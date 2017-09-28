Lima’s alarming 1.2-meter wide building

Resembling something from a theater set, the building falls short of safety standards and is considered a liability in a busy shopping area.

According to a local news channel, the inside of the building has a narrow and incomplete staircase and steel doors to access rooms used for storage. Reporter Katia Cruz for Channel N, showed viewers an image of the building in 2015 when it was still just three-stories high, implying that the four extra stories have been added in the past two years.

A total of 265 earthquakes have hit Peru since last January

Located within the so-called Ring of Fire where 80% of seismic activity occurs, earthquake experts are also alarmed by the building’s instability. A total of 265 quakes have hit Peru since last January. So far, September has racked up most with 39, two of which reached a magnitude of 5.3.

The last earthquake struck Lima and El Callao in late September with a magnitude of 4, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP). With its epicenter 59 km to the west of Abancay Avenue and 28 km beneath the Pacific Ocean, the tremors did not cause any damage or injury.

The IGP categorizes the quakes depending on the depth of their epicenter – superficial (from 0 to 60 km), intermediate (from 61 to 300 km) and deep (300 km and over). Since 1900, Peru has been hit by five big earthquakes. The last was in 2001 on the south coast and measured 8.4 on the Richter scale.

English version by Heather Galloway.