polling places are due to open at 9am. The Civil Guard and the National Police have not intervened so far.
01/10/2017 08:24
Simon Hunter
Update at 8.15am CET: After a night that saw volunteers sleep in many polling places in Catalonia, some have managed to open and put out voting slips and ballot boxes, while the Mossos have only taken official note of the presence of a number of people inside the premises, without seizing election material nor clearing out the people in the buildings
01/10/2017 08:21
Simon Hunter
Ana Pantaleoni reports: Raül Romeva, regional foreign chief, explains the IT problems the regional government has had, with the closure of 140 websites by the authorities. "Everything possible has been done to bring down the online system. 1.5m envelopes and 9m voting slips have been confiscated, but they still haven't been able to stop this happening"
01/10/2017 08:15
Simon Hunter
The regional government in Catalonia announces that there will be no need for envelopes for voting slips and that voting slips printed at home by citizens will be valid
01/10/2017 08:08
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 08:02
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:56
Simon Hunter
Some of the ballot boxes have been delivered by a private vehicle, which has made a number of journeys through Barcelona. A call is made when it is about to arrive, and a dozen or so people wait to indicate the exact route to the doors of the polling place. It arrives, stops, someone opens the trunk and takes the ballot boxes into the building and then the car leaves
01/10/2017 07:55
Simon Hunter
So far there are no reports of the Mossos removing ballot boxes or other electoral material from voting stations.
01/10/2017 07:46
Simon Hunter
If you need to catch up on the events of the last month in Catalonia, click this link to see all stories from the EL PAÍS English Edition http://cort.as/--37c
01/10/2017 07:40
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:38
Simon Hunter
Someone has put silicone in the lock of the premises where deputy regional premier Oriol Junqueras was due to vote, according to Spanish news agency EFE.
The building in question is the El Turó de Sant Vicenç dels Horts (Barcelona) civic center.
01/10/2017 07:37
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:30
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:28
Simon Hunter
Flowers and voting papers in Lanaspa de Terrassa (Photo: Cristóbal Castro)
01/10/2017 07:23
Simon Hunter
The Mossos have arrived at 7am at the Instituto Provençana de L'Hospitalet. There are ballot boxes inside. They spoke to the people in the building and then left.
01/10/2017 07:22
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:21
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:19
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:18
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:15
Simon Hunter
01/10/2017 07:14
Simon Hunter
People inside such buildings are supposed to be identified by officers and told that they need to leave the premises.
If there are people in the buildings who are stopping access for the police or will not let them carry out their duties, they are to relay this to their superiors and make a formal note, including whether there are vulnerable people inside.
01/10/2017 07:10
Simon Hunter
The Mossos chief, Josep Lluís Trapero, gave instructions on Friday for all members of the force to comply with the judicial order, and to seize ballot boxes and voting material in polling places to avoid the vote taking place before 6am. ]
The document stated that uniformed patrols should turn up at each one of the voting points in public places, and seize ballot boxes and voting slips.
01/10/2017 07:10
Simon Hunter
Schools open after regional High Court deadline passes
Many schools in Barcelona and the rest of Catalonia are still open and occupied by members of the public after 6am this morning, which was the deadline set by the regional High Court in Catalonia for their closure to stop the October 1 referendum from going ahead.
01/10/2017 07:10
Simon Hunter
Good morning to our readers, and welcome to this live blog, where will be keeping you up to date with events in Catalonia and throughout the rest of Spain as what promises to be an extraordinary day progresses.
01/10/2017 06:59