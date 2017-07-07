Two runners gored on second day of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona

Third Running of the Bulls at Sanfermines 2016, with bulls from the José Escolar Gil stockbreeder. LUIS AZANZA

Two runners were gored and one was being treated for a head injury, according to early reports on day two of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, which is celebrating its world-famous Sanfermines fiestas.

Runners were facing six fighting bulls raised at the José Escolar Gil ranch in Lanzahíta (Ávila). Shortly after the run began, one bull stopped in its tracks at a pedestrian crosswalk, became evidently confused, and trotted into the ox pen, located next to the bull corral. This is an extremely rare occurrence, only seen before two years ago with another bull from this same stockbreeder.

A bull named Diputado turned around and went back to the corrals

Herders had to use the leading tame oxen to convince the straggler, a 480-kilogram bull named Diputado (Deputy), to go back down the 875-meter course leading through the cobble-stoned streets of downtown Pamplona and into the bullring. The encierro, as the runs are called in Spanish, lasted four minutes, compared with Friday’s two minutes and 58 seconds, due to the straggler.

The Red Cross said that one runner was gored in the backside on Cuesta de Santo Domingo, and another man was gored in his left arm at City Hall square.

Following tradition, the runners congregated on Cuesta de Santo Domingo a few minutes before 8am and sang to a figure of Saint Fermín, the patron saint of this festivity, to ask for protection during the run.

Two Americans and a Spaniard were injured on Friday. Encierros will be held every morning until July 14. Local authorities expect over 16,000 runners this year. There were 16,448 participants at last year’s encierros, municipal records show.

Since 1910, 16 people have lost their lives at the encierros.

English version by Susana Urra.