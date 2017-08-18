Selecciona Edición
Response to Barcelona Attack

“I am not afraid”

Global leaders and celebrities alike show their support for Barcelona in the wake of the terrorist attacks

Following the terrorist attacks on Barcelona and Cambrils, a crowd of 130,000 people on Friday descended upon the city’s central Plaza Catalunya to honor the victims. To date, 14 people have been confirmed dead with more than 100 people injured.

Barcelona's Plaza de Catalunya de Barcelona square during the minute's silence on Friday.
King Felipe VI, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Catalan Regional Premier Carles Puigdemont, and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau joined the crowd in a minute of silence to honor the victims. Following the silence, people erupted in applause and chanted “No tinc por,” (“I am not afraid” in Catalan). The crowd continued to chant and clap as officials left the plaza.

People in Madrid stood in solidarity with the victims in Barcelona. Crowds gathered in front of city hall and in the central Puerta del Sol plaza.

The applause at Puerta del Sol plaza in support of the victims of the attacks in #Barcelona and #Cambrils 

The Eiffel Tower turned off it’s lights last night as a solemn display of solidarity. The last time the monument went dark was in May after 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. 

Support for Barcelona did not end in Spain. People from all over the world reacted to the tragic news on social media. 

Various world leaders sent out tweets pledging to support the city and stand against terrorism. Internationally known celebrities also sent out messages of support and sadness. Here are some of the reactions to the Barcelona attack.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted:

The President of France Emmanuel Macron tweeted:

Solidarity with #Barcelona. We are by your side

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau tweeted:

The German Foreign Office tweeted Foreign Office Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s response:

The President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted:

The former president of the United States Barack Obama tweeted

FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi posted this on Instagram:

I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to completely rejecting any act of violence. We are not going to give up, there are more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence.

Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted:

Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All my support and solidarity to the family and friends of the victims

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said this in a tweet:

Hugging #Barcelona

Pop star Madonna tweeted:

Finally, US comedienne Ellen DeGeneres tweeted:

English version by Debora Almeida.

