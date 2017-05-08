Jorge Cyterszpiler, Maradona’s former agent, commits suicide

Argentina’s official Télam news agency, citing police sources, said on Monday that Cyterszpiler, aged 58, had managed to evade a therapist assigned to him by doctors treating a severe depression brought on by his recent separation from his wife.

The businessman met Maradona, two years his junior, in 1970, when the Argentinean international was playing in a schoolboy side called Los Cebollitas. The two became friends and in 1977, Maradona asked him to be his agent.

During his eight years as Maradona’s manager, Cyterszpiler negotiated his transfer to Boca Juniors in 1981, and from there a year later to Barcelona. Two years after that he arranged for Maradona to join Napoli.

Cyterszpiler also set up Maradona Productions, signing lucrative advertising and sponsorship contracts.

He continued to work as an agent after he and Maradona parted company. In recent years he worked with players such as Federico Mancuello, Luciano Vietto, Martín Demichelis, Mariano Andújar and Guido Pizarro.

