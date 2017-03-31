Spanish parties developing strategy over Gibraltar negotiation with UK

Representatives of the ruling Popular Party (PP), the main opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) and the small reform party Ciudadanos showed optimism about “a first good sign,” alluding to the fact that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter formally announcing the beginning of the UK’s separation from Europe did not include any mention of the overseas territory.

Gone are the days when former Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel García Margallo boasted that “the Spanish flag will fly [in Gibraltar] much sooner than [Chief Minister] Fabian Picardo thinks.” Nor is there any more talk of co-sovereignty – one of the options defended by Spain in the past.

Instead, Spanish politicians are now trying to make the most of what they see as a historic opportunity afforded by Brexit. As a British overseas territory, The Rock will leave the EU when Britain does, even though 95% of Gibraltarians voted to remain at the referendum last year.

Ever since, there has been a flurry of diplomatic and political activity with regard to a small territory of under seven square kilometers that shares its northern border with the Andalusian province of Cádiz. Gibraltar has been a source of dispute ever since it was ceded to Great Britain in 1713 under the Treaty of Utrecht.

The current spokesman for the PSOE at the European Parliament, Ramón Jáuregui, has met on several occasions with Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis in recent months. And last week alone he dined with the secretary of state for the EU, Jorge Toledo, with the Spanish ambassador at the Permanent Representation before the EU, Juan Pablo García-Berdoy, and with the vice-president of the European People’s Party (EPP), Esteban González Pons.

Meanwhile, the Ciudadanos representative at the European Parliament, Javier Nart, has had similar contacts. Sources at all three parties, which are often at odds on matters of national policy, told EL PAÍS that they are on a similar wavelength when it comes to making the most of this opportunity.

“Now, with Brexit, there is an opportunity to negotiate with Britain from a very good starting point, in a very reasonable and bilateral manner, over one of the most delicate subjects for Spain, Gibraltar, while keeping this issue separate from other special borders such as Northern Ireland,” said Jáuregui in statements to EL PAÍS.

González Pons, in Malta for an EPP congress, said he thinks it is “very relevant” that Theresa May did not mention Gibraltar in her letter to the EU. In his view, she did not “because Gibraltar is not part of Britain; it is a colony just like the island of Saint Helena.”

Other EPP sources close to the Spanish government said that “this absence is a good sign because it heralds good news: that Gibraltar is a matter to be negotiated bilaterally in future between Spain and Britain exclusively.” May’s letter did mention Ireland and Scotland.

But the same sources would not venture to say whether Gibraltar will remain out of the White Paper that Britain will hand Brussels later on, containing more detailed information about all the matters up for discussion with the EU.

English version by Susana Urra.