Knocks, kicks and punches. The cameras of a tourist group have captured an employee with Spain’s Iberia airline loading suitcases onto a plane without any care. Despite the cries and complaints of affected passengers, the airport worker continued to abuse their luggage.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Iberia announced that the employee has been suspended from duty without pay after his actions “damaged the image of the company."

English version by Henry Hahn.