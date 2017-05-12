Shore thing: Top 10 new Blue Flag beaches in Spain 75 Spanish sites have won the global quality badge for the first time in 2017; here are some of the best Formato vertical Foto anterior Detener Foto siguiente Foto siguiente Foto anterior 1Cala de Moraig, Benitatxell (Alicante) A total of 579 Spanish beaches have this year earned the Blue Flag rating, an international standard awarded to coastal locations that meet strict environmental and safety requirements. Seventy-five of those beaches are appearing on the list for the first time and here we have selected the 10 most interesting among them. In this photo is the stunning Moraig cove, also home to the La Cumbre restaurant, famous for its seafood. Ingolf Pompe agefotostock 2Frejulfe, Navia (Asturias) Surfing, dramatic sunsets and strong, dangerous currents, Frejulfe is on the best-preserved stretch of the beautiful coast of Asturias. For food, try the La Mar de Fondo beach restaurant and for accommodation, there is the Pleamar hotel. Guillén Pérez Flickr 3Percheles, Mazarrón (Murcia) This beautiful curving beach with its fringe of palms and untouched air exceeds all expectations. When you have tried Percheles Grande, visit its equally marvelous little sister Percheles Chico. And to think this stretch of coast was saved from development by Spain’s economic crisis... murciaturistica.es 4Son Serra de Marina, Santa Margalida (Mallorca) A long straight stretch of coast on Mallorca’s Alcúdia bay, this beach with its extensive palette of blues links the unspoiled coastal areas of Sa Canova and Son Real. There are no hotels or vacation apartments here – only rural tourism. Located next to a stream, the Lago restaurant (917 85 40 81) offers San Pedro-style chicken with almond sauce, while Rancho Grande (www.ranchograndemallorca.com) organizes horse rides on the beach. Doris Schuppe Flickr 5Torre del Mar, Vélez-Málaga (Málaga) Most of this beach in southern Spain is backed by a magnificent seaside esplanade with beach restaurants specializing in sardines. In summer, there’s also the musical smorgasbord of the Al Son del Rebalaje festival. There are still fisherman's huts clustered around the two lighthouses and if you want to party, the Café del Mar (www.cafedelmartorredelmar.com) beach club is close by. José Lucas agefotostock 6Arenal de Balarés, Ponteceso (A Coruña) This beach on Galicia’s Costa da Morte is perfect for the hottest days of Spain’s sometimes grueling summer. Although this beach gets very busy, the icy waters of the sea, the lush surroundings (including a pine forest), and estuary views make up for the lack of peace and quiet. No visit here is complete without an obligatory hike up Mount Branco, and history buffs will be interested to know this is the point from which Nazis shipped supplies of wolfram, necessary for munitions production, back to Germany. Marcos Veiga agefotostock 7Cala de Benirràs, Sant Joan de Labritja (Ibiza) When you visit this beach surrounded by steep pine-covered hills, it’s easy to see why the Greeks called Ibiza and its surrounding islets the “Pityuses” (or, Pine Islands.) Dominating the spectacular views from this beach is Cap Bernat while the Sunday drum sessions at Cala de Benirràs are standard fare for Ibiza postcards. For a touch of glamor head to the Elements restaurant and lounge (elements-ibiza.com). TONO BALAGUER Getty 8El Sable de Merón, San Vicente de la Barquera (Cantabria) The surfers’ paradise of Merón (www.escueladesurfbuenaonda.com) is actually a series of beaches, which can be explored on foot at low tide. Many will miss it, but about 50 meters from the shore at Merón is a boot-shaped rock known popularly as “El Zapato” (the Shoe). Further on is the wild beauty of Gerra beach and then, once you reach Cape Oyambre, you will find the Gerra Mayor hotel (www.hgerramayor.com). carmen sedano agefotostock 9Valdelagrana, El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz) Located in a sheltered corner of the Bay of Cadiz, this beach is perfectly safe for children. Some visitors are happy to while away the day on the seaside esplanade – perhaps at the Puerto Bahía Hotel (www.hotelpuertobahia.com) or eating squid at the Taberna del Sapo restaurant (www.latabernadelsapo.com), while nature lovers can trek over to Toruños beach for fantastic views. Sunset is the best time. Stephen Candler Getty 10Panxón, Nigrán (Pontevedra) This peaceful beach is made up of a kilometer of fine golden sand that stretches all the way down to the stream that separates it from América beach. Salomé Fresco Getty Guillermo Esaín 12 MAY 2017 - 17:31 CEST