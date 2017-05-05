Video: Brazilian TV crew ensnares alleged child killer in Barcelona

The fugitive’s arrest in the Catalan capital.

Accused of killing his diabetic three-year-old stepdaughter with an overdose of insulin and subsequently disposing of the body in a gully, Brazilian fugitive Guillherme Raymo Longo, 32, was arrested on April 27 in Barcelona’s Urquinaona Square after a TV crew tracked him down.

The Brazilian news program Fantástico located Longo in Barcelona after he went on the run in South America, following his escape from house arrest last September.

Longo gave himself away by sending out a CV under the name of Gustavo Triani, containing a description of himself as “responsible" and “committed,” along with a list of skills that included “managing and solving problems,” and a contact number.

In a ruse to unmask the suspected killer, one of the Fantástico producers posed as a businessman and arranged a preliminary interview with Longo in the central Urquinaona Square on April 25, enabling the reporters to confirm they had found the fugitive.

Fantástico got in touch with the Brazilian police who contacted the Spanish authorities via Interpol. A second interview was set up with Longo on April 27, which led to his arrest and extradition order to Brazil.

However, Longo’s lawyer continues to deny that his client is responsible for the death of his stepdaughter in 2013, according to Fantástico – one of many Brazilian media outfits following the case.

English version by Heather Galloway.