Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

Sanfermines

Two gorings at day seven of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona

Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo stockbreeder took two minutes 40 seconds to run the city streets

Madrid

In photos

Bulls from the Núñez del Cuvillo stockbreeder, in Andalusia, took to the streets of Pamplona on Thursday morning, for the seventh and penultimate Running of the Bulls at Sanfermines 2017. The run lasted two minutes and 40 seconds, and would have finished sooner were it not for the complete herd stopping once in the city’s bullring, turning around, before finally heading into their pen.

A total of six people were taken to hospital, two of whom had been gored by the bulls during the run. One man was being treated for a head injury.

Tomorrow, Friday July 14, will see the last run of the fiestas at San Fermín 2017, and will feature animals from the Miura stockbreeder.

The first encierro, or bull run, on Friday saw three injuries and there were two more gorings on Saturday.

Since 1910, 16 people have lost their lives at the encierros.

English version by Simon Hunter.

More information