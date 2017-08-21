Suspected van driver in Barcelona terrorist attack shot dead by Catalan police

Younes Abouyaaqoub, the man suspected of driving the van in a terrorist attack in Barcelona last Thursday that left 13 people dead and over 100 people injured, has been shot dead by police in the Catalan municipality of Subirats, an hour from Barcelona, regional police have confirmed.

He was shot from a distance of 10 to 15 meters, police sources said.

We confirm that the man shot down in #subirats is Younes Abouyaaqoub, author of the terrorist attack in #barcelona — Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2017

He was wearing something that looked like an explosive vest, although police sources have said this was false.

The 22-year-old was the subject of an intensive search after being identified by authorities as the likely driver in the attack.

Authorities in Catalonia had called on citizen cooperation in their search, distributing flyers describing the physical appearance of the 22-year-old who was born in Morocco but grew up in the Catalan town of Ripoll.

The terrorist attack in Barcelona was the worst in Spain since the Madrid train bombings of 2004 when 193 people were killed and around 1,700 were injured.

