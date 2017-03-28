Classic Madrid venue Café Comercial reopens after surprise closure

Café Comercial, along with Café Gijón, was one of the few remaining “tertulia” bars – venues for intellectual debates that were popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Its closure drew heavy media attention and triggered spontaneous shows of support from local residents saddened at seeing Café Comercial go.

The closure was seen as part of a wider trend toward the replacement of traditional establishments by chain stores

The decision to close, while unexplained by its owners, was widely seen as part of a larger trend toward the replacement of traditional establishments by chain store franchises, in the context of rising rents in downtown Madrid.

But on Monday afternoon, Café Comercial reopened under a new administration headed by a group called El Escondite. After undergoing reform work, Comercial had been slated to reopen by March 21, but the date was delayed by red tape.

The café falls under Level 1 protection under municipal building regulations, a designation reserved for premises considered to be of great value. This means that any reform work must preserve its original architecture. In this case, the café has kept its staircase, bar counter, lamps, façade, ceilings, furniture and several other elements.

