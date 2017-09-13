New video shows Barcelona terrorist fleeing after attack in La Rambla

The man who drove the vehicle down La Rambla on August 17 appears in this video at the 45-second mark.

Just minutes after the deadly terror attack that took place in Barcelona on August 17, the 22-year-old man who was at the wheel of the truck that mowed down dozens of people on the city’s busy La Rambla promenade, was caught on camera calmly walking away from the scene.

In the video, which was shot by a passerby, Younes Abouyaaqoub is seen at the 45-second mark, and is even heard talking. He is asked in Spanish by the woman taking the video: “What’s happening?” He replies, saying: “I don’t know, it’s all happening over there.”

The recording appears to show him carrying something under his arm. Wearing a striped polo shirt and sunglasses, he had just left the van used in the attack some 250 meters away. His actions that day on La Rambla cost the lives of 14 people and left 88 injured.

On Monday of this week, the regional health department in Catalonia announced that six victims of the attack were still in hospital, one of whom is in a serious condition.

After a major manhunt, Abouyaaqoub was shot dead by police in the town of Subirats, an hour from Barcelona, on August 21.

English version by Simon Hunter.