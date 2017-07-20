From Pablo Escobar’s mansion to a five-star hotel

In photos: Click on the image above to see the full gallery.

The summer residence of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious criminals in history, is now a five-star hotel with 35 rooms available from €450 per night.

Sporting suites as large as 70 square meters, views of the sea and luxurious gardens, the complex – located in Tulum, in southeastern Mexico – bears many signature marks of the Colombian drug lord, who was killed in 1993 in Medellín.

Traces of his criminal activities also remain, including a tunnel that runs the premises’ perimeter and a special roof designed for private surveillance. The villa promises: “Your experience will be unlike any other.” The founder of the bloodthirsty drug cartel strolled through the very rooms that now house a collection of contemporary art from New York patron Lio Malca, who bought the mansion in 2012 and christened it Casa Malca.

One of the bathrooms in the converted mansion.

Escobar, who purchased the property in the 1980s, had a weakness for large mansions. After his death in December 1993, the villa was uninhabited for a decade. Malca fell in love with Tulum and subsequently decided to acquire the estate.

