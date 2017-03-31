Video: ‘nurse dance’ around sedated patient in Colombia sparks anger

A video that shows five hospital workers dancing and laughing around a sedated patient at a Colombia hospital has triggered the employees’ dismissal.

The images were uploaded on YouTube by a user named laschivasdelllano, and they show five women in hospital uniform dancing around a naked patient under sedation inside a surgery room, just ahead of an operation. A man’s voice is heard in the background, presumably the maker of the video.

The video was immediately criticized for violating the patient’s dignity, according to local media reports.

Clínica Santa Cruz Hospital in Bocagrande launched an investigation into the case and fired all five employees who appear in the video, it said in a Facebook message.

“We lament the situation of the individuals involved in these acts; even though they were recognized as good workers, today they must accept the consequences of an individual act that violated institutional guidelines and policies.”

Colombian health authorities are investigating the case, local media reported.

English version by Susana Urra.