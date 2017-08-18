Three Germans and a Belgian among those killed in Barcelona terror attack

A man is attended to by emergency services after the attack

Three Germans and a Belgian were among those killed in the terrorist attack on La Rambla in Barcelona on Thursday that left 13 dead and around 100 injured, according to officials.

Catalan emergency services on Friday afternoon said the victims were from 34 different countries while Catalan Regional Premier Carles Puigdemont has said the majority of people injured were foreigners.

Germany’s ZDF TV network has confirmed that three of the dead are German nationals, while Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders tweeted “We mourn a Belgian victim in Barcelona. My condolences to her family and friends.” She has since been identified by local media as Elke V, 44, from the town of Tongeren, who was vacationing in Barcelona with her husband and two sons, aged 14 and 11.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the attack as “an act of cowardice”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has confirmed that 26 French citizens are among the injured, 11 of them in a serious condition. Le Drian, who is traveling to Barcelona today, has condemned the attack as “an act of cowardice”.

Two other Belgians were injured in the attack, one seriously, but it is unknown if either are members of Elke V’s family.

So far, the dead and injured are said to come from Germany, Argentina, Australia, China, Belgium, Cuba, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Peru, Romania, Ireland, Greece, Macedonia, Italy and Venezuela.

A woman places flowers on the La Rambla promenade in honor of the victims of the attack in Barcelona MANU FERNANDEZ AP

Autopsies have already been carried out on the 13 dead with samples of DNA being taken for identification purposes.

Australia has said that eight of its nationals are affected, with four injured, among them a woman traveling on a British passport who is in a serous but stable condition. One other Australian is missing. Colombia has also confirmed one injured and one missing while two Argentinians – a 67-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man – are among those already released from hospital.

Meanwhile, in Tarragona, five people were hospitalized following the attack in the seaside town of Cambrils in Catalonia, one in a critical condition and two with serious injuries. A female victim injured has since died, Catalan emergency services have confirmed on Friday afternoon.

English version by Heather Galloway.