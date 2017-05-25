The 20 most stunning beaches in Spain From Cantabria in the north to Fuerteventura island, our shoreline expert discloses his favorite sands Formato vertical Foto anterior Detener Foto siguiente Foto siguiente Foto anterior 1Es Talaier (Ciudadela, Menorca) After a 15-minute walk from Son Saura, everything conspires to push the traveller into this voluptuous pool of translucent waters that shine under the bright sun. Its pine groves are seductive like snake’s eyes, and the beach is free of tourist boats. Gonzalo Azumendi 2Oriente de Jandía (Pájara, Fuerteventura) A cool 26 kilometers of sand banks separate Costa Calma from Morro Jable. One can take a walk along the windy beach of La Barca and gaze at the windsurfers in action, or fry without fear at the mouth of the Los Canarios and Mal Nombre ravines, right across from malachite-hued waters that gravitate around an African-force sun. Getty Images 3Escorxada and Fustam (Es Migjorn Gran, Menorca) Water taxis were created for those who dislike walking. Taximar (www.menorcataximar.com), based in Cala Galdana, organizes trips to the remote coves of Escorxada and Fustam, with stops at Trebalúger and a couple of sea caves. The parasol-and-cooler-carrying traveler can then choose a beach to enjoy for the next five hours, until pick-up time. The cost of the service is €25. Gonzalo Azumendi 4Antuerta (Bareyo, Cantabria) Antuerta has been eclipsed by its proximity to Langre (a regular on the Top Ten list). But this sumptuous little cove, which has a natural armor made of pristine cliffs and is accessible on foot via Cuberris beach, does not deserve to fall into oblivion. It is widely enjoyed by surfers, nudists and lovers of selfies. Getty Images 5Cala Fonda, Waikiki (Tarragona) The proximity of a petrochemical compound only underscores the value of this Mediterranean relic. It is necessary to park at the restaurant Mirall d’Estiu, on Larga beach, and walk for two kilometers. The pine groves then give way to an uncomfortable final stretch before the actual beach is reached. Some walk about in the nude, others go for a swim. Everyone talks wonders about this place. AGE Fotostock 6Melide (Cangas de Morrazo, Pontevedra) To say Melide is to evoke the Cíes islands: there are only three kilometers separating Melide from the national park, and no need to stand in line at the ship docks. Both share a creamy-colored sand, freezing waters and loads of pine trees. Its remote location ensures that the masses stay away. A foot trail begins in Donón and ends in Punta Subrido, home to Pedro Piñeiro’s beach bar. David Santiago 7S’Arenalet (Artà, Mallorca) The beach acts as the border for the natural park Península de Levante. Leave your car (without any valuables inside) in Cala Mitjana and spend the next 90 minutes walking along the Camino de los Carabineros. This pristine beach is also enjoyed by residents of a nearby refuge and camping area (www.ibanat.caib.es), who book their spots three months in advance. Tolo Balaguer 8Playazo de Rodalquilar (Níjar, Almería) Located inside Cabo de Gata, this is a crowded beach (access is easy) but its sand is a joy to behold, and it is set against a cliff of such a pale yellow as to appear white. It was the filming location for the 2015 movie ‘Lejos del mar’ (or, Far from the sea), by Imanol Uribe. The Los Patios hotel is nearby (www.lospatios.net). It is a good idea to walk the 1.4 kilometer trail from San Ramón castle to Cuervo cove. Lucas Vallecillos 9Barayo (Valdés / Navia, Asturias) Anyone approaching Barayo from Navia will be treated to one of the parking lots with the most sublime views on the Cantabrian coast: salt flats, marshes, dunes, tall grass and cane fields, pine trees and eucalyptus on a cliff. AGE Fotostock 10La Granadella (Xàbia, Alicante) There is nothing quite like enjoying the majestic Mediterranean early in the morning outside high season, and to practice your swimming strokes as you listen to the rhythmic sound of the pebbles being swept by the waves. Sur restaurant (www.restaurantesur.com) has its own boat and vegetable garden. AGE Fotostock 11Area Maior (Muros, A Coruña) Leave the car in Ancoradoiro, and walk 15 minutes to this mesmerizing natural spot: Mount Louro, Xalfas lagoon, the pine grove... although for sheer size nothing beats the dune chain that adopts golden hues at sunset. The closer to the mountain, the more nudists you will encounter. Warning: it is dangerous to go swimming in these waters. Günter Grafenhain 12Laga (Ibarrangelu, Bizkaia) Although in the summer one is forced to park nearly two kilometers away, this does not stop anyone from coming to this beach beauty ensconced within Cape Ogoño, and the queen of all beaches inside the Urdaibai biosphere reserve in the Basque Country. Gonzalo Azumendi 13Las Conchas (La Graciosa Island, Teguise, Lanzarote) The cover picture for my guidebook ‘Vacations in Beaches With Special Appeal’ required a shot of a spot with dynamic colors. And for that, no place beats this beach in the northern Canaries, where the wind blows hard, the sand is pristine, the water feels cold and swimming is highly dangerous. Visitors will be struck by the whiteness of the sand and, sitting two kilometers away, the volcanic island of Montaña Clara. A. Hernández Zuazo 14Percheles (Mazarrón, Murcia) After being hit by the rural ugliness of Cañada de Gallego, the eye dilates in amazement at the sight of the shell-shaped Percheles, which is graced by sands of Mediterranean sheen. Its width, the alignment of its palm trees, the rocks... everything comes together to make this a sublime beach. Getty Images 15Güí-Güí (La Aldea de San Nicolás, Gran Canaria) This is the beach at the end of the (Canary Islands) world. The two-and-a-half hour mountain trek from Tasartico is worth it (remember to bring at least two liters of water per trekker). Anyone who makes it to these two strips of sand with views on Mount Teide should be eligible for a certificate of achievement. Turismo de Canarias 16Los Alemanes (Tarifa, Cádiz) Located in a dead-end that is accessible from Zahara de los Atunes, this beach is under permanent surveillance by an old watchtower-turned-lighthouse. The quality of the sand is such that very soon one gets exhausted walking in it. Ex WWII combatants knew what they were doing when they picked this place. There are no water sports or strong winds to bother the bathers here. And no treacherous undercurrents, either. Íñigo Quintanilla 17Benijo (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) A place to deambulate along its strip of black sand when the tide is low – don’t go in any further than your knees. A place to delight in the volcanic rock formations at the foot of the cliff. A place to have lunch at Casa de África. Perhaps even a place to settle down in Taganana and kiss everything goodbye. AGE Fotostock 18Aigua Xelida (Palafrugell, Girona) The pungent smell of the pine grove, its narrow shape, the fact that the nearby residential estate is nearly unnoticeable... Everything conspires to make us disconnect from the outside world. A plaque on the fisherman’s shack reminds visitors about the times when the writer Josep Pla spent time here, drawing inspiration from the coastline and the wind to write about a legendary, extinct Costa Brava that we may nevertheless explore in kayaks (www.kayakingcostabrava.com) from the homebase of Tamariu. Jordiipa Wikimedia 19Xarraca (Sant Joan, Ibiza) This cove in northern Ibiza is located next to the road, and its waters are of an arresting turquoise color. This is a pebble beach, meaning that it is good for snorkeling and paddle boats. Rising up from the water near the shore is Penya Grossa, a rock that doubles as a diving board, and the nearby Penya Petita, a small reef where swimmers stop for a break. Gonzalo Azumendi 20Caño de la Culata (Cartaya, Huelva) Our focus is on the far end of the Flecha del Rompido, a strip of sand that is part of a protected natural environment and which is accessible via ferry from the port of Cartaya. Sunglasses are a must in this soft and sandy lookout point into a riverlike natural landscape where the passing ships create a visual distraction. FRANCISCO JAVIER MARCELINO / PLAYAELPORTIL.COM Guillermo Esaín 26 MAY 2017 - 16:45 CEST