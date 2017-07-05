In photos: The Running of the Bulls at San Fermín As the world-famous fiestas in Pamplona get underway, EL PAÍS revisits some of the most arresting images from years gone by Formato vertical Foto anterior Detener Foto siguiente Foto siguiente Foto anterior 1Two runners collide as they try to get out of the way of the bulls at Sanfermines in 1988. Luis Manuel Fernández 2Runners at Sanfermines in Pamplona in 1995. Reuters 3A bull from the Cebada Gago stockbreeder falls on Estafeta street in 1999. Luis Azanza 4Hundreds of red handkerchiefs are waved at the San Fermín fiestas in 2000, moments before the ‘chupinazo’ is fired. Reuters 5The bulls enter the ring in 1999. AP 6The second running of the bulls at San Fermín in 2000. AP 7A runner is gored during the seventh running of the bulls in the year 2000. LUIS AZANZA 8A runner is trampled by a bull from the Jandilla stockbreeder at the 2004 fiestas. Reuters 9Runners and bulls take the corner on Estafeta street during the sixth day of the fiestas in 2004. Reuters 10A runner is grazed by a bull’s horn on Estafeta street during the fourth bull running at Sanfermines 2005. Luis Azanza 11A group of youngsters enjoying the festivities ahead of the ‘chupinazo’ in 2001. AP 12Activists from animal-rights group PETA run naked through the streets of Pamplona in 2002, in protest against the mistreatment of animals in bullfighting. Reuters 13The “Giants” dance on the streets of Pamplona during Sanfermines in 2004. Reuters 14A bull slams into runners during the sixth Running of the Bulls in 2007. Reuters 15Runners in motion during the first Running of the Bulls in 2008. Reuters 16Sanfermines in 2007. AP 17Thousands of people in Ayuntamiento square in Pamplona, ahead of the ‘chupinazo’ in 2009. AFP 18A youngster takes a face-full of water during the ‘chupinazo’ in 2009. AP 19Bulls and runners collide at the 2009 fiestas. AFP 20Estafeta street in Pamplona, packed with crowds, during the first Running of the Bulls in 2013. Pedro Armestre AFP 21A view of Estafeta street during the Running of the Bulls in 2015. EFE 22The bulls lose their footing on the corner of Mercaderes and Estafeta street in 2015. Susana Vera Reuters 23The wine-soaked crowd during the ‘chupinazo’ in 2015. David Ramos Getty 24The fourth day of the Running of the Bulls in 2016. Reuters 25Runners and bulls get trapped at the entrance to the ring, in 2013. Reuters 26Runners at the sixth day of the fiestas in 2008. AFP 27The crowds at the ‘chupinazo’ are cooled down with buckets of water in a photo from 2016. Luis Azanza 28The end of the Sanfermines fiestas in 2016, in Pamplona. Luis Azanza El País TwitterGoogle Plus 5 JUL 2017 - 13:22 CEST