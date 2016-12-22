In English

Google’s top 2016 searches: “What is love?” and “How to reduce my gut”
Tech giant’s annual global list of search terms sheds light on interests of people in Spain and Americas
US Department of Transportation approves deal to allow the companies to share routes and services
Spanish graffiti collective helps with Bogotá project for the social integration of relocated families
Winners in Acacias neighborhood in Spanish have scooped €4 million award with number 66513
Foundation tackling drug and alcohol abuse launches public awareness campaign on dangers of teenage drinking
The agreement would guarantee electricity supply to country’s poorest households all-year round
Dating back 700 years, town's four-yearly draw is a unique example of income distribution
A car mechanic recounts how he narrowly escaped death in the fireworks market explosion on Tuesday
While Europe darkens, December 21 is the longest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere
In 2015, births declined by 4.6%, reducing the population by 13,000 in the first half of 2016
Ruling which cannot be appealed means lenders now have to refund €3 billion earned before 2013
Daily image features the guitarist, who died in 2014, and links to a digital exhibition about his work
José María Aznar, who led Spain's right back to power, was highly critical of new party leadership
Nature magazine hails work done by Guillem Anglada-Escudé and Gabriela González in 2016
The accident also left 72 people injured while a further hundred are still unaccounted for
Three decades on, high-speed rail link in northern Spain is still far from reaching its destination
US president-elect’s dinner with telecommunications magnate seen as friendly gesture toward Mexico
Basque University student in Germany on an exchange program shares account of the Christmas market attack on social media
Alleged Zetas boss in Europe ordered killings, beatings and kidnappings from Spanish base
World governing body tells national federation to pay $19,000 for reiterated use of term ‘puto’
Two Red Cross vehicles attacked by armed men with criminals thought to be responsible
Nearly seven out of 10 trials end in conviction, new stats released by Spain’s legal watchdog show
Spanish PM says end to Syrian conflict “a matter of capital importance and a priority for the international community”
The popular ‘El Gordo’ draw was created in Cádiz in 1812 to raise funds to fight French troops that had the city under siege
State Attorney’s internal audit details confessions under torture and efforts to protect police and army