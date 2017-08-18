King Felipe VI, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Catalan Regional Premier Carles Puigdemont, and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau joined the crowd in a minute of silence to honor the victims. Following the silence, people erupted in applause and chanted “No tinc por,” (“I am not afraid” in Catalan). The crowd continued to chant and clap as officials left the plaza.

People in Madrid stood in solidarity with the victims in Barcelona. Crowds gathered in front of city hall and in the central Puerta del Sol plaza.

El aplauso en la Puerta del Sol en señal de apoyo a las víctimas de los atentados ocurridos en #Barcelona y #Cambrils pic.twitter.com/ygsztmgnUz — Antonia Laborde (@antonialaborde) 18 de agosto de 2017 The applause at Puerta del Sol plaza in support of the victims of the attacks in #Barcelona and #Cambrils

The Eiffel Tower turned off it’s lights last night as a solemn display of solidarity. The last time the monument went dark was in May after 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Tonight, from 12:45 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/NVtVgAQmE8 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) 17 de agosto de 2017

Support for Barcelona did not end in Spain. People from all over the world reacted to the tragic news on social media.

Various world leaders sent out tweets pledging to support the city and stand against terrorism. Internationally known celebrities also sent out messages of support and sadness. Here are some of the reactions to the Barcelona attack.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted:

My thoughts are with the victims of this barbaric terrorist attack in the great city of Barcelona and with their brave emergency services. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) 17 de agosto de 2017

The President of France Emmanuel Macron tweeted:

Solidaridad con #Barcelona. Estamos a su lado. 🇫🇷🇪🇸 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 17 de agosto de 2017 Solidarity with #Barcelona. We are by your side

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau tweeted:

Canada condemns today’s terror attack in Barcelona – our hearts, sympathies & support are with the victims and their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 17 de agosto de 2017

The German Foreign Office tweeted Foreign Office Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s response:

The President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted:

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 de agosto de 2017

The former president of the United States Barack Obama tweeted

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 17 de agosto de 2017

FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi posted this on Instagram:

Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra amada Barcelona, además de rechazar totalmente cualquier acto de violencia. No nos vamos a rendir, somos muchos más los que queremos vivir en un mundo en paz, sin odio y donde el respeto y la tolerancia sean las bases de la convivencia. Una publicación compartida de Leo Messi (@leomessi) el 17 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 11:34 PDT I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to completely rejecting any act of violence. We are not going to give up, there are more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence.

Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted:

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 17 de agosto de 2017 Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All my support and solidarity to the family and friends of the victims

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said this in a tweet:

Pop star Madonna tweeted:

We need more. light in this World! 🌝🌎🌍🌏 Say A Prayer and Light a candle for Barcelona! 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/47b66CG2Cb — Madonna (@Madonna) 18 de agosto de 2017

Finally, US comedienne Ellen DeGeneres tweeted:

All my love to Barcelona today. 💔 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 17 de agosto de 2017

English version by Debora Almeida.