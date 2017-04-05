2

Still Life with Skull and Vase (1940s)

When Picasso, then based in Paris, first received the commission from the government of the Second Republic, he was unsure what to paint. His work had, until that time, been unpolitical. However, after the bombing of Guernica –which he learned about from newspaper articles – the Malaga-born artist had found his subject matter. Picasso had never been to Guernica and would never visit the town, but he was profoundly moved by news of the killing of innocent civilians in Spain, as he was by such deaths in any conflict.