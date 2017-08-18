Spanish police name Moussa Oukabir as suspected driver in Barcelona attack

Spanish police say they believe the driver of the van involved in the terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon is an 18-year-old called Moussa Oukabir, the younger brother of one of the three men they have subsequently arrested. After running into around 100 people on the city’s La Rambla promenade, Moussa Oukabir is believed to have fled on foot.

Police have been searching for him since, but have not officially confirmed his role in the attacks.

Driss Oukabir. EFE

Moussa lives in Ripoll, in Girona province, with his brother Driss Oukabir, who has since been arrested as part of suspected ISIS terrorist cell believed to be behind the attack in Barcelona and another in the early hours of Friday in the resort town of Cambrils that police foiled, shooting dead five men.

Moussa has no criminal record and has been registered as living in Spain since 2005, sources close to the investigation told Spanish news agency Europa Press. The agency also reported Moussa as being 17, with his birthday being in October.

Police believe that the terrorist cell is made up of at least 12 people, five of whom died in the Cambrils operation, three of whom have been arrested, leaving four at large, including the driver of the van.

Driss Oukabir’s identity papers were found in the van on La Rambla in Barcelona, allowing police to identify him and make an arrest in Ripoll.

English version by Nick Lyne and Debora Almeida.