All 15 victims of the Catalonia terrorist attacks identified by police

Among the dead are six Spaniards (including one Spanish–Argentinean dual national), three Italians (including one woman who was also an Argentinean citizen), two Portuguese nationals, one Belgian, a US citizen, a Canadian, and a British–Australian.

The Spaniards killed in the attacks are Francisco López and his great-nephew Xavi, aged three, Pepita Codina, Silvina Pereyra (a dual Spanish–Argentinean national), Ana María Suárez, who died in the Cambrils attack and Pau Pérez, who was stabbed to death when his car was hijacked in Barcelona on the evening of attack of La Rambla.

Pérez was listed as the 15th official victim of the Catalonia attacks on Monday after police in the region linked his murder with the Barcelona attack.

The death of seven-year-old British–Australian dual-national Julian Cadman was also confirmed on Sunday. Belgian woman Elke Vanbockrijck, who was traveling with her son to see the Camp Nou stadium of the FC Barcelona soccer club also died.

The Italians Bruno Gulotta, Luca Russo, and Carmen Lopardo (who also held an Argentinean passport) are also among the victims.

The deaths of Jared Tucker of the United States and Ian Moore Wilson of Canada have also been confirmed.

A 74-year-old Portuguese woman from Lisbon and her 20-year old niece, who lived in London, also died.

Over 100 people from some 35 nationalities were killed or injured in the attacks in Catalonia.

According to official figures, 45 people are still hospitalized in Barcelona and five in the Catalan city of Tarragona. Of the people injured in the Barcelona van attack, nine remain in critical condition while 10 are in a serious condition.

Among those people injured in the Cambrils attack, three are in a serious condition.

Police are still hunting for 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub, the person suspected of having driven the vehicle used in the Barcelona terror attack. Finding Abouyaaqoub is the regional police’s top priority. Catalan Interior Minister Joaquim Forn and regional police chief Josep Lluís Trapero have asked for citizen cooperation in this search.

Flyers have been distributed with the suspect’s photo. He is 1.80m tall, has short hair, dark skin, and may have grown a beard since last photographed. He also may be armed.

