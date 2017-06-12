Spain braces for summer as temperatures begin to soar

Cooling off in a fountain at Maria Luisa Park in Seville.

Six provinces – Córdoba, Jaén, Seville, Toledo, Badajoz and Cáceres – are on orange alert (signifying “important risk”) for temperatures expected to top out at 41ºC.

A further 18 provinces are on yellow alert, the lowest end of the warning scale, and meaning “risk”: Granada, Huelva, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia, Valladolid, Zamora, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona and Madrid.

However, weather officials note that even though the high temperatures are expected to last most of this week, it will not be long enough to constitute an official heat wave. Last year, the first heat wave began in mid-July.

“Air conditioning” has already become a trending topic on Twitter, with some users complaining about the lack thereof in some schoolrooms and subway lines.

The mercury will continue to rise on Tuesday and Wednesday in the northeast, and slowly drop in parts of the southwest. Wednesday will be the hottest day in northern and central Spain, with thermometers hovering around 30-35ºC.

English version by Susana Urra.