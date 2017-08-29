Video: Storm hits the historic town center of Toledo

Turning streets into rivers, heavy rains on Monday created quite a scene in the historic Spanish city of Toledo, as captured in the video above of the city’s Puerta del Cambrón gate. Additionally, part of the roof above one of the locker rooms at the Escuela de Gimnasio sports center was torn off as a result of the storm. The recent showers have brought 6.2 liters of rain per square meter, according to data published by the Spanish meteorological agency Aemet.

A total of 11 regions are at risk of heavy showers and storms today, Tuesday, with hail and intense gusts of wind also on the cards. The bad weather is mostly expected to be confined to the southeastern part of the peninsula and Galicia: Almeria, Granada, Jaén, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Alicante, Valencia and Murcia provinces are on yellow alert for heavy rains.

ampliar foto A man sweeps away hail in the center of Arzua, Galicia. Oscar Corral

However, Barcelona, Girona, Mallorca and Menorca are on alert for high temperatures, despite the fact that temperatures have been falling across the country in general.

The weather has caused, road closures and flooding of streets and buildings, primarily in the regions of Andalusia, Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha.

Aemat has informed that downpours and storms are expected to continue until Friday.

English version by Henry Hahn.