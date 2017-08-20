How an imam created the terror cell behind the Barcelona terror attack

Abdelbaki Es Satty lived in a small two-bedroom apartment on the sixth floor of a building next to the famous monastery of Ripoll, a small town of 10,000 people in Catalonia’s Girona province, around 100 kilometers north of Barcelona.

In Ripoll, the most common theory is that the suspected terrorists were “brainwashed by someone”

The Muslim cleric, described as around 40 years of age, thin, and bearded, paid €150 a month for the apartment, according to its owner, Mr Capdevila. “They told me he had gone but the rent was still being paid,” Capdevila explained.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the imam’s small residence was searched by eight officers with Spain’s regional police force, the Mossos D’Esquadra. Trained sniffer dogs were also used.

The imam for the Annour community, one of two in Ripoll is, according to police and locals, the leader of the terrorist cell behind recent terror attacks in Barcelona and the Catalan coastal town of Cambrils.

Shocked residents in Ripoll are now trying to understand how a group of young people who studied, played and grew up speaking perfect Catalan could have become the center of such tragic events.

One woman, after a long conversation with two elderly Muslim men said: “They were good people. Good people.”

On Thursday, shortly after the van attack on Barcelona’s La Rambla promenade which left 13 dead and over 130 injured, an employee with Ripoll town hall, Núria Perpiñá, was with the sister of Moussa Oukabir, at that stage one of the chief suspects in the attack. Perpiñá has known the family with five siblings for many years. Oukabir’s sister couldn’t understand how her brother had carried out the attack. “I mean, I am Catalan,” she told Perpiñá.

Suspected cell members Mohamed Hychami (left) and Younes Abouyaaqoub. EPV

Like Perpiñá, nobody in the town knows when Moussa and the other young members of the terrorist cell drifted towards the radicalism that would see them carrying out the worst terrorist attack in Spain since the 2004 train bombings in Madrid in which 193 people were killed and 1,700 injured.

In Ripoll there is surprise that a “pack of friends” who were apparently well integrated in the community – they had an indoor soccer team and were friendly with other young people in town – had became terrorists.

Ripoll is where most of the people suspected of being involved in the Barcelona terror attack came from. At 9.15am on Thursday, Yolanda, one of their friends, said goodbye for the last time to three of them. They got in a white Fiat van and left town. The vehicle had been parked behind a building where the Oukabirs lived in the days beforehand, according to neighbors.

The roughly 500 Muslims who live in Ripoll – around 5% of the population – don’t live in a ghetto. Perpiñá is a neighbor of the family of Younes Abouyaaqoub, the man suspected of driving the van during the Barcelona terror attack. People who know the 22-year-old say he is “incapable of leading anything.”

Whether the members of the cell were radicalized by Abdelbaki or in another way, they quickly become ready and able to act

One of the other detainees – Salh El Karib, the owner of an internet kiosk – lives in the same apartment building as a journalist with a Catalan news outlet. El Karib, 34, has lived in Ripoll for the last four years. He has a wife and a two-year-old daughter.

The process of radicalization of young Muslims is complex. But in Ripoll the most common theory is that they were “brainwashed by someone.”

“Someone put strange ideas in their head,” said one educator who has worked with several of the men involved in the massacre. Those men had attended the Punt Òmnia center for people at risk of social exclusion – one of 124 such centers around Catalonia run by the regional government. That is where Moussa Oukabir, among others, had a space to do his homework, perfect his Catalan and get assistance. In the early hours of Friday morning, Moussa participated in the attack in Cambrils in which one person was killed and five others were injured. He was shot dead by police. He was 17.

Investigators are increasingly certain that an external influence helped bring about the change in personality of the terrorists who carried out the Catalonia attacks. Catalan region police are now investigating whether Abdelbaki Es Satty played a key part in radicalizing the youths.

His apartment was searched for four hours on Saturday. Officers were looking for documents and other evidence as well as DNA samples. According to sources within the investigation, Abdelbaki was killed in an explosion on Wednesday in a house in the Catalan town of Alcanar which was being used as a base of operations by the terrorist cell, but this not been officially confirmed by police.

Screen grabs of a video in which a local police officer (in blue polo shirt) on vacation leave helped bring down the fifth jihadist in Cambrils. El País

Abdelbaki Es Satty arrived in Ripoll around two years ago and served as the imam for the Annour community, one of two mosques in the town. Annour was founded a little over a year ago either because of space issues or because of a dispute at the old mosque founded in 2008, according to different versions of events.

There were complaints in Ripoll over the creation of that first mosque, which has space for around 40 men. That is where the imam got to know the young men, according to Elmade, a Muslim resident of Ripoll who has attended both mosques.

Later, Abdelbaki went to Belgium, according to two members of the Muslim community. He then returned when the Annour mosque was established. Annour is bigger and has space for women to pray. The roughly 100 members of the congregation pay €10 a month to pay the imam and cover costs.

Sources close to the investigation say the imam could be aligned with the ultra-conservative Salafist movement, which many believe provides an ideological justification for the use of violence. In Catalonia, one in three prayer centers, 79 in total, are aligned with this movement, according to regional police.

Family members of the suspected terrorists in Ripoll. EFE

Abdelbaki spent four years in prison for drug trafficking and for violating Spanish immigration laws, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press. He left prison in 2012 and sources close to the investigation into the recent attacks add the imam had “friends or acquaintances” among those imprisoned for the Madrid train bombings of 2004.

Mysterious disappearance

In the apartment of the imam, a man who barely spoke Spanish said he lived with the cleric and was waiting for his return. On the landing outside, there are old televisions, baby strollers and paint pots. A month ago neighbors found everything had been shifted around. Somebody had removed something that was hidden there.

Two months ago, Abdelbaki told several acquaintances he was giving up his duties as an imam and moving to Morocco. A new imam was not named – all such changes must be communicated to the regional government – and since then worshippers with the Annour community have been leading their own prayers.

The strange disappearance of the imam coincides with the period during which the terrorist cell began to prepare an attack, or a number of attacks, involving a large explosive device in Barcelona. Although the timeline is not firmly established, the head of the Mossos d’Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, explained the group had spent a “certain length of time” on those preparations.

Religious youngsters

The young men from Ripoll suspected of carrying out the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils have been described as being dedicated to their religion. “Mohamed Hychami was the most pious employee at Comforsa [the metal stampings firm where he worked]. He was very polite, and prayed a lot but when you spoke to him about religion he got really angry,” said one coworker who asked not to be named. He was so serious about his job that when his boss asked him a couple of weeks ago to delay his holidays and help fill an order, he said yes. Mohamed Houli, injured in the explosion in Alcanar, refused to work saying he was in Morocco to visit his sick grandmother. However, a coworker said this was not true and Houli had remained in town.

The Hychami brothers – Mohamed and Omar, both killed by police in Cambrils – were described as exemplary students. “They never raised their voices,” said Perpiñá, who had also helped them with their studies at the Punt Òmnia center. Sometimes she had to give encouragement to Said Aallaa, 19, who was also killed by police after the Cambrils attack. “He looked like he would never hurt a fly,” said Perpiñá.

While Ripoll, in the foothills of the Pyrenees, is where the alleged terrorists behind the Barcelona attack came from, Alcanar in the extreme south of Catalonia is where they carried out preparations. Here, 300 kilometers from home, the group collected more than 100 propane and butane gas canisters as well as supplies of the explosive known as TAPT or the ‘Mother of Satan,’ known to be used by the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS). ISIS claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack hours after it took place.

The group planned to carry out at least one large attack with bombs in Barcelona but these plans were thwarted by the accidental explosion at the home in Alcanar on Wednesday night. That explosion forced the cell to enact a “more rudimentary” plan involving the vehicle attacks carried out in Barcelona and Cambrils.

The explosion in Alcanar, initially thought by regional police to be related to a drug crime, caused the death of two suspected terrorists. The remains of the second suspect were found on Friday. Police sources say that second victim was Abdelbaki. This has not been officially confirmed.

Well-organized cell

The role of the religious leader in the attacks is still to be clarified – not just in terms of the radicalization of cell members but also in terms of logistical preparation. “We can’t compromise evidence or leads, or give unreliable information,” said Mossos d’Esquadra spokesperson Albert Oliva on Saturday, adding that police had carried out nine searches in Ripoll alone that day.

Whether the members of the cell were radicalized by Abdelbaki or in another way, they quickly become ready and able to act. None of them had previous convictions for terrorism crimes nor did they feature on police databases. “They are very young,” stressed Catalan regional police chief Trapero.

Shocked residents of Ripoll cannot understand how these seemingly well-integrated young people could have become terrorists

Most of the young men from Ripoll were born in Morocco although some were born in Spain. There are family links among the four people already detained, the five killed by police in Cambrils and the two killed in the explosion in Alcanar.

There are also noteworthy parallels in the stories of the two sets of brothers – the Oukabirs and the Aallaas – allegedly implicated in the attacks.

Driss Oukabir was the first suspect arrested after identity documents in his name were found by police in the van used in the Barcelona attack (papers associated with the person injured in the Alcanar explosion were also discovered in the vehicle). But Driss maintains his innocence, saying his brother stole his papers.

Something similar happened in the case of the Aallaa brothers. Said Aallaa’s older brother Mohamed was arrested because he was the owner of the Audi in which Said was traveling with four other terror suspects during the Cambrils attack.

