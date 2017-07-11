A trail of falls on Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls

The sixth Running of the Bulls in Pamplona on Wednesday left a trail of falls and striking images of runners with their arms hooked around the horns of the stampeding animals before, in some cases, slipping to the ground and getting trampled.

The bulls of the Madrid-based Victoriano del Río ranch are known for their speed, and true to their reputation they completed the 875-meter course in two minutes, 17 seconds.

Despite the numerous bumps and falls, early medical reports indicated that there were no gorings. Four people were taken to hospital and others were treated on site for conditions ranging from dislocated arms to cuts and bruises.

A pile of runners on the ground as the animals enter the Pamplona bullring. J.P. Urdiroz EFE

One runner was later interviewed on the state broadcaster TVE, lifting his shirt to show the hoof marks where one or more of the half-ton animals had made contact with his flesh. The man, who seemed unharmed, noted that the crowded conditions are typically what cause the majority of falls.

The northern Spanish city is celebrating its world-famous Sanfermines, which end on July 14. The first encierro, or bull run, on Friday resulted in three injuries and there were two more gorings on Saturday.

Since 1910, 16 people have lost their lives at the encierros.

