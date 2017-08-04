5

Salto del Nervión (Burgos and Álava provinces)

At a height of more than 300 meters, this is the tallest waterfall on the Iberian Peninsula. There are several different parking lots at which you can leave your car and undertake the walk to this stunning view of the Nervión. Though it’s best to do so after heavy rainfall or during the seasonal thaw, as the waterfall is greatly reduced during the winter.