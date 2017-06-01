Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

Secrets of the Alhambra

Under the famous palatial complex in Granada, there is an intricate web of tunnels, dungeons and defensive spaces that are closed to the public. EL PAÍS got a sneak peek