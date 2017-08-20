Seven-year-old British–Australian boy among victims of Barcelona terror attack

A woman lays flowers in Las Ramblas in tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks in Catalonia.

One of the 13 people killed in the terrorist attack in Barcelona last Thursday was seven-year-old British–Australian boy Julian Cadman, Spanish officials have confirmed.

The family had originally reported the boy as missing. On Saturday, however, the Catalan regional police force said his name had been on the list of those killed and injured since the beginning, but did not provide more information about his condition.

Earlier reports that the boy had been found alive in a hospital in Barcelona were discounted as false by police.

Julian Cadman’s father has now traveled from Sydney to Barcelona.

Julian was in the Catalan capital with his mother who remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The 14 victims of the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils are expected to be identified by Monday morning, Catalan regional police chief Josep Lluís Trapero said on Sunday.

