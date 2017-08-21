Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

Catalonia terror attacks

Suspected van driver in Barcelona terrorist attack shot dead by Catalan police

Younes Abouyaaqoub, alleged to have driven vehicle along La Rambla, has been killed in Subirats

Barcelona
Images of Younes Abouyaaqoub distributed by Catalan police
Images of Younes Abouyaaqoub distributed by Catalan police EL PAÍS

Younes Abouyaaqoub, the man suspected of driving the van in a terrorist attack in Barcelona last Thursday that left 13 people dead and over 100 people injured, has been shot dead by police in the Catalan municipality of Subirats, an hour from Barcelona, regional police have confirmed.

He was shot from a distance of 10 to 15 meters, police sources said.

He was wearing something that looked like an explosive vest, although police sources have said this was false.

The 22-year-old was the subject of an intensive search after being identified by authorities as the likely driver in the attack.

Authorities in Catalonia had called on citizen cooperation in their search, distributing flyers describing the physical appearance of the 22-year-old who was born in Morocco but grew up in the Catalan town of Ripoll.

The terrorist attack in Barcelona was the worst in Spain since the Madrid train bombings of 2004 when 193 people were killed and around 1,700 were injured.

Suspected van driver in Barcelona terrorist attack shot dead by Catalan police

English version by George Mills.

More information