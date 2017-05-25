16

Los Alemanes (Tarifa, Cádiz)

Located in a dead-end that is accessible from Zahara de los Atunes, this beach is under permanent surveillance by an old watchtower-turned-lighthouse. The quality of the sand is such that very soon one gets exhausted walking in it. Ex WWII combatants knew what they were doing when they picked this place. There are no water sports or strong winds to bother the bathers here. And no treacherous undercurrents, either.