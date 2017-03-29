14

Café Pepe Botella

There’s still the odd portrait of Napoleon on the walls of this tavern as it is named after the Frenchman’s brother José I Bonaparte –affectionately known as Pepe Botella because of his love of wine. Opened in the middle of the 20th century at 12, Calle de San Andrés, it is popular with the film and literary crowd. Mateo Gil chose it for a few scenes of his movie, Nadie Conoce a Nadie, and, during the 1990s, Alejandro Amenábar could be found here, along with other talented directors of his generation. It still has plenty of culture as well as offering scandalously good fries with sweet peppers, excellent coffee and a prize view of the comings and goings in Plaza del Dos de Mayo.