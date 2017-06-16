Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid: Portuguese sports daily

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, saying the striker’s decision is “final.” The paper says Ronaldo is making the move after Spanish prosecutors decided to bring charges against him for evading €14.7 million in taxes.

A Bola's Ronaldo cover story.

This is not the first time A Bola has speculated over Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid. Last week it reported that Manchester United, Paris St. Germain and Monaco were all prepared to pay €180 million for the Portuguese international, who has a €1 billion release clause on his contract with the current Champions League title holders.

Ronaldo has refuted the tax-evasion charges, saying he is innocent and that his “conscience is clear.”

Real Madrid issued a statement on Wednesday saying it had “full confidence in Cristiano Ronaldo, who we understand has acted in accordance with the legality regarding the fulfillment of his fiscal obligations. Since his arrival at Real Madrid in July 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has always shown a clear will to fulfill all his tax obligations. Real Madrid is absolutely convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will prove his total innocence in this process.”

English version by Nick Lyne.