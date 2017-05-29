Boy loses both legs after jumping between trains on Madrid Metro

The accident took place at 8pm at the Sierra de Guadalupe station, in the southeast of the city. Security camera footage shows that the train had already closed its doors and was leaving the station when the boy climbed onto the coupling between two of the cars. He then fell several meters down the line, once in the tunnel. The train driver was not aware of the situation and continued on his journey, running over the boy in the process.

Despite losing his legs, the minor, who has Moroccan nationality, managed to crawl off the tracks to safety. He managed to reach a ventilation shaft, and shouted for help. A passerby on the street heard his calls and alerted the emergency services. He was taken to La Paz hospital in a critical condition. Medical sources said today that he is still being treated, although the family has refused to allow any further details to be released.

Police sources told EL PAÍS that the boy had previously been seen on security camera footage playing on the trains, usually accompanied by the same group of youngsters he was with when the accident happened.

@metro_madrid hay unos chavales en la linea 1 de metro saltando a la union de los vagones en Portazgo pic.twitter.com/qKiFlrw1c3 — Robin A González (@robinglez24) May 28, 2017

At 8.30pm on Sunday, a Twitter user uploaded a video he recorded in a Line 1 station, in which two youngsters can be seen jumping between the trains. It has not yet been confirmed, however, whether the video footage captures the boy who was later injured.

