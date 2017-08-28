All major Spanish cities have begun to install planters, bollards and concrete blocks on their busiest streets and squares to avoid attacks like those that have taken place in Barcelona, Berlin and Nice. In all of these criminal acts, the terrorists used vehicles to mow down passersby, causing numerous fatalities.

Faced with the frequent use of this gruesome method by radical jihadists, authorities – particularly local ones – have the obligation to deploy all the resources at their disposal in order to protect citizens, whether these be residents or visitors. Increasing security through this type of action is appropriate and timely, even if such action seems insufficient. Completely blocking off La Rambla would not have prevented the kind of attack that the jihadist cell had initially planned: to blow up landmark buildings in Barcelona, such as the church of the Sagrada Familia.

Physical barriers cannot by themselves guarantee that attacks employing this gruesome method will disappear entirely, but they can at least place obstacles in the way of murderers trying to mow down pedestrians at high speed. Given the current context, all the initiatives seen to date, such as placing giant planters in crowded areas, are welcome.

