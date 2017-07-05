Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

In photos: The Running of the Bulls at San Fermín

As the world-famous fiestas in Pamplona get underway, EL PAÍS revisits some of the most arresting images from years gone by