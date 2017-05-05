‘Resurrection’: “We are not alone”

The future director of Amelie was perhaps not the most obvious choice to take the helm for the next instalment of the Alien franchise, but Jean-Pierre Jeunet had already proved himself as a rising star with Delicatessen and The City of Lost Children. What he brings to Alien Resurrection, the fourth instalment of the series, is a touch of comic-book humor, not to mention a distinctive visual style (think extreme close-ups of actors and an almost steam-punk esthetic) and the most bad-ass Ripley yet.

If viewers can suspend their disbelief, and accept that the Ripley of Alien 3 can be cloned – complete with queen-alien embryo inside her, not to mention her memories – there is plenty here to enjoy. Because in this movie, we do not see a victim who is terrified by H. R. Giger's monstrous creation, but rather a character who has just enough alien DNA mixed in with hers to give her acid for blood, the sixth senses of the alien itself, and most importantly, no fear.

The chilling scene when Ripley clone number 8 stumbles upon the seven failed previous attempts is what convinced Weaver to reprise her most famous role, and is just one of the visual horror treats in store for fans of the saga, not to mention Weaver's much-desired "love scene" with the xenomorph itself.

Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Avengers) takes writing duties here, in a movie that is a welcome change of pace and tone from the relentless gloom of Alien 3.