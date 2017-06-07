Only two out of 10 men in Spain share cleaning and cooking duties equally

Only 24% of men take on cleaning duties on equal footing with their spouses.

Men tend to spend more time on “minor home repairs,” according to the CIS Barometer for the month of May. Nearly 45% of men are responsible for all of those repairs, while 27.1% carry out almost all of such work.

Meanwhile, 71% of women surveyed by CIS said they almost always did the cooking. Between 20% and 30% reported of men said they almost always carry out this chore.

Only 36% of women are fully satisfied with the job division at home

In terms of cleaning the house, just 19.8% of men said they almost always did this, while 63.5% of women said they were almost solely responsible for this chore.

As for time spent caring for children during their first three years of life, only 5.6% of fathers reported being their chief caregiver, compared with 87.7% of mothers.

Only 36% of women are fully satisfied with the job division within their home, whereas this figure rises to 48% among men.

Sharing out roles

How are the household tasks divided? Over half of men and nearly half of women said they talk it over with their partners and come to an agreement. Around 26% of women said it is they who make most of the decisions, compared with less than 3% of men.

English version by Susana Urra.